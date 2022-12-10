Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Parents of toddler who shot to fame with her adorable reaction at Christmas dance recital We were overjoyed she found usShameel ShamsChicopee, MA
Woman in Massachusetts accused of assaulting officers with a swarm of angry beesMuhammad Junaid MustafaLongmeadow, MA
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
This Connecticut Christmas Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenNewington, CT
Related
18-year-old arrested in Springfield for trafficking weight of fentanyl
A Springfield man was arrested Tuesday after a semi-automatic firearm and trafficking weight of fentanyl was found in his possession.
westernmassnews.com
Springfield FIU Detectives seize firearm, trafficking weight of fentanyl
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -On Tuesday, December 13th, the Springfield Police Firearms Investigation Unit arrested 18-year-old, Michael Llanos for possession of a semi-automatic firearm and trafficking weight of fentanyl. Detectives recovered 580 bags or approximately 11.2 grams of suspected fentanyl in addition to 47 rounds of ammunition. 18-year-old Michael Llanos of...
3 Juveniles Accused Of Snatching Purses In New Haven County While Traveling In Stolen Car
Three juveniles are facing numerous charges after police said they committed robberies in Connecticut while traveling in a stolen car. A Toyota Prius was stolen from Cumberland Farms in the New Haven County town of Wallingford at about 2 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12, the Meriden Police Department said. The...
Woman trapped after crash dies at scene
A woman from West Springfield was trapped in her Honda Civic Wednesday evening after a crash on I90 in Charlton.
WWLP
Eyewitness News
NJ woman, others, stole more than $160,000 from a 94-year-old victim in Old Saybrook, police say
OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) - A woman from New Jersey is one of three people accused of stealing $164,284 from a 94-year-old man in Old Saybrook. According to Old Saybrook police, Ashlee Crawford, 33, of Plainfield, NJ, fraudulently wrote and cashed checks she obtained from the victim’s account. Police...
Springfield Police warning residents about Eversource scheme
Eversource was noted about a customer in Springfield who has a suspicious visit from an Eversource "employee."
westernmassnews.com
Man struck, killed by vehicle near Dwight and Congress Streets in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle in the area of Dwight and Congress Streets in Springfield Wednesday afternoon. According to Springfield Police Spokesman Ryan Walsh, officers responded to the scene around 3:40 p.m. Wednesday. The adult male pedestrian was brought to Baystate...
Meriden man faces weapons charges in Southington
The suspect identified as 18-year old Angel Aviles of Meriden. Near him they discovered three loose rounds of ammunition . They also found two firearms with extended magazines hidden underneath the mattress.
westernmassnews.com
Man accused of killing Southwick teen found not guilty by reason of insanity
Armata’s Market set to return to Shaker Road following construction of new plaza. Just over a year after fire destroyed the Maple Plaza in Longmeadow, town officials have approved a design to rebuild the shopping center. Updated: 5 hours ago. As respiratory viruses continue to surge, Western Mass News...
Pedestrian dies after accident in Springfield
A man is dead Wednesday after an accident in Springfield.
westernmassnews.com
Wednesday Morning News Update
In this update, a Springfield man has been arrested on weapons and drug trafficking charges, state officials are warning residents about fake RMV websites, and a Maryland man was sentenced to four years in state prison in connection with a 2021 sexual assault on a teen from Amherst. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
WNYT
Murder charge dropped for defendant in 2017 Pittsfield death
A judge has dismissed the murder charge against one of the defendants in the shooting death of Asiyanna Jones. The judge ruled that prosecutors failed to provide enough evidence to support the indictment against Elizabeth Perez, report NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Berkshire Eagle. The paper reports that...
Daily Voice
CT State Police Seek Witnesses To Fatal I-95 Crash In Stonington
Connecticut State Police are seeking witnesses to a single-vehicle crash that killed a 55-year-old man and closed the highway for hours. The crash took place on I-95 in New London County around 11:30 p.m., Monday, Dec. 12, near Exit 91 in Stonington. George A. Werrbach, of Charlestown, Rhode Island, was...
Conn. elementary student found with 2 handguns in belongings, officials say
An Easy Granby man is charged in connection to an incident that occurred last week where officials said a student at Carl Allgrove elementary school was found with two handguns concealed in their belongings. The handguns were discovered by a member of the school’s staff, according to Patch.com. However, school...
darientimes.com
Fatal shooting near Groton bar remains unsolved one year later
GROTON — It's been one year since Ronald Whitfield Sr. was killed in an early-morning shooting. Whitfield, 59, was shot at or near the Forty Thieves Bar on Bridge Street on Dec. 12, 2021, according to Groton police. The 911 call came in around 1:30 a.m. Whitfield died from...
16 High School Students From Fairfield County Injured In Bus Crash, State Police Say
A school bus carrying 29 high school students was involved in a single-vehicle crash that injured more than a dozen.The crash took place in Hartford County around 1:20 p.m., Monday, Dec. 12 on Route 15 in East Hartford.Sixteen students, most 16, and 17 years old, from Bridgeport, received minor inj…
westernmassnews.com
Plea change rejected for former Amherst man charged with death of 4-month-old son
Tenants of rental properties across Holyoke coming out to Holyoke City Hall on Monday to make their voices heard. Thanks to your generosity, we were able to collect nearly 60 boxes of toys, which equals thousands of toys for kids right here in western Massachusetts. Town by Town: Dan Kane...
spectrumnews1.com
Chicopee Police Department adds new 'Manny Tube' devices to provide better water safety
CHICOPEE, Mass. - Chicopee Police are adding new flotation devices called "Manny Tubes" to their department to help keep people safe on the water. The Chicopee Police Department received their "Manny Tube" devices this week. The "Manny Tubes" were created in honor of the late Emamanuel "Manny" Familia, the...
East Windsor police warn residents of scammers
EAST WINDSOR, Conn. — Two men attempted to scam a senior citizen after claiming to work for the Town of East Windsor. East Windsor Police warned citizens of this scam on their Facebook page. The senior citizen said two men knocked on her door and she allowed them into...
Comments / 3