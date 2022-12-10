Read full article on original website
Four winners named in Steel-Pro welding competition at technical school
Four Waldo County Technical Center students were named winners of a recent welding competition sponsored by Steel-Pro. On December 6, Steel-Pro hosted a tour and welding competition for Waldo County Technical Center students. Steel-Pro employees and WCTC graduates Dalton Rossignol and Austin Peavey were tour guides and facilitated and judged the competition.
Owls Head names new Town Treasurer
OWLS HEAD — At a special meeting on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, the Owls Head select board voted unanimously to promote Catherine Birmingham to the position of Town Treasurer. Birmingham, who has served as the administrative assistant to the select board, and as deputy town clerk/deputy tax collector since the spring, will replace Pam Curtis, who has worked for the town for more than ten years. She will retire at the end of this month.
Trekkers granted automatic admission and scholarship to Maine universities
ROCKLAND — For many high school seniors, now is likely peak “intensity” for applying to college. That includes submitting applications, essays, transcripts, references, and SAT scores – which can start in late summer and last through early spring. Students in the Aspirations Incubator program, which includes...
Knox County Homeless Coalition, Hope for the Future halt Rockport housing project
The following Dec. 13 letter to the editor announces the halt in progress to develop housing units at Madelyn Lane in Rockport. After careful ongoing consideration and 1.5 years of passion and hard work, Knox County Homeless Coalition (KCHC), together with our collaborative partners at Hope for the Future, LLC, have made the very difficult decision to step away from renovating 6-7 Madelyn Lane into affordable housing units.
Five Towns adds new courses to 2022 -23 winter Adult Ed classes
Several new classes have been added to the January and February adult ed schedule this winter, adding to the ones which were already featured in the fall-winter catalog. Many of these offerings give you an opportunity to participate in a good health-related or learning opportunity from the comfort of home over Zoom – and no weather worries! – while others do get you out and about.
Rockland Main Street Poll: Housing shortage undermines economy
Recently, Rockland Main Street – a partnership of residents, business and organizational leaders and local government – polled its stakeholders about our region’s housing crisis. The survey asked them to focus on working families earning between $45,000 and $90,000 a year. Twenty-two business owners and organizational leaders...
This Week in Lincolnville: What Makes a Neighborhood
Community Heart and Soul seeks to help people to shape the future of their communities by actively seeking the collective wisdom of all residents, improving local decision-making, creating a shared sense of belonging, and ultimately strengthening the social, cultural, and economic vibrancy of each place. So reads the mission statement...
Owls Head Transportation Museum property sale expected to benefit town, county
OWLS HEAD — The Knox County Regional Airport and residents of Owls Head are benefitting from the sale of property belonging to Owls Head Transportation Museum, and all three entities are excited about the transaction. On Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, representatives from the museum, the Town, and the County...
Mind-boggling fiscal decisions
The Belfast City Council has said it wants to open a park across Route 1 from where Nordic Aquafarms wants to build its $500 million land-based industrial fish farm. And the City has said parking for the park would be across Route 1 from the park, leaving park-goers to cross Route 1 in a 50-mile-an-hour zone with less than optimal visibility.
Dec. 14 update: Midcoast adds 21 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
Family presented with new home by Habitat for Humanity of Greater Bangor
HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - After a few inspections Desiree Lilly and her two boys will finally have a home of their own. “The opportunity to have a place to call their home in a beautiful neighborhood here in Hampden is truly just a very special gift,” said Executive Director Melissa Houston.
Northern Light Health closing wing of EMMC, reassigning employees
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Northern Light Health is laying off an entire section of its inpatient rehabilitation services. A letter dated Dec. 8 sent to affected employees at Eastern Maine Medical Center says the hospital will be discontinuing its acute rehabilitation inpatient services on Jan. 1, at which point those affected will “no longer be considered active employees.”
Dianne L. Linscott, notice
ROCKLAND — Dianne L. Linscott, 76 of Rockland, passed away, December 10, 2022 at the Sussman House, surrounded by family. A complete obituary will be published at a later date.
With CEO set to retire, a Bangor engineering-architecture firm announces new leadership
Soon to close out its 120th year and following a recent move into larger quarters in Portland, engineering, architecture and design firm WBRC Inc. is transitioning its leadership to advance its vision for the future. President and CEO Doug Whitney, a senior principal, will retire after leading the firm for...
Christmas Services at Episcopal Church of St. John Baptist
5:30 pm. - LESSONS & CAROLS. The Episcopal Church of St. John Baptist, 200 Main St., Thomaston, ME 04861.
With new space in Winslow, Maine Crisp brings in new CEO
A Winslow maker of gluten-free homemade crackers, Maine Crisp Co., has named new CEO. Lewis Goldstein, who has worked with brands like Sam Adams, Snapple, Kiss My Face (a clean and vegan personal care company) and Organic Valley, takes over the top leadership spot at the growing snack-food company. Maine...
Stephen O. Robinson, obituary
SOUTH THOMASTON — Stephen O. Robinson, 59, passed away on December 7, 2022, at his home with his wife by his side after a long and courageous battle with lung disease. Steve was born on February 10,1963 in Rockland, Maine to Laura Ann Cousins and Oscar Robinson. He graduated from Georges Valley High School in Thomaston from the class of 1981.
Unique market in Augusta brings makers, community together
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A unique holiday market was held today in Augusta. At the Ritual Maine Market at the Augusta Armory, over 30 vendors gathered to share their talents with the people of Maine. Described as a ‘high-vibe eclectic makers market’, items included dried flower bouquets, crystals, pottery, and...
Community mourns Maine Maritime students killed in Castine crash
MAINE, USA — News of Saturday's deadly car crash in Castine that took the lives of four Maine Maritime Academy students and injured three others has left many Maine communities shaken. The victims have been preliminarily identified as 20-year-old Brian Kenealy of York, Maine, 21-year-old Chase Fossett of Gardiner,...
Thomaston emergency vehicles lighten up with the spirit of the season
THOMASTON — For the second year in a row, emergency vehicles in Thomaston took a break from the rigors of their jobs, turning instead to the spirit of the season. Following the choreography of local videographer CoolFireTruck Guy, a firetruck, a police cruiser, and an ambulance synched their lights to the tune of the 2022 holidays.
