Palm Springs Man Accused in Fatal Shooting Pleads Not Guilty to Murder
A Palm Springs resident accused of fatally shooting a man in Desert Hot Springs late last month pleaded not guilty to a murder charge Wednesday. Richard Douglas Taylor Jr., 31, was charged Tuesday. He pleaded not guilty Wednesday morning at the Larson Justice Center in Indio on the felony count — which includes a sentence-enhancing allegation of discharging a firearm causing great bodily injury, according to court records.
Authorities ID Suspect, Victim in UCI Murder-Suicide as Mother, Son
Two people who died in a murder-suicice on the UC Irvine campus were identified Wednesday as a mother and son. The victim was 77-year-old Thao Thai Nguyen of Irvine, and the suspect was her son, 36-year-old Andrew Nguyen Doan of Irvine, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. UC...
Authorities ID Teen Found Dead in Long Beach in 1978
A teen boy who was found dead in Long Beach in 1978 but whose identity was unknown for decades was finally identified Wednesday by police who said he was a runaway from La Puente who had never been reported missing. Long Beach police said advancements in DNA technology enabled them...
Man Charged with Gunning Down Moreno Valley Teen During Robbery
A young man accused of gunning down a 15-year-old Moreno Valley boy during a robbery was charged Tuesday with first-degree murder and other offenses. Terrence Vincent Young, 19, of Moreno Valley was arrested last week following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the slaying of Gregory Shallowhorn Jr.
LASD Sergeant Charged with Firing Gun in Negligent Manner
A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department sergeant was charged Tuesday with unlawfully firing his handgun at his home last year, prosecutors announced. Sgt. Joel Nebel faces one felony count of discharging a firearm in a grossly negligent manner. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Feb. 7. According to...
Palm Springs Man Charged With Fatal Shooting in DHS
A Palm Springs resident accused of fatally shooting a man in Desert Hot Springs late last month was charged Tuesday with murder. Richard Douglas Taylor Jr., 31, is set to be arraigned Wednesday morning at the Larson Justice Center in Indio on the felony count, which includes a sentence-enhancing allegation of discharging a firearm causing great bodily injury, according to court records.
Arrest made in deadly Desert Hot Springs shooting
A suspect has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred on Nov. 25 in Desert Hot Springs. The shooting was reported at around 11:45 a.m. on Cactus Street near 6th Street. Officers arrived and found a man dead outside of a residence with multiple gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead at The post Arrest made in deadly Desert Hot Springs shooting appeared first on KESQ.
Sheriff Seeks Help to Catch Killer
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help in finding the person who shot and killed killed a man Tuesday in the Lancaster area. Deputies were sent to the 1200 block of West Avenue J-12 about 4 a.m., according to the Sheriff’s Department. The man died at the scene.
Countywide DUI Crackdown Begins Wednesday, Continues to End of Year
Riverside County sheriff’s stations countywide initiated an anti-DUI campaign Wednesday that will continue to New Year’s Day, utilizing saturation patrols, sobriety checkpoints and other measures to nab drunk and drug-impaired drivers. The winter mobilization is part of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s “Drive Sober, or Get Pulled...
Authorities Investigating Shooting Death of Man in Lancaster Area
A man was found shot to death Tuesday in the Lancaster area, and an investigation was underway. Deputies were sent to the 1200 block of West Avenue J-12 about 4 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Information on the man’s identity was not immediately available. No...
Felon Arrested For Alleged Possession Of Loaded Firearm
(CNS) – A convicted felon was arrested for the alleged possession of a loaded firearm in Cathedral City, authorities announced Saturday. The arrest happened Friday around 1 p.m. when the Coachella Valley Violent Crime Gang Task Force was conducting an operation, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
One Year Ago Today (December 13, 2021)…Ex-Deputy Charged with Hot-Water Assault on Inmate
One Year Ago Today (December 13, 2021)…A former Orange County sheriff’s deputy was charged with dousing a mentally ill inmate with scalding water. Guadalupe Ortiz, 47, was charged with single felony counts of assault or battery by a public officer and battery with serious bodily injury. Ortiz, who was fired on Friday, faces up to four years in prison if convicted at trial.
Transient Pleads Guilty to Skateboard Beating Death
A 30-year-old transient pleaded guilty Wednesday and was immediately sentenced to four years in prison for beating another homeless man to death with a skateboard in Anaheim. Daniel Ramos Salazar pleaded guilty to a felony count of voluntary manslaughter. As part of the plea deal, a sentencing enhancement for the personal use of a deadly weapon was dismissed.
Chase through LA ends in chaotic search for armed robbery suspect
Three people were taken into custody Tuesday night following a lengthy chase that ended in a chaotic search for the suspects in Downey.
Man Gets 15 Years to Life in Fatal Mission Viejo Crash
A 28-year-old man was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years to life in prison for a speeding death that killed a driver in Mission Viejo. Afiff Kevin Doaifi was convicted Nov. 14 of second-degree murder in the March 25, 2017, death of 33-year-old Judith Noval. Noval’s father, Joseph Noval, told Orange...
2 suspects charged in deadly shooting of 16-year-old boy in Azusa
A prosecutor charged an 18-year-old from Covina and a 16-year-old boy with murder, attempted murder and shooting at an inhabited dwelling, according to reports.
Defendant In Killings of Four Women in Anaheim No Longer Facing Death Penalty
A 36-year-old man charged in connection with killing four women in Anaheim will no longer face the death penalty, according to a court document obtained Wednesday. Franc Cano, who has been in custody since April 2014, has been awaiting trial since co-defendant Steven Dean Gordon, 53, was sentenced to death in 2017.
6th person arrested in connection to killing of man found decomposing in Long Beach harbor
Adrian Chavez, 42, was arrested Sunday on suspicion of murder in Norwalk. The post 6th person arrested in connection to killing of man found decomposing in Long Beach harbor appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Search warrants served at 10 locations, including one in Fontana; nine arrests are made during week-long operation
Search warrants were served at 10 locations, including one in Fontana, and a total of nine persons were arrested during a week-long targeted crime suppression effort in the Inland Empire, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. Between Dec. 3 and Dec. 9, investigators from the Sheriff’s Department’s...
Man Arrested in Sun Valley Homicide
A man was in custody Monday for allegedly killing a person in Sun Valley over the weekend. Officers went to the 8500 block of Sunland Boulevard about 1 a.m. Saturday on a call of shots fired at an underground parking area of an apartment complex, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
