ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 0

Related
WTVCFOX

Tennessee receives $6M in broadband internet planning grants

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee has received $6 million in federal grants to plan for the expansion of access to high-speed internet networks. The U.S. Department of Commerce announced the funding Monday. It is part of a $65 billion Biden administration investment to connect all Americans to broadband networks.
TENNESSEE STATE
WTVCFOX

She did it! Tennessee student who beat brain tumor earns nursing degree

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Wilson County girl who found her passion in oncology after conquering a brain tumor as a young teen has graduated from nursing school. A typical day of volleyball practice came to a halt during Samantha Arquiza’s freshman year of high school. Headaches, vision loss, and nausea sent her to the ER.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
WTVCFOX

Autistic boy who loves opening mail celebrates his fourth birthday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Three-year-old Axl Porter, the Tennessee autistic boy whose love for opening mail went viral, is celebrating his fourth birthday on Dec. 14. Axl's mom, Fayetteville resident Lauren Porter, said that her son has received many letters and gifts since his story came out from not only those in Tennessee, but from other states as well.
TENNESSEE STATE
WTVCFOX

'Donuts & Drag' event set to benefit Pennsylvania city candidate's campaign said to be 'family friendly'

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (TND) — A "family-friendly" drag event is being held to support a candidate looking to be the "fiscal watchdog" of one Pennsylvania city. Rachael Heisler currently serves as Deputy Controller for the City of Pittsburgh. She announced her candidacy for City Controller last week, as her current boss will step down to seek a role in county governance.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy