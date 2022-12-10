Read full article on original website
Seattle Seahawks' Probability to Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsSeattle, WA
Boeing Built A Fake Town On The Rooftop Of Their Bomber Factory During WWIIKyle SchepperleySeattle, WA
The inaugural HBCU Swingman Classic - made by Ken Griffey Jr. - will debut at the 2023 MLB All-Star Week in SeattleJalyn SmootSeattle, WA
The Last Boeing 747 Rolls Out From the Factory, Ending a 54-Year-Old Legacy of Iconic Jumbo-JetsPrateek DasguptaEverett, WA
Tacoma Police Asking For Witnesses In Disappearance Of 2 Year OldStill UnsolvedTacoma, WA
10 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Seattle, Washington
For the past couple of years, I've had concerns for some of my family who live in Seattle. Mainly in the neighborhoods surrounding Seattle's Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone, aka CHAZ. I'll be honest; I didn't really know what went on there, just what the news and social media showed. I've been skeptical of that all my life, but just because I may not buy all the information coming to me doesn't mean I don't worry. Now, I know that the whole situation occurred in the middle of 2020, so why should I worry now? I can't help it; I'm a worrier. Is that area of Seattle still dangerous? Possibly. Are there a lot of great people living there? Yes! Does it make the top 10 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Seattle? Yes!
Yakima Herald Republic
Seattle’s Victory Lounge closing at end of year
Bobby Kuckelburg was still finding a way to laugh about his situation earlier this month as he huddled around a space heater at the Victory Lounge. The heating system was on the fritz and Kuckelburg, who is closing the bar after 25 years of ownership on Dec. 31, was concerned he might not be able to fix it.
KUOW
Should Washington end these traffic stops?: Today So Far
Lawmakers aim to consider bills to end certain traffic stops in Washington state. Debora Juarez won't seek reelection next year. Seattle student arrested for threatening a Bellevue school. Two coaches with Washington connections recently passed away. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for December 13, 2022.
Chronicle
Seattle Police Arrest Prolific Taggers Who Caused Over $300K in Damage, Prosecutors Say
Seattle police last week arrested two prolific graffiti taggers accused of causing more than $300,000 in damage citywide, according to prosecutors. Casey Cain, 36, and Jose Betancourth, 37, were charged Monday with first-degree malicious mischief after they were found late Dec. 7 in paint-splattered clothing as they emerged from behind a Capitol Hill apartment building where police located wet graffiti and paint buckets, say the charges.
emeraldcityjournal.com
Sleepless In Seattle Movie: Everything You Need To Know
Sleepless in Seattle (1993) is a romantic comedy film released in 1993, directed and co-written by Nora Ephron. The film stars Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan as the main characters, Sam Baldwin and Annie Reed, respectively. The plot follows Sam, a recent widower, who moves to Seattle with his young son Jonah. Jonah, wanting his father to find a new wife, calls into a radio talk show and talks about his father’s romantic troubles. Annie, a journalist living in Baltimore, hears the broadcast and becomes determined to meet Sam. Despite the distance and complications, they eventually fall in love. The film was a commercial and critical success, and is considered a classic romantic comedy. The movie is not a Christmas movie, although it does feature a scene set on Christmas Eve.
q13fox.com
High bacteria levels in Thea Foss Waterway in Tacoma
An important alert for the South Sound. The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department says it found high levels of bacteria in the Thea Foss Waterway.
KING-5
At Al's Hot Chicken, the heat is always on!
UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. — On opening day of Al's Hot Chicken this past October, there were cars loaded with customers waiting for hours down the street, the traffic wrapped twice around the restaurant. There were tents in the parking lot and people wrapped up in blankets waiting for the doors to open.
Alleged drunk driver crashes car into Seattle home
A couple in South Seattle got a rude awakening after a car slammed into their house. Seattle police says this happened just after 2 a.m. on Wednesday morning. Firefighters helped remove the car from inside the house, which is located on the corner of Renton Avenue and Bangor Street. “I’m...
Two Renton restaurants damaged after attempted burglaries
Two restaurants in Renton off 43rd Street were damaged Tuesday morning. Mohamed Eljedawy, owner of Momo’s Kebab, said at around 4 a.m., he got a call from his alarm company, notifying him that something was happening at the restaurant. “I show up. There was four, five cops ... here...
q13fox.com
Caught on camera: Truck smashes into businesses in Renton
RENTON, Wash. - New surveillance video shows a red truck smashing into the front of several businesses in Renton. The owner of Momo's Kebabs was damaged, but nobody was able to get inside the business. He was alerted to the crash after seeing it on surveillance video around 4:00 a.m. Tuesday on SW 43rd St.
Express lanes through Seattle temporarily closed after two buses with Navy personnel collide
The southbound express lanes to Stewart Street in Seattle were closed after two buses with Navy personnel collided Monday morning. The collision occurred just after 7 a.m., blocking the two right lanes. According to Washington State trooper Rick Johnson and the Seattle Fire Department, 18 individuals were treated on scene...
KOMO News
Dreaming of a white Christmas? Lowland snow possible in western Washington
White Christmases don’t happen often in the mild, maritime-influenced climate of western Washington: statistically, we only have a 6-7% chance of pulling one off each year. Yet in spite of that, we can’t help but get carried away by the winter postcard imagery conjured up by Irving Berlin’s ‘I’m Dreaming of a White Christmas,’ which was written for the classic film ‘Holiday Inn.’
MyNorthwest.com
Hundreds of Fred Meyer, QFC employees say they’ve experienced problems receiving paychecks
Hundreds of workers at local Fred Meyer stores are telling KIRO 7 that there’s an ongoing problem with their paychecks. Some say their paychecks are coming up short, while others say they’re not getting paid at all. Unions representing Fred Meyer and QFC workers say they’ve tried everything...
KUOW
Seattle teen faces felony charges for threat of mass school shooting
An 18-year-old Seattle student has been arrested and charged with two counts of felony harassment for threatening to shoot students at Sammamish High School in Bellevue. The recipient of the threats notified the school principal, and Bellevue School District initiated a lockdown Friday morning until the student who made the threats was arrested by Bellevue police at his home.
q13fox.com
Twins wanted for murder in Lacey
In Lacey, Washington, the search is on for a set of twins wanted for murder. 32-year-old Nicholas and Alexander Vanduren are accused of shooting a man outside a hotel in Lacey back in August.
thejoltnews.com
Tumwater gets ready to claim Lacey’s portion of the Olympia Brewery Wellfield
The Tumwater City Council authorized Mayor Debbie Sullivan on December 6 to sign a memorandum of agreement with Lacey and Olympia, paving the way for Tumwater’s takeover of Lacey’s portion of the Brewery Wellfield site. The agreement outlines how the three cities may transfer water rights, land, wells,...
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Cold and clearer days ahead with the potential for lowland snow next week
SEATTLE - Our weather headlines have us seeing cooler temperatures, drier conditions, along with areas of patchy fog for many communities through Friday. Wednesday almost looks like a repeat of Tuesday as cooler-than-average highs hit the region under mostly cloudy skies. We're forecasting dry conditions overnight for Western WA, but...
myedmondsnews.com
I-5 Express Lanes in Seattle closing early each night from Dec. 12-15 and 19-20
Those using the Interstate 5 Express Lanes need to prepare for nightly early closures of those lanes beginning Monday, Dec. 12 at 8 p.m. Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation, will close the express lanes early to remove the top portion of a concrete pier located between the express lanes and northbound I-5. A single left lane on northbound I-5 near the on-ramp to westbound State Route 520 will also close from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. each of the working nights.
Seattle-based company wins rights to salvage shipwreck with reported $10 million in gold on board
SEATTLE — You may not have heard about the shipwreck of the old SS Pacific, a steamship that sank off the Washington State coast 147 years ago. Two hundred and seventy-three people went down with the ship when it collided with another ship after it left B.C. near Cape Flattery while sailing to San Francisco.
Two buses carrying military members crash on I-5
SEATTLE, Wash. — Two buses carrying members of the Navy crashed on the southbound I-5 express lanes at Mercer Street on Monday, Dec. 12. Traffic was blocked, including the off-ramp to Stewart Street, for several hours while emergency crews were on the scene. According to Susan Gregg, the director of media relations for UW Medicine Marketing and Communications, seven men...
