ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

CPD delivers gifts to families of fallen officers: ‘A tough time of the year for police families’

By Mike Krauser
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09Tygv_0jeKw86d00

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — A Chicago police motorcade left Macy’s on State Street Saturday morning loaded with gifts for the department’s annual Operation Santa, in which police will deliver presents to the families of officers who were killed or badly injured while on duty.

Phil Cline, the Executive Director of the Police Memorial Foundation, which is conducting this year’s operation, said the volunteer officers taking part get more out of this event than the families they visit.

“This is a tough time of the year for police families,” Cline said. “They’ve lost their husband or wife, and they go to the table with their family, and there’s empty spots. If we can bring a little joy to those families, especially the children, that’s what it’s all about.”

The weekend’s event marked the 15th consecutive year that police have conducted Operation Santa.

“This is about our Gold Star families today, particularly their kids, who are missing their loved ones,” said Chicago Police Supt. David Brown. “They understand the sacrifice, but it still hurts, and it really is a very wholesome, uplifting event.”

Brown said it’s important that police show up for the families.

“Some of the families think you forget, when nothing could be further from the truth,” he said.

On Day One of the two-day Operation Santa, Chicago police will visit 25 children.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!

Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Chicago family wants to know who killed Joslyn Nicole Shaw

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Months after losing their beloved sister in a shooting, a South Side family is making a new plea for help. They're turning to the public in hopes of finding someone, somewhere who could turn over new information and help catch her killer. CBS 2's Andrew Ramos has this story you'll see Only on 2."I probably cried myself to sleep that whole day. It's still in my head."Aja Walker recounts the day her sister Joslyn Nicole Shaw was murdered in cold blood, the victim of a gruesome shooting right outside her home back on October 15 in the...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Uber driver carjacked by her own passenger

CHICAGO (CBS) – What began as a typical fare for an Uber driver ended with the woman being robbed and stranded.It happened this past weekend. CBS 2's Andrew Ramos spoke to the victim in a story you'll only see on 2."Everything was normal until I arrived to the destination and right there is when they pulled out the gun," said the victim.It's a nightmare for just about any Uber driver.The victim in this case, who wants to remain anonymous, was carjacked by her own passengers. The robbery happened last Saturday around 10:30 a.m. in Englewood."You could tell they were kids...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

St. Sabina Parish hosting meal giveaway with 1,200 free meals

CHICAGO (CBS) -- This time of year can be difficult for many families trying to keep everyone fed.That's why Chicago's Saint Sabina Parish is hosting a free meal giveaway Tuesday and 1,200 meals will be handed out at BJ's Market and Bakery at 79th and Racine.The giveaway takes place from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Victim of Humboldt Park shooting flees to nearby Aldi

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A shooting in Humboldt Park led to a chaotic scene in a strip mall parking lot on Tuesday.Police said the victim ran to a nearby Aldi after he was attacked a few blocks away.Around 1:15 p.m., a 19-year-old man was driving near Sawyer Avenue and Huron Street, when someone started shooting, causing a graze wound to his left arm, according to police.He victim then drove to the strip mall at Chicago and Kedzie avenues, and ran into the Aldi for help.Minh Hoang, who works in the nail salon next door, was standing outside when he heard two...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago man charged with shooting at another driver on I-94

CHICAGO - A 27-year-old Chicago man was arrested and charged after allegedly opening fire on another vehicle on Interstate 94. On December 11, around 10:38 p.m., state troopers responded to a reported expressway shooting on southbound I-94 near 29th Street. When officers arrived at the scene, they learned that the...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Police seek man who chased, grabbed woman in the Loop, tried to attack another

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are warning of a man stalking and attacking women in the Loop.Police released a surveillance image of the man, who twice tried to touch women in the early morning hours of Oct. 29.The first time, he tried to touch a woman near Wabash Avenue and Washington Street. She was able to dodge and block the man.Moments later, he approached a woman on Lake Street, chased her into the street, and touched her inappropriately, before running west down Lake Street.Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Three detectives at 312-744-8261.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Holy Cross Hospital to honor medical assistant shot and killed in Chatham

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Workers at Holy Cross Hospital on Tuesday will honor the life of a young mother found shot and killed in the Chatham neighborhood last week.Police found 27-year-old Javonni Jenkins and her father, 79-year-old Curtis Hardman dead inside their apartment near 82nd and Drexel on Wednesday. Jenkins' 2-year-old son was also found inside the home, but was unharmed.Jenkins worked as a medical assistant at Holy Cross Hospital. Friends said she "had a heart of gold.""She wore her heart on her sleeve. She had a smile that would light up a room. You never saw her down. You knew when something bothered her, but she didn't speak much of it, but she'd just brush it away," co-worker Nicole Worth said.At noon on Tuesday, Jenkins' fellow Sinai Chicago caregivers will come together to remember her life with a balloon release at Holy Cross.No arrests have been made in connection with the deaths of Jenkins and her father.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police: Man threatened to shoot woman while robbing her on CTA

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying a man accused of robbing a woman on the CTA and threatening to shoot her if she didn't comply. The incident occurred on a Green Line train that was traveling westbound from Morgan to Ashland, police said. The suspect...
CHICAGO, IL
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
28K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy