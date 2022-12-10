ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Talk KIT

10 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Seattle, Washington

For the past couple of years, I've had concerns for some of my family who live in Seattle. Mainly in the neighborhoods surrounding Seattle's Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone, aka CHAZ. I'll be honest; I didn't really know what went on there, just what the news and social media showed. I've been skeptical of that all my life, but just because I may not buy all the information coming to me doesn't mean I don't worry. Now, I know that the whole situation occurred in the middle of 2020, so why should I worry now? I can't help it; I'm a worrier. Is that area of Seattle still dangerous? Possibly. Are there a lot of great people living there? Yes! Does it make the top 10 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Seattle? Yes!
SEATTLE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Seattle’s Victory Lounge closing at end of year

Bobby Kuckelburg was still finding a way to laugh about his situation earlier this month as he huddled around a space heater at the Victory Lounge. The heating system was on the fritz and Kuckelburg, who is closing the bar after 25 years of ownership on Dec. 31, was concerned he might not be able to fix it.
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Should Washington end these traffic stops?: Today So Far

Lawmakers aim to consider bills to end certain traffic stops in Washington state. Debora Juarez won't seek reelection next year. Seattle student arrested for threatening a Bellevue school. Two coaches with Washington connections recently passed away. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for December 13, 2022.
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

Seattle Police Arrest Prolific Taggers Who Caused Over $300K in Damage, Prosecutors Say

Seattle police last week arrested two prolific graffiti taggers accused of causing more than $300,000 in damage citywide, according to prosecutors. Casey Cain, 36, and Jose Betancourth, 37, were charged Monday with first-degree malicious mischief after they were found late Dec. 7 in paint-splattered clothing as they emerged from behind a Capitol Hill apartment building where police located wet graffiti and paint buckets, say the charges.
SEATTLE, WA
emeraldcityjournal.com

Sleepless In Seattle Movie: Everything You Need To Know

Sleepless in Seattle (1993) is a romantic comedy film released in 1993, directed and co-written by Nora Ephron. The film stars Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan as the main characters, Sam Baldwin and Annie Reed, respectively. The plot follows Sam, a recent widower, who moves to Seattle with his young son Jonah. Jonah, wanting his father to find a new wife, calls into a radio talk show and talks about his father’s romantic troubles. Annie, a journalist living in Baltimore, hears the broadcast and becomes determined to meet Sam. Despite the distance and complications, they eventually fall in love. The film was a commercial and critical success, and is considered a classic romantic comedy. The movie is not a Christmas movie, although it does feature a scene set on Christmas Eve.
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

At Al's Hot Chicken, the heat is always on!

UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. — On opening day of Al's Hot Chicken this past October, there were cars loaded with customers waiting for hours down the street, the traffic wrapped twice around the restaurant. There were tents in the parking lot and people wrapped up in blankets waiting for the doors to open.
UNIVERSITY PLACE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Alleged drunk driver crashes car into Seattle home

A couple in South Seattle got a rude awakening after a car slammed into their house. Seattle police says this happened just after 2 a.m. on Wednesday morning. Firefighters helped remove the car from inside the house, which is located on the corner of Renton Avenue and Bangor Street. “I’m...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Caught on camera: Truck smashes into businesses in Renton

RENTON, Wash. - New surveillance video shows a red truck smashing into the front of several businesses in Renton. The owner of Momo's Kebabs was damaged, but nobody was able to get inside the business. He was alerted to the crash after seeing it on surveillance video around 4:00 a.m. Tuesday on SW 43rd St.
RENTON, WA
KOMO News

Dreaming of a white Christmas? Lowland snow possible in western Washington

White Christmases don’t happen often in the mild, maritime-influenced climate of western Washington: statistically, we only have a 6-7% chance of pulling one off each year. Yet in spite of that, we can’t help but get carried away by the winter postcard imagery conjured up by Irving Berlin’s ‘I’m Dreaming of a White Christmas,’ which was written for the classic film ‘Holiday Inn.’
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Seattle teen faces felony charges for threat of mass school shooting

An 18-year-old Seattle student has been arrested and charged with two counts of felony harassment for threatening to shoot students at Sammamish High School in Bellevue. The recipient of the threats notified the school principal, and Bellevue School District initiated a lockdown Friday morning until the student who made the threats was arrested by Bellevue police at his home.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Twins wanted for murder in Lacey

In Lacey, Washington, the search is on for a set of twins wanted for murder. 32-year-old Nicholas and Alexander Vanduren are accused of shooting a man outside a hotel in Lacey back in August.
LACEY, WA
myedmondsnews.com

I-5 Express Lanes in Seattle closing early each night from Dec. 12-15 and 19-20

Those using the Interstate 5 Express Lanes need to prepare for nightly early closures of those lanes beginning Monday, Dec. 12 at 8 p.m. Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation, will close the express lanes early to remove the top portion of a concrete pier located between the express lanes and northbound I-5. A single left lane on northbound I-5 near the on-ramp to westbound State Route 520 will also close from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. each of the working nights.
SEATTLE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Two buses carrying military members crash on I-5

SEATTLE, Wash. — Two buses carrying members of the Navy crashed on the southbound I-5 express lanes at Mercer Street on Monday, Dec. 12. Traffic was blocked, including the off-ramp to Stewart Street, for several hours while emergency crews were on the scene. According to Susan Gregg, the director of media relations for UW Medicine Marketing and Communications, seven men...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy