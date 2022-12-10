ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sullivan County, IN

Clay Community Schools hires police chief

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Clay Community Schools hired a police chief last week for its own police department. The Board of Trustees voted to hire Josh Clarke to lead the school corporation’s department. Josh Clarke started the new position Monday and previously ran for Clay County Sheriff in...
CLAY COUNTY, IN
3 Indiana counties can expect a change in income tax rates

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to the Department of Revenue, starting Jan. 1, 2023, three counties in Indiana can expect changes to their income tax rates. Greene County: 0.0215 (increased from 0.0195) Montgomery County: 0.0265 (increased from 0.023) Perry County: 0.014 (decreased from 0.0181) The elected county officials...
INDIANA STATE

