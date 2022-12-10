Read full article on original website
Coral Springs Charter School Holds ‘Pawlympics’ In Support of Classmates with Disabilities
A group of Coral Springs High School students and staff are set to host an event to benefit classmates with disabilities. On January 7, from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., Coral Springs Charter School Student Government Association will host its first annual Panther Pawlympics — a community event organized to ensure kids of all abilities have an equal opportunity to have fun at field day games.
Toys Come to Life in Coral Springs’ March of the Toys Holiday Parade
Highlights from the 2021 Holiday Parade in the City of Coral Springs. Get ready to celebrate the holiday season with the city of Coral Springs at its annual Holiday Parade. This year’s theme, ‘March of the Toys,’ promises to be a fun and festive event for people of all ages. Float entrants will compete for first, second, and third-place prizes, with the top three floats being recognized for their creativity, holiday spirit, and originality.
Countdown to 2023/24 Begins: Broward County School Board Approves New Calendar
In a move that has pleased many parents and students in Broward County, the School Board of Florida approved the 2023/24 school calendar at its meeting on December 13, 2022. The first day of the new school year will be Monday, August 21, 2023, with the last day scheduled for Monday, June 10, 2024.
City of Coral Springs Announces 2022 Deck the Halls Holiday Décor Contest Winners
2022 Deck the Halls Holiday Décor Contest Winners. Three homes have been selected for the City of Coral Springs Deck the Halls Holiday Decor Contest. The city received 15 outstanding entries and selected the top three based on creativity, theme, and effort of exterior decorations only. Judges included city...
City of Coral Springs Wins Emmy Award for Suicide Awareness Video
The City of Coral Springs Communications and Marketing Department and Mayor Scott Brook won an Emmy Award on Saturday at the 46th Annual Suncoast Awards ceremony held at the Hyatt Regency in Orlando. The video, titled “Mayor’s Story – Suicide Awareness,” was named a winner in the Health/Medical Short Form...
Chabad Centers of Coral Springs Hosts Chanukah Celebration on December 18
The Chabad Centers of Coral Springs invites the community to a free admission, fun-filled celebration of the Chanukah season. On Sunday, December 18, from 3:00-6:00 p.m., the Chabad Centers of Coral Springs and Lubavitch Hebrew Academy host Chanukah in Coral Springs — a free-to-enter event that will take place at the Coral Springs Sportsplex’s Messenheimer Field located at 2575 Sportsplex Drive.
Broward Teacher Goes Off on Praying Muslim Students (VIDEO)
A Broward County teacher is no longer employed at a Pembroke Pines charter school after a video emerged showing her frustration when she found Muslim students in prayer on campus. In a clip posted on TikTok Thursday by user @gawpu, two students are reciting an Islamic prayer in a room...
Coral Springs Commission Honors 10 Hometown Heroes For Their Service and Sacrifice
Coral Springs saluted ten hometown heroes for their sacrifices and service to the country. The city commission honored the active duty service members and veterans at their Dec. 7 meeting who are part of the Hometown Heroes Banner program. The program was started in 2021 to recognize community members. According...
Hollywood mother receives kidney donation from son amid donor shortage
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man is giving his mother the ultimate gift this holiday season. Magdalena Morgan was in desperate need of a kidney donor, and her son’s decision became a life-saving act. “It was amazing,” said Morgan. “It was a miracle, and it wasn’t just...
South Florida’s Craft Show Returns to Coral Springs Dec. 17
South Florida’s Craft Show returns to Coral Springs with its last event of the year. The Christmas Party is held on Saturday, December 17, from 11 to 4 p.m., and includes a toy distribution event, with drinks served and music by DJ Elite. Visitors are encouraged to come in...
Broward County School Board set to re-vote on superintendent position
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward County School Board once again will vote on whether Superintendent Vickie Cartwright gets to keep her job or not. Last month the school board decided to fire her in a 5 to 4 vote. Four of the outgoing members who voted for Cartwright’s...
Astralis Chamber Ensemble Presents ‘Enchanted Noel’ In Coral Springs
The Episcopal Church of St Mary Magdalene and St Martin invites guests to see Astralis Chamber Ensemble, featuring flutist Angela Massey and harpist Rachel O’Brien. The duo will perform Enchanted Noel, music celebrating the spirit of the season. The set list will include “The First Noel,” “O Holy Night,” and “Greensleeves.” The concert incorporates a classical repertoire of works by Cras and Castérède.
Coral Springs Coconut Creek Regional Chamber Wake-Up Breakfast Takes Place December 13
The Coral Springs Coconut Creek Regional Chamber invites the community to mingle and connect with its end-of-the-year networking breakfast. The Coral Springs Coconut Creek Regional Chamber Wake-Up Breakfast takes place on December 13 from 7:45 p.m. – 9:45 p.m. at The Country Club of Coral Springs, located at 10900 West Sample Road.
Local trivia game show now casting in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Video above: The latest headlines and weather from WPBF 25 News. If you consider yourself a news junkie, or a purveyor of odd and tall tales, this could be the opportunity for you. A new local trivia game is casting in West Palm Beach...
The beachside Seaglass Rosé festival returns to Fort Lauderdale next month
A beachside beverage event that's all about rosé wine will return to Fort Lauderdale next month. Presented by The Hilton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort, the Seaglass Rosé experience will take place January 20-22, for the third year running.
Former Somerset Parkland Academy principal sentenced for bringing guns to campus
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A former school principal accused of bringing loaded weapons to Somerset Parkland Academy has been sentenced after pleading no contest to the charges. On Tuesday, Geyler Herrera Castro’s trial came to a speedy close after facing charges for bringing two loaded guns to the campus,...
Survey Ranks Coral Springs Costco as America’s 2nd Cleanest Location
According to a new survey of Costco shoppers, Coral Springs is home to one of the nation’s cleanest locations. As detailed by Yahoo! Finance this week, a new survey conducted by the financial website Finance Buzz found that after polling over 6,000 Costco shoppers, the Costco located at 4621 Coral Ridge Drive in Coral Springs ranks as the nation’s second-most cleanliest, second only to a location in San Antonio, Texas.
Coral Springs Museum Director Talks About the 2nd Annual Pine and Palm Holiday Market Dec 9th and 10th
The Coral Springs Museum of Art is getting into the holiday spirit with several different events. The Pine and Palm holiday market takes place Friday, Dec. 9, and Saturday, Dec. 10. The Friday event will begin at 5:30 p.m. and continue through 8 p.m. Tickets are $10, and the market includes complimentary gift wrapping, small prizes, shopping opportunities, and more.
Nominations Now Open for 2023 Coral Springs Business Excellence Awards
2022 Business Excellence Awards winners in Coral Springs. Each year, the City of Coral Springs formally recognizes and honors businesses within the municipal boundaries that have exemplified a commitment to the city’s economic vitality with the Business Excellence Awards. The Economic Development Office is now accepting nominations for 2023.
Lawsuit: Palm Beach Schools Superintendent Demoted Official for Bashing Republicans on Twitter
A Palm Beach County School District employee alleges in a federal lawsuit that she was demoted after she criticized Republicans on social media and questioned the superintendent's decision to banish "The Genderbread Person," a school-board-approved sex education poster. "This is an action by Diana Fedderman, a career educator (27 years)...
