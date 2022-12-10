Read full article on original website
‘He was drunk’; Investigators release texts, bar receipt after Pendleton man in fatal crash now accused of being intoxicated
INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office has added a slew of charges for a Pendleton man previously charged with reckless homicide in a crash that killed a Lyft passenger. Connor Gaskill was originally charged with reckless homicide on October 21 in the September crash on the near...
Clay Community Schools hires police chief
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Clay Community Schools hired a police chief last week for its own police department. The Board of Trustees voted to hire Josh Clarke to lead the school corporation’s department. Josh Clarke started the new position Monday and previously ran for Clay County Sheriff in...
3 Indiana counties can expect a change in income tax rates
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to the Department of Revenue, starting Jan. 1, 2023, three counties in Indiana can expect changes to their income tax rates. Greene County: 0.0215 (increased from 0.0195) Montgomery County: 0.0265 (increased from 0.023) Perry County: 0.014 (decreased from 0.0181) The elected county officials...
