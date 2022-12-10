ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

abcnews4.com

Charleston Salvation Army organizers prepare for Angel Tree distribution

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston Salvation Army Angel Tree distribution is just days away. Organization leaders tell us they still have pressing needs ahead of this event. "We are so thankful for the support and help of others," Capt. Cathy Michels, Charleston Salvation Army. Volunteer Stefanie Wilson says...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Charleston County Parks to host Inclusive Silent Disco Jan. 14

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Parks is introducing a unique music event for people with disabilities and their family and friends. The inaugural Silent Disco will be held on Saturday, Jan.14 from 6-8 p.m. at Edisto Hall at James Island County Park. This unique party experience will...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Report: Drunk man in Christmas suit attempts to steal golf cart from South Carolina hospital parking garage

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A 28-year-old man is on the naughty list this year after allegedly attempting to swipe a golf cart from the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) parking garage early Wednesday morning. According to the MUSC Department of Public Safety, officers responded to a parking garage on President Street at about 12:30 […]
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

National nonprofit Soldiers' Angels gives back to Charleston community

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. ( WCIV) — The national nonprofit Soldiers' Angels teamed up with Charleston's own EP Group and its subsidiary, Veterans Help Group, for December's Veteran Food Distribution on Tuesday. Two hundred pre-registered veteran families in need received on average 75 lbs. of fresh fruit, vegetables, meats, and...
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Dorchester Co. leaders to host Christmas Festival December 18

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials in Dorchester County will host a Christmas festival on December 18. Dorchester County Government and Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office will team up to put on a holiday festival at the recently opened Ashley River Park. The festival is scheduled for December 18...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
bestattractions.org

Things to Do in Summerville, South Carolina

If you’re planning a trip to Summerville, SC, and have never been before, there are many things to do in Summerville that will help you get acquainted with the area. I hope these things to do in Summerville help you plan your trip to Summerville. Summerville has a lot...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
charlestondaily.net

Grand Opening – Executive Session Men’s Grooming Studio in West Ashley, SC

Grand Opening of Executive Session Men’s Grooming Studio. [Charleston, SC] – Announcing the grand opening of Executive Session Men’s Grooming Studio in West Ashley on December 20, 2022. The studio creates a distinguished male grooming experience in a tranquil and luxurious masculine setting. It is a place to relax and refresh your mind and body while indulging in premium grooming services provided by experienced and caring grooming professionals.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

'We are very sad' Cupcake DownSouth announces its closure

"It is with heavy hearts that we confirm the rumors that we are closing our door," Cupcake DownSouth's Facebook post read. The cupcake shop announced its closure on Dec. 5, and the Mount Pleasant location's last day of operation is Wednesday, Dec. 14. According to Cupcake DownSouth, the small business...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Weeks left to claim $100K Powerball ticket sold in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A Charleston lottery player has just weeks to claim their $100,000 prize before the ticket expires. The $100,000 Powerball ticket was sold at the Publix grocery store on Folly Road in July, according to South Carolina Education lottery officials. State law requires that tickets must be returned to the Columbia Claims Center […]
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Shotgun found in student's car at Wando High School

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Interim principal of Wando High School, Kim Wilson, alerted families Wednesday afternoon that a shotgun had been discovered in a student's vehicle during a routine sweep of the school parking lot earlier in the day. The firearm was recovered by law enforcement without incident,...
WANDO, SC
counton2.com

Woman airlifted after Colleton County shooting

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Colleton County Fire Rescue (CCFR) crews on Tuesday responded to a shooting in the Johnsonville community. According to CCFR, a woman was shot on Silkhope Lane shortly before 9:15 p.m. Firefighter-paramedics provided aid before requesting a medical helicopter to transport her to Trident. The...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Striped Pig Distillery makes $10 million investment in Charleston County

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Today, Striped Pig Distillery, a family-operated distillery announced plans to expand in Charleston County. The company will invest $10 million in its current facility and create more than fifty jobs. The distillery is Charleston's first since Prohibition and specializes in Southern-style spirits including bourbon...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC

