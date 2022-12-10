Read full article on original website
COVID-19 Hospitalizations Climb Back Above 1,300 in LA County
The number of COVID-19-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals rose back above 1,300 Wednesday, while the county reported more than 4,200 new infections. According to state figures, there were 1,304 COVID-positive patients hospitalized in the county, up from 1,267 a day earlier. Of those patients, 135 were being treated in intensive care, down from 154 on Tuesday.
LA County Reports 1,934 New COVID Cases, 18 Deaths
Los Angeles County reported more than 1,900 new COVID-19 infections Tuesday, along with 18 virus-related deaths. Meanwhile, the number of COVID-positive patients in county hospitals climbed back to 1,267 as of Tuesday, equaling Saturday’s total. Of those patients, 154 were being treated in intensive care, up from 146 on Saturday.
Over 6,500 CA Residents Eligible for Restitution in Loan Debt Relief Lawsuit
More than 6,500 people in California are eligible for restitution in a lawsuit over student loan debt relief, with Los Angeles City Attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto announcing Wednesday that her office will be distributing part of $95 million in payments to customers across the country who alleged that Premier Student Loan Center deceived consumers.
Family Sues LAUSD Over Drug Overdose Death at Bernstein High School
The mother of a 15-year-old girl who died of an overdose in a bathroom at Bernstein High School in Hollywood announced a lawsuit against the Los Angeles Unified School District Wednesday, alleging school officials knew there was a problem with drug use at the campus but took no action. The...
Cargo Volume Remains Soft at LA, Long Beach Ports Amid Labor Negotiations
Cargo volume at both the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach remained soft in November, as cargo continues to shift away from the West Coast and to the East and Gulf coasts due to ongoing labor negotiations. Talks involving employers and the International Longshore and Warehouse Union, which represents...
Countywide DUI Crackdown Begins Wednesday, Continues to End of Year
Riverside County sheriff’s stations countywide initiated an anti-DUI campaign Wednesday that will continue to New Year’s Day, utilizing saturation patrols, sobriety checkpoints and other measures to nab drunk and drug-impaired drivers. The winter mobilization is part of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s “Drive Sober, or Get Pulled...
Mayor Bass Signs Declaration of Emergency to Fight Homeless Crisis
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass declared a state of emergency on homelessness on Monday, following through on a promise to take such an action on her first day in office. Bass said the declaration will streamline efforts to address the homeless problem, calling it a “seismic shift” in the city’s tactics.
Blood Bank’s Supplies of One Blood Type `Hours’ Away from Shrinking to Zero
One of the Inland Empire’s largest blood banks is on the verge of completely exhausting its supply of the most commonly utilized blood type for transfusions, prompting calls Monday for blood donors to help prevent the shortage from becoming an all-out emergency that threatens patients’ lives. “We are...
LA City Council Approves Mayor’s Declaration of Emergency on Homelessness
The City Council voted to ratify a state of emergency on homelessness Tuesday, confirming Karen Bass’ first official act as mayor of Los Angeles. The council voted 13-0, with Councilman Kevin de LeÃ³n casting a vote even though he was not in the chamber. In a statement...
Authorities ID Teen Found Dead in Long Beach in 1978
A teen boy who was found dead in Long Beach in 1978 but whose identity was unknown for decades was finally identified Wednesday by police who said he was a runaway from La Puente who had never been reported missing. Long Beach police said advancements in DNA technology enabled them...
Fire at South Los Angeles Four-Plex Contained in 29 Minutes
A fire on the second floor of a four-plex in South Los Angeles was contained in 29 minutes by 40 firefighters Tuesday evening with no injuries reported. The fire at 1118 W. 43rd St., west of South Vermont Avenue, was reported at 10:26 p.m. Firefighters encountered flames coming from two units at the two-story building, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart.
Woman Last Seen in South Los Angeles Reported Missing
A 21-year-old woman last seen in South Los Angeles was reported missing Wednesday. Angel Annamarie Hayward Simon was last seen at approximately 10:13 p.m. Nov. 24 on the 5700 block of Manhattan Place, near Slauson Avenue, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported. Simon is Black, 5 feet, 3 inches tall,...
Armed Suspect Barricaded in Lancaster
A Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department Crisis Negotiation Team is attempting Wednesday evening to persuade an armed suspect barricaded inside a residence in Lancaster to surrender. Deputies from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station were called at 4:51 p.m. to the 43500 block of Sahauyo Street, near Division Street and Avenue K,...
Man Fatally Shot in Lancaster Identified
A 32-year-old man who was found shot to death in the Lancaster area was identified Wednesday. Deputies were sent to the 1200 block of West Avenue J-12 about 4 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Jesus Vega was identified by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s...
Sheriff Seeks Help to Catch Killer
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help in finding the person who shot and killed killed a man Tuesday in the Lancaster area. Deputies were sent to the 1200 block of West Avenue J-12 about 4 a.m., according to the Sheriff’s Department. The man died at the scene.
Man Burned in Tujunga Apartment Fire
A man was burned Tuesday in a small fire that began while he was charging an electric scooter in his apartment. Paramedics sent to 10200 block of North Mountair Avenue about 1:15 p.m. took the man to a hospital for treatment of burns to his hands and arms and possible smoke inhalation, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.
Authorities ID Suspect, Victim in UCI Murder-Suicide
The identities in a murder-suicide at UC Irvine were released Wednesday. The victim was 77-year-old Thao Thai Nguyen of Irvine, and the suspect was 36-year-old Andrew Nguyen Doan of Irvine, according to Orange County sheriff’s Sgt. Scott Steinle. UC Irvine police were called at 3:52 p.m. Tuesday to 214...
Defendant In Killings of Four Women in Anaheim No Longer Facing Death Penalty
A 36-year-old man charged in connection with killing four women in Anaheim will no longer face the death penalty, according to a court document obtained Wednesday. Franc Cano, who has been in custody since April 2014, has been awaiting trial since co-defendant Steven Dean Gordon, 53, was sentenced to death in 2017.
Authorities ID Woman Killed In SUV Crash on 405 Freeway in Signal Hill
Authorities Monday identified a woman who was killed in a crash involving an SUV on the San Diego (405) Freeway in Signal Hill. The crash on the southbound freeway at the Orange Avenue offramp occurred about 1:50 a.m. Sunday, the California Highway Patrol reported. Beatriz Lopez, 28, of San Juan...
Authorities ID Man Found Shot to Death in Littlerock Motel Room
Authorities Tuesday identified a man who was found shot to death in a motel in the Littlerock area over the weekend. Deputies were sent to the 7200 block of Pearblossom Highway about noon Sunday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Christopher Flores, 26, died at the scene,...
