mynewsla.com
Man Fatally Shot in Lancaster Identified
A 32-year-old man who was found shot to death in the Lancaster area was identified Wednesday. Deputies were sent to the 1200 block of West Avenue J-12 about 4 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Jesus Vega was identified by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s...
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Man Found Shot to Death in Littlerock Motel Room
Authorities Tuesday identified a man who was found shot to death in a motel in the Littlerock area over the weekend. Deputies were sent to the 7200 block of Pearblossom Highway about noon Sunday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Christopher Flores, 26, died at the scene,...
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Suspect, Victim in UCI Murder-Suicide
The identities in a murder-suicide at UC Irvine were released Wednesday. The victim was 77-year-old Thao Thai Nguyen of Irvine, and the suspect was 36-year-old Andrew Nguyen Doan of Irvine, according to Orange County sheriff’s Sgt. Scott Steinle. UC Irvine police were called at 3:52 p.m. Tuesday to 214...
mynewsla.com
LASD Sergeant Charged with Firing Gun in Negligent Manner
A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department sergeant was charged Tuesday with unlawfully firing his handgun at his home last year, prosecutors announced. Sgt. Joel Nebel faces one felony count of discharging a firearm in a grossly negligent manner. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Feb. 7. According to...
mynewsla.com
Sheriff Seeks Help to Catch Killer
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help in finding the person who shot and killed killed a man Tuesday in the Lancaster area. Deputies were sent to the 1200 block of West Avenue J-12 about 4 a.m., according to the Sheriff’s Department. The man died at the scene.
mynewsla.com
Transient Pleads Guilty to Skateboard Beating Death
A 30-year-old transient pleaded guilty Wednesday and was immediately sentenced to four years in prison for beating another homeless man to death with a skateboard in Anaheim. Daniel Ramos Salazar pleaded guilty to a felony count of voluntary manslaughter. As part of the plea deal, a sentencing enhancement for the personal use of a deadly weapon was dismissed.
mynewsla.com
Woman Dies at Hospital After Crashing Into Parked Cars in LB
A woman who was critically injured when her vehicle struck two parked vehicles in Long Beach has died from her injuries at a hospital, police said Tuesday. The woman was driving a 2014 Nissan southbound in the 2100 block of Orange Avenue at 12:55 a.m. last Friday when her vehicle crossed into the northbound lanes and hit two unoccupied parked vehicles along the curb, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
mynewsla.com
Defendant In Killings of Four Women in Anaheim No Longer Facing Death Penalty
A 36-year-old man charged in connection with killing four women in Anaheim will no longer face the death penalty, according to a court document obtained Wednesday. Franc Cano, who has been in custody since April 2014, has been awaiting trial since co-defendant Steven Dean Gordon, 53, was sentenced to death in 2017.
mynewsla.com
Man Stabbed at Burbank Apartment Building
A man was stabbed multiple times at a Burbank apartment complex early Monday and hospitalized in serious condition, and while police found a woman carrying a blood-soaked knife a few blocks away, no arrests were immediately made. Burbank police said officers received a call around 1:40 a.m. Monday from a...
mynewsla.com
Man Gets 15 Years to Life in Fatal Mission Viejo Crash
A 28-year-old man was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years to life in prison for a speeding death that killed a driver in Mission Viejo. Afiff Kevin Doaifi was convicted Nov. 14 of second-degree murder in the March 25, 2017, death of 33-year-old Judith Noval. Noval’s father, Joseph Noval, told Orange...
mynewsla.com
LAPD Seeks Public’s Help on Hit-and-Run Fatality
Authorities Monday sought the public’s help in locating the person responsible for the hit-and-run death of a pedestrian who died three days after being struck. The Los Angeles Police Department said the hit and run happened on Dec. 2 around 3:05 a.m. on Vermont Avenue, north of Venice Boulevard.
mynewsla.com
Parolee Pleads Guilty to Shootings at Garden Grove, Fountain Valley Stores
A 34-year-old parolee with a lengthy criminal record pleaded guilty Monday to shooting at a convenience store clerk and opening fire at another store days later and was immediately sentenced to a dozen years in prison. Garden Grove police were called to a convenience store in the 8900 block of...
mynewsla.com
CHP Officer Injured in Three-Vehicle Crash in West Covina
A California Highway Patrol officer was rushed to a hospital Tuesday from a three-vehicle crash on the San Bernardino (10) Freeway, authorities said. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 1:54 p.m. to the eastbound freeway at Barranca Street, said Assistant Fire Chief Mike Fountain of the West Covina Fire Department.
mynewsla.com
Body Found in Boyle Heights Area; Investigation Underway
A person who may have been hit by a vehicle was found dead Monday in the Boyle Heights area, and an investigation was underway. The body of the person, described only as a male, was discovered about 4:40 a.m. in the 400 block of South Gless Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Information was not immediately available on his identity or cause of death.
mynewsla.com
Felon Pleads Guilty in Garden Grove Hammer Attack
A 36-year-old felon pleaded guilty Monday to attacking another man with a hammer in a Garden Grove bar, leaving the victim battling for his life. Jesse Bizarro attacked the 40-year-old resident of Garden Grove about 8:45 p.m. Sept. 20 at the bar in the 13000 block of Garden Grove Boulevard, near the Garden Grove (22) Freeway, police said. The victim was taken to an area hospital in critical condition after the attack, police said.
mynewsla.com
Long Beach Police Seek Additional Victims Of Armed Robberies
The Long Beach Police Department Monday sought the public’s help to locate additional victims of a series of armed robberies. Officers were dispatched to armed robberies throughout the city between Nov. 16-Dec. 2 which occurred during various times throughout the day. During those robberies, a man brandished, simulated or struck the victim with a gun, taking cash and/or miscellaneous store merchandise, police said.
mynewsla.com
Man Sentenced to Life Without Parole for Pair of 2011 Southland Rape-Killings
A Torrance man who pleaded no contest in the midst of his trial to raping and murdering a teenage girl and a young woman about eight months apart in 2011 was sentenced Monday to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Geovanni Borjas, 38, pleaded no contest Oct. 31...
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Woman Killed In SUV Crash on 405 Freeway in Signal Hill
Authorities Monday identified a woman who was killed in a crash involving an SUV on the San Diego (405) Freeway in Signal Hill. The crash on the southbound freeway at the Orange Avenue offramp occurred about 1:50 a.m. Sunday, the California Highway Patrol reported. Beatriz Lopez, 28, of San Juan...
mynewsla.com
One Year Ago Today (December 13, 2021)…Ex-Deputy Charged with Hot-Water Assault on Inmate
One Year Ago Today (December 13, 2021)…A former Orange County sheriff’s deputy was charged with dousing a mentally ill inmate with scalding water. Guadalupe Ortiz, 47, was charged with single felony counts of assault or battery by a public officer and battery with serious bodily injury. Ortiz, who was fired on Friday, faces up to four years in prison if convicted at trial.
mynewsla.com
Woman Killed, Man Escapes Anaheim House Fire
A woman was killed Monday morning when an Anaheim house became engulfed in flames. A neighbor called Anaheim Fire and Rescue at 1 a.m. to report the house fire in the 2700 block of East Verde Avenue, Anaheim police Sgt. Shane Carringer told City News Service. A man managed to...
