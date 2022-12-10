Read full article on original website
Related
WTVCFOX
Beacon Center's 2022 'Pork Report' addresses Nashville homeless pods, new Titans stadium
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Beacon Center of Tennessee is diving deep into how the state is spending your tax dollars. The non-partisan free market think tank is detailing where the state fell short in spending your hard-earned money. The 2022 list proves it in 12 different examples of government waste.
WTVCFOX
Tennessee receives $6M in broadband internet planning grants
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee has received $6 million in federal grants to plan for the expansion of access to high-speed internet networks. The U.S. Department of Commerce announced the funding Monday. It is part of a $65 billion Biden administration investment to connect all Americans to broadband networks.
WTVCFOX
Georgia Secretary of State calls on lawmakers to end general election runoffs
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) — Georgia's Secretary of State is calling on the General Assembly to end runoffs in the general election. In a media release Wednesday, Brad Raffensperger is asking Georgia's lawmakers to consider alternatives to runoffs when they convene in January. “Georgia is one of the only...
WTVCFOX
TN Dept. of Education releases ACT state results, participation rate for 2022 graduates
The Tennessee Department of Education (TDOE) released the ACT state results and participation rate for the 2022 graduating class on Tuesday which shows participation grew and the ACT score stayed about the same. The 2022 graduating class participants sat at a rate of 98% across Tennessee, according to TDOE. The...
WTVCFOX
Registered Tennessee Republicans prefer DeSantis over Trump, Vanderbilt poll finds
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Registered Republican voters in Tennessee prefer Florida Governor Ron DeSantis over Donald Trump by double digits, a poll released Wednesday by Vanderbilt University has found. The poll also found considerably strengthened support for abortion rights in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe...
WTVCFOX
She did it! Tennessee student who beat brain tumor earns nursing degree
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Wilson County girl who found her passion in oncology after conquering a brain tumor as a young teen has graduated from nursing school. A typical day of volleyball practice came to a halt during Samantha Arquiza’s freshman year of high school. Headaches, vision loss, and nausea sent her to the ER.
WTVCFOX
Autistic boy who loves opening mail celebrates his fourth birthday
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Three-year-old Axl Porter, the Tennessee autistic boy whose love for opening mail went viral, is celebrating his fourth birthday on Dec. 14. Axl's mom, Fayetteville resident Lauren Porter, said that her son has received many letters and gifts since his story came out from not only those in Tennessee, but from other states as well.
WTVCFOX
'Donuts & Drag' event set to benefit Pennsylvania city candidate's campaign said to be 'family friendly'
PITTSBURGH, Pa. (TND) — A "family-friendly" drag event is being held to support a candidate looking to be the "fiscal watchdog" of one Pennsylvania city. Rachael Heisler currently serves as Deputy Controller for the City of Pittsburgh. She announced her candidacy for City Controller last week, as her current boss will step down to seek a role in county governance.
WTVCFOX
Mark Meadows voter fraud investigation turned over to state Attorney General's Office
WLOS — The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation says it has turned over its investigation into former Donald Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows to the North Carolina Attorney General’s Office for review. In March, the SBI announced it was investigating allegations of voter fraud after Meadows...
