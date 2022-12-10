ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

westernmassnews.com

Springfield FIU Detectives seize firearm, trafficking weight of fentanyl

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -On Tuesday, December 13th, the Springfield Police Firearms Investigation Unit arrested 18-year-old, Michael Llanos for possession of a semi-automatic firearm and trafficking weight of fentanyl. Detectives recovered 580 bags or approximately 11.2 grams of suspected fentanyl in addition to 47 rounds of ammunition. 18-year-old Michael Llanos of...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Man struck, killed by vehicle near Dwight and Congress Streets in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle in the area of Dwight and Congress Streets in Springfield Wednesday afternoon. According to Springfield Police Spokesman Ryan Walsh, officers responded to the scene around 3:40 p.m. Wednesday. The adult male pedestrian was brought to Baystate...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Man accused of killing Southwick teen found not guilty by reason of insanity

Armata’s Market set to return to Shaker Road following construction of new plaza. Just over a year after fire destroyed the Maple Plaza in Longmeadow, town officials have approved a design to rebuild the shopping center. Updated: 5 hours ago. As respiratory viruses continue to surge, Western Mass News...
westernmassnews.com

Wednesday Morning News Update

In this update, a Springfield man has been arrested on weapons and drug trafficking charges, state officials are warning residents about fake RMV websites, and a Maryland man was sentenced to four years in state prison in connection with a 2021 sexual assault on a teen from Amherst. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
WNYT

Murder charge dropped for defendant in 2017 Pittsfield death

A judge has dismissed the murder charge against one of the defendants in the shooting death of Asiyanna Jones. The judge ruled that prosecutors failed to provide enough evidence to support the indictment against Elizabeth Perez, report NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Berkshire Eagle. The paper reports that...
Daily Voice

CT State Police Seek Witnesses To Fatal I-95 Crash In Stonington

Connecticut State Police are seeking witnesses to a single-vehicle crash that killed a 55-year-old man and closed the highway for hours. The crash took place on I-95 in New London County around 11:30 p.m., Monday, Dec. 12, near Exit 91 in Stonington. George A. Werrbach, of Charlestown, Rhode Island, was...
darientimes.com

Fatal shooting near Groton bar remains unsolved one year later

GROTON — It's been one year since Ronald Whitfield Sr. was killed in an early-morning shooting. Whitfield, 59, was shot at or near the Forty Thieves Bar on Bridge Street on Dec. 12, 2021, according to Groton police. The 911 call came in around 1:30 a.m. Whitfield died from...
GROTON, CT
FOX 61

East Windsor police warn residents of scammers

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. — Two men attempted to scam a senior citizen after claiming to work for the Town of East Windsor. East Windsor Police warned citizens of this scam on their Facebook page. The senior citizen said two men knocked on her door and she allowed them into...
EAST WINDSOR, CT

