Talk Media

Coral Springs Charter School Holds ‘Pawlympics’ In Support of Classmates with Disabilities

A group of Coral Springs High School students and staff are set to host an event to benefit classmates with disabilities. On January 7, from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., Coral Springs Charter School Student Government Association will host its first annual Panther Pawlympics — a community event organized to ensure kids of all abilities have an equal opportunity to have fun at field day games.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Talk Media

Toys Come to Life in Coral Springs’ March of the Toys Holiday Parade

Highlights from the 2021 Holiday Parade in the City of Coral Springs. Get ready to celebrate the holiday season with the city of Coral Springs at its annual Holiday Parade. This year’s theme, ‘March of the Toys,’ promises to be a fun and festive event for people of all ages. Float entrants will compete for first, second, and third-place prizes, with the top three floats being recognized for their creativity, holiday spirit, and originality.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Talk Media

Chabad Centers of Coral Springs Hosts Chanukah Celebration on December 18

The Chabad Centers of Coral Springs invites the community to a free admission, fun-filled celebration of the Chanukah season. On Sunday, December 18, from 3:00-6:00 p.m., the Chabad Centers of Coral Springs and Lubavitch Hebrew Academy host Chanukah in Coral Springs — a free-to-enter event that will take place at the Coral Springs Sportsplex’s Messenheimer Field located at 2575 Sportsplex Drive.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Broward New Times

Broward Teacher Goes Off on Praying Muslim Students (VIDEO)

A Broward County teacher is no longer employed at a Pembroke Pines charter school after a video emerged showing her frustration when she found Muslim students in prayer on campus. In a clip posted on TikTok Thursday by user @gawpu, two students are reciting an Islamic prayer in a room...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
Talk Media

Astralis Chamber Ensemble Presents ‘Enchanted Noel’ In Coral Springs

The Episcopal Church of St Mary Magdalene and St Martin invites guests to see Astralis Chamber Ensemble, featuring flutist Angela Massey and harpist Rachel O’Brien. The duo will perform Enchanted Noel, music celebrating the spirit of the season. The set list will include “The First Noel,” “O Holy Night,” and “Greensleeves.” The concert incorporates a classical repertoire of works by Cras and Castérède.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
WPBF News 25

Local trivia game show now casting in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Video above: The latest headlines and weather from WPBF 25 News. If you consider yourself a news junkie, or a purveyor of odd and tall tales, this could be the opportunity for you. A new local trivia game is casting in West Palm Beach...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Talk Media

Survey Ranks Coral Springs Costco as America’s 2nd Cleanest Location

According to a new survey of Costco shoppers, Coral Springs is home to one of the nation’s cleanest locations. As detailed by Yahoo! Finance this week, a new survey conducted by the financial website Finance Buzz found that after polling over 6,000 Costco shoppers, the Costco located at 4621 Coral Ridge Drive in Coral Springs ranks as the nation’s second-most cleanliest, second only to a location in San Antonio, Texas.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Talk Media

Coral Springs Museum Director Talks About the 2nd Annual Pine and Palm Holiday Market Dec 9th and 10th

The Coral Springs Museum of Art is getting into the holiday spirit with several different events. The Pine and Palm holiday market takes place Friday, Dec. 9, and Saturday, Dec. 10. The Friday event will begin at 5:30 p.m. and continue through 8 p.m. Tickets are $10, and the market includes complimentary gift wrapping, small prizes, shopping opportunities, and more.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
