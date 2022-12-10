Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two SC Cities Have the “Friendliest Neighborhoods in the U.S.” According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
South Carolina beachgoers describe shape and color-changing sphereRoger MarshKiawah Island, SC
Identical twins win $1.5 million in damages after being accused of cheating on a medical examMargaret MinnicksCharleston, SC
This Small South Carolina Town is Home to the Best Christmas Market in the StateTravel MavenAwendaw, SC
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasNorth Charleston, SC
Related
Toys for Tots cancels one-day registration event due to lack of donations
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The U.S. Marines canceled a one-day registration blitz planned for later this week in North Charleston because of limited toy donations. The event was scheduled to take place at the North Charleston Athletic Center on Dec. 17. But U.S. Marines in charge of the local distribution said they have seen […]
abcnews4.com
Charleston Salvation Army organizers prepare for Angel Tree distribution
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston Salvation Army Angel Tree distribution is just days away. Organization leaders tell us they still have pressing needs ahead of this event. "We are so thankful for the support and help of others," Capt. Cathy Michels, Charleston Salvation Army. Volunteer Stefanie Wilson says...
abcnews4.com
Charleston County Parks to host Inclusive Silent Disco Jan. 14
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Parks is introducing a unique music event for people with disabilities and their family and friends. The inaugural Silent Disco will be held on Saturday, Jan.14 from 6-8 p.m. at Edisto Hall at James Island County Park. This unique party experience will...
abcnews4.com
'The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill' opens 2nd location in Mount Pleasant
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill, a fast-casual eatery, has opened its second location in Mount Pleasant. To celebrate the opening, the restaurant is hosting an Opa-Palooza celebration Wednesday, Dec. 14, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Chances to win free food, and prizes, including...
Report: Drunk man in Christmas suit attempts to steal golf cart from South Carolina hospital parking garage
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A 28-year-old man is on the naughty list this year after allegedly attempting to swipe a golf cart from the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) parking garage early Wednesday morning. According to the MUSC Department of Public Safety, officers responded to a parking garage on President Street at about 12:30 […]
abcnews4.com
Town of Summerville to host 175th anniversary celebration at Gahagan Park on Saturday
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The Town of Summerville is celebrating its 175th birthday on Saturday, Dec. 17 at Gahagan Park with a free event open to the community. The festivities will commence at 3 p.m. and will include live music, food vendors, jump castles and more. Santa is also...
abcnews4.com
National nonprofit Soldiers' Angels gives back to Charleston community
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. ( WCIV) — The national nonprofit Soldiers' Angels teamed up with Charleston's own EP Group and its subsidiary, Veterans Help Group, for December's Veteran Food Distribution on Tuesday. Two hundred pre-registered veteran families in need received on average 75 lbs. of fresh fruit, vegetables, meats, and...
counton2.com
Dorchester Co. leaders to host Christmas Festival December 18
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials in Dorchester County will host a Christmas festival on December 18. Dorchester County Government and Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office will team up to put on a holiday festival at the recently opened Ashley River Park. The festival is scheduled for December 18...
abcnews4.com
Wreaths Across America ceremony to be held in Georgetown this Saturday
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCIV) — On December 17, Georgetown's American Legion Post 114 and Veterans of Foreign Post 6444 will host the annual Wreaths Across America ceremony. The event which is scheduled to start at 10 in the morning is just one of more than 3,400 participating. It will be...
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Summerville, South Carolina
If you’re planning a trip to Summerville, SC, and have never been before, there are many things to do in Summerville that will help you get acquainted with the area. I hope these things to do in Summerville help you plan your trip to Summerville. Summerville has a lot...
charlestondaily.net
Grand Opening – Executive Session Men’s Grooming Studio in West Ashley, SC
Grand Opening of Executive Session Men’s Grooming Studio. [Charleston, SC] – Announcing the grand opening of Executive Session Men’s Grooming Studio in West Ashley on December 20, 2022. The studio creates a distinguished male grooming experience in a tranquil and luxurious masculine setting. It is a place to relax and refresh your mind and body while indulging in premium grooming services provided by experienced and caring grooming professionals.
abcnews4.com
Mr. and Mrs. Claus get police escort to deliver gifts to families in need
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The sound of police sirens in a larger grouping was heard at times through downtown Charleston Wednesday morning. And while it looked like a parade, it was an actually an escort for two very special VIPs: Santa and Mrs. Claus. It was all part of...
abcnews4.com
'We are very sad' Cupcake DownSouth announces its closure
"It is with heavy hearts that we confirm the rumors that we are closing our door," Cupcake DownSouth's Facebook post read. The cupcake shop announced its closure on Dec. 5, and the Mount Pleasant location's last day of operation is Wednesday, Dec. 14. According to Cupcake DownSouth, the small business...
Weeks left to claim $100K Powerball ticket sold in Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A Charleston lottery player has just weeks to claim their $100,000 prize before the ticket expires. The $100,000 Powerball ticket was sold at the Publix grocery store on Folly Road in July, according to South Carolina Education lottery officials. State law requires that tickets must be returned to the Columbia Claims Center […]
abcnews4.com
Beaufort Co. woman gifted new home 6 years after Hurricane Matthew damages previous one
PORT ROYAL, S.C. (WTGS) — A Beaufort County resident received keys to her new home more than six years after the impact of Hurricane Matthew changed her life forever. Mary Bryan spoke about the emotions she felt as she laid eyes on her new house for the first time.
abcnews4.com
Shotgun found in student's car at Wando High School
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Interim principal of Wando High School, Kim Wilson, alerted families Wednesday afternoon that a shotgun had been discovered in a student's vehicle during a routine sweep of the school parking lot earlier in the day. The firearm was recovered by law enforcement without incident,...
abcnews4.com
8th-grade student threatens to 'shoot up' Georgetown Co. middle school: Deputies
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A student was detained Tuesday morning at Rosemary Middle School after making a threat. The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office said the student made a threat to "shoot up" the school. A school resource officer was alerted after students and a teacher heard the eighth-grader...
counton2.com
Woman airlifted after Colleton County shooting
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Colleton County Fire Rescue (CCFR) crews on Tuesday responded to a shooting in the Johnsonville community. According to CCFR, a woman was shot on Silkhope Lane shortly before 9:15 p.m. Firefighter-paramedics provided aid before requesting a medical helicopter to transport her to Trident. The...
abcnews4.com
Former BCSD teacher says the district failed to help provide resources for teachers
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Some teachers in Berkeley County say they do not have the resources they need. “I started to become really discouraged, and I started to become really resentful of how hard I was working and how little I felt it mattered," says Isabel Brown, who was a teacher at BCSD for six years.
abcnews4.com
Striped Pig Distillery makes $10 million investment in Charleston County
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Today, Striped Pig Distillery, a family-operated distillery announced plans to expand in Charleston County. The company will invest $10 million in its current facility and create more than fifty jobs. The distillery is Charleston's first since Prohibition and specializes in Southern-style spirits including bourbon...
Comments / 0