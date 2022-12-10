ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma County, CA

Outdoor events in Sonoma County Dec. 11-20

By MYA CONSTANTINO THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
The Press Democrat
The Press Democrat
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d4lkm_0jeKvNE400

Dec. 15

Santa Rosa: Teach your dog attention and socialization techniques and how to walk on a loose leash with a certified dog trainer. 3:30 to 5 p.m. No registration required for this bilingual event. Parking is $7 or free with a Sonoma County Regional Parks membership. Email Alexis Puerto-Holmes at communityengagementprograms@sonoma-county.org for more information. Andy’s Unity Park, 3399 Moorland Ave. Meet at the gazebo. More information at bit.ly/3B75Bgc.

Online: Tune in online for the National Audubon Society’s Christmas Bird Count, the longest-running community science program in North America. During the presentation, Nicole Michel, a member of the National Audubon Society’s science team, will talk about the latest bird count results and what they tell us about how birds are responding to threats they face today and conservation actions to protect them. Spanish interpretation is available. Starts at 7 p.m. Register at bit.ly/3Uq01fS.

Dec. 17

Kenwood: Go on a photography hike exploring winter color, light, shapes and textures at Sugarloaf Ridge State Park. California Naturalist John Lynch will lead a slow and easy 3.5-mile hike from creekside to hillside and back through the meadow, and hikers will use cameras and the iNaturalist app to explore nature and document flora and fauna. Bring at least a quart of water, a snack, sun protection and, if you like, a digital camera and tripod. Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, 2605 Adobe Canyon Road. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Meet at the main parking lot. Heavy rain will cancel the event; parking fees apply. Register at bit.ly/3VTBh0P.

Dec. 18

Have you ever wondered how a sea star eats? How many types of sea urchins live along the Sonoma coastline? Learn about the rocky shoreline in this family-friendly, hands-on presentation while you gaze at the Pacific Ocean from the Doran Beach amphitheater. Space is limited and registration is required. Email Kristina Stanton at communityengagementprograms@sonoma-county.org for more information. Registration required; parking is $7 or free with a Sonoma County Regional Parks membership. 11 a.m. to noon. Doran Regional Park, 201 Doran Beach Road. Meet at Doran Amphitheater. Register at bit.ly/3HebL22.

You can reach Staff Writer Mya Constantino at mya.constantino@pressdemocrat.com. @searchingformya on Twitter.

Comments / 0

Related
sonomacountygazette.com

County of Sonoma funds two urban open space projects in Petaluma, Santa Rosa

More parkland will come to Santa Rosa and Petaluma thanks to the Sonoma County Ag + Open Space Board of Directors who approved $1.95 million for the Lower Colgan Creek Restoration and Neighborhood Park Land Acquisition and the Helen Putnam Regional Park Extension Project. Both projects will add land to existing parks, restore key natural resources and help bring long-planned open space projects to fruition.
SANTA ROSA, CA
ksro.com

Freeze Warning Expected Every Morning This Week in Sonoma County

The North Bay is waking up to a freeze warning. And it’s going to continue for those in Santa Rosa, Napa and San Rafael overnight and each morning through Sunday. Experts say temperatures in the 20s and 30s is enough to kill crops and sensitive vegetation. This means homeowners will want to keep their pets indoors and cover their plants. It’s also important to wrap water pipes to prevent them from freezing and possibly bursting.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Clover Sonoma, a familiar brand, giving up on ice cream

PETALUMA, Calif. - One of the North Bay's longest reigning treats will soon be gone from grocery stores and county fairs. It set the lifetime palate for lots of folks who first found it at the fair. Clover Sonoma, the 106-year-old dairy in Petaluma, is best known for its rich,...
PETALUMA, CA
marinmagazine.com

Marin’s First Movie Star: The Mt. Tamalpais Scenic Railway

In January 1898, a crew dispatched from Edison Studios in New Jersey arrived in Mill Valley to film what is generally understood as the first commercial motion picture made in Marin County. They were drawn to the base of Mt. Tamalpais to capture and hopefully delight faraway audiences with footage of a rising star that would have the eyes of the world for nearly a quarter of a century. The star, affectionately dubbed the Crookedest Railroad in the World, had rapidly transformed Mill Valley into a travel destination.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
Lake County News

Scotts Valley Pomo tribe plans to turn Lucerne Hotel into homeless facility

LUCERNE, Calif. — Concerns and many unanswered questions are arising over the Scotts Valley Band of Pomo Indians’ plan to turn the historic Lucerne Hotel into a homeless housing facility with a multimillion dollar state grant that the tribe received after claiming the Lake County Office of Education is partnering with it on the project.
LUCERNE, CA
sonomasun.com

Bob Cannard moves on from Green String Farm

Bob Cannard hasn’t just been a superlative organic farmer, though he has been that. He has also been an advocate for regenerative agriculture, living close to the land, and banning all chemical herbicides and pesticides, like glyphosate, in California. His flagship farm and farm stand Green String which sits on the edge of Petaluma, recently announced it would shut down on Christmas Eve 2022. It’s a big loss for Bay Area shoppers who want quality fruits, vegetables and meats.
PETALUMA, CA
ksro.com

New Homes in Sonoma County Must Have All Electric Appliances… with an Exception

Most new homes in Sonoma County will soon have to be outfitted with all electric appliances. The county Board of Supervisors has voted to implement the state’s updated building codes within the region beginning on January 3rd. New homes and commercial buildings will also be required to have solar panels and energy storage, in addition to all-electric appliances. Cooktops will be the only exception to the new rule. Sonoma County is also modifying its plumbing code to allow the use of composting toilets.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
casarevista.com

8 Must See Festive Lights in Petaluma

To begin this bright journey, Ms. Campbell’s house is a must. Ms. Campbell used to be Casa Grande’s Sports Medicine teacher, and Athletic Trainer for many years. Every year, she goes all out and beautifully decorates her house. She was even interviewed by a local news station last year. Her house is located at 5 Wallenberg Way. It’s quite difficult to miss.
PETALUMA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Trees crash into Monte Rio homes; Highway 1 in Big Sur closed

SAN FRANCISCO -- A potent Pacific storm, borne by an atmospheric river, rolled into Northern California Saturday, kicking up gusty winds that toppled trees in Monte Rio and dumping heavy rain that triggered flash flood watches throughout the Bay Area.A flood advisory remained in effect from Sacramento to the coast. Flash flood concerns for the Colorado Fire and Dolan Fire burn scars in Monterey County prompted officials Saturday afternoon to close Highway 1 from Ragged Point in the south to Palo Colorado Road in the north until at least dawn Sunday.As the storm marched across the region, flood watches were issued...
MONTE RIO, CA
KRON4 News

One dead in fatal Santa Rosa hotel stabbing

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – A man was stabbed to death early Tuesday morning at a hotel in Santa Rosa, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office. At around 2:38 a.m., Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Palms Inn located on Santa Rosa Avenue. Deputies found a man lying on the floor in a […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

Santa Rosa explosion, fire displaces 3 people Tuesday evening

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (BCN) — An explosion that led to a fire in a home in Santa Rosa displaced three people Tuesday evening, according to the city’s Fire Department. Crews responded with six engines, two trucks and air support to a 5:52 p.m. report of an explosion and fire at 2418 Quail Hollow Drive. Arriving […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
sonomamag.com

Delicious Dish Restaurant in Sonoma to Close

The doors are closing at Delicious Dish in Sonoma, one of my favorite roadhouse pitstops for burgers, milkshakes and epic salads. Chef/owners Lauren and Charles Cotner have announced that their quirky Arnold Drive restaurant will host its last meal Thursday. “It’s been a rough 2022 for us. This year has...
SONOMA, CA
ksro.com

Clover Sonoma Discontinuing Ice Cream

If you love Clover Sonoma’s ice cream line, we’ve got some bad news for you. The company confirmed to the Argus-Courier that it has discontinued the products. CEO Ken Gott told the newspaper that the decision was based on a crowded ice cream market and sales returning to “a more normal pattern” following a boost during the pandemic. Clover Sonoma stopped offering its ice cream products to retailers back in September, but shoppers were still able to find them on shelves depending on inventory levels. The company also reassured fans that it will still have a presence at the Sonoma-Marin and Sonoma County fairs despite not having ice cream for Clo the Cow to hand out anymore.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Four trees crash into homes in Sonoma County

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Four trees came crashing down across Sonoma County on Saturday due to the storm, and they caused quite a bit of damage on the way. Around 8:45 a.m., a tree crashed into a house on Old Monte Rio Road in Guerneville. The tree reportedly took down some power lines as […]
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Sonoma County Health Officials Extend Freeze Warning

Sonoma County health officials have extended its freeze warning through Wednesday in response to the National Weather Service's prediction of sub-freezing temperatures through the middle of the week. Initially, Sonoma County issued a warning of sub-freezing temperatures from last Thursday to Sunday. Health officials recommend that residents limit time outdoors...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Rock slide on Highway 101 damages several vehicles in Marin

MARINA, Calif. — A rock slide damaged vehicles and temporarily closed southbound Highway 101 past Rodeo Avenue in Marin County on Monday morning. The rocks tumbled down the hillside onto the road at about 4:30 a.m., according to a Sig Alert. CBS News reported that one car was severely damaged and a few others were hit with debris.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Woman Charged with Embezzlement in Santa Rosa Nonprofit to Appear in Court in February

A former director of a Santa Rosa-based nonprofit organization will now appear in court on embezzlement charges on February 15th. Lisa Fatu was supposed to be arraigned in a courtroom on Monday. But, the hearing was rescheduled so her attorney could review evidence from the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office. Fatu was arrested in late September on suspicion of stealing more than 50-thousand-dollars from an agency that provides services to homeless people and at-risk kids. Fatu was supposed to enter her plea on Monday.
SANTA ROSA, CA
The Press Democrat

The Press Democrat

Santa Rosa, CA
7K+
Followers
224
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Press Democrat

Comments / 0

Community Policy