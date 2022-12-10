ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charles County, MD

Sheriff: 33-year-old man arrested in connection to homicide in Charles County

By Dominick Philippe-Auguste
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Glsbh_0jeKumCk00

The Charles County Sheriff's Office have arrested a suspect in connection to a homicide that occurred early Friday afternoon in the 2300 block Tawny Drive.

Travis Wood, 33, came to the district station in Waldorf and requested officers to respond to his home to do a welfare check.

Officers entered the residence and located Shawnda Wood, his wife, with a gunshot wound, she was pronounced deceased.

Wood was developed as a suspect, officers arrested him on Friday and charged him with first- and second-degree assault and murder.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dref6_0jeKumCk00 Charles County Sheriffs Office

Wood is currently being held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

Comments / 0

Related
WUSA9

Deputies: Man arrested for attempted kidnapping in Charles Co.

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. — Police are asking for the public's help after a man was arrested and charged following an alleged attempted kidnapping in Charles County. According to a release from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, a 12-year-old girl was walking home just before 1 p.m. in the Meadows at White Oak neighborhood in Waldorf. That is when deputies claim a man began to follow her, yelling out of the window for her to get into his car.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
WJLA

16-year-old charged with shooting at Suitland High School last week turns himself in

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A 16-year-old student who was charged in the schoolyard shooting at Suitland High School last week has turned himself in to the police. The teen is being charged as an adult with attempted murder, assault, gun offenses, and additional charges, according to Prince George's County Police, He is in the custody of the Department of Corrections.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Deputy Sheriff's Officer In Prince George's County Accused Of Rape, Assault Of Woman: Police

Prince George's County Sheriff's Deputy Cpl. Brandon Burroughs, a nine-year veteran of the agency, has been suspended following repeated allegations of sexual misconduct involving a woman from the area. On Tuesday, Dec. 13, the Prince George's County Police Department charged Burroughs with second-degree rape and second-degree assault stemming from an...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Police Investigating Attempted Armed Robbery of Seafood Restaurant

Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police -Major Crimes Division are investigating an attempted commercial armed robbery that occurred inside Karen’s Seafood in the 13800 block of Outlet Drive. Detectives have released surveillance video of the suspect and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying him.
mocoshow.com

Silver Spring Man Arrested for Stealing Restaurant Grease

Lugo Peralta, 19, of Silver Spring was arrested in Lexington Park, MD on Wednesday morning for stealing used oil from nearby restaurants. Additional information courtesy of the St. Mary’s County Police Department:. “Deputy First Class Phillip Henry was conducting a premise check at the Lexington Village shopping center in...
SILVER SPRING, MD
Daily Voice

Seems Fishy: Armed Robbers Come Up Empty After Targeting Silver Spring Seafood Spot, Police Say

Police have released surveillance video of a suspect who attempted to rob a seafood business in Montgomery County, authorities say. The suspect reportedly entered Karen's Seafood, located in the 13800 block of Outlet Drive, and threatened several patrons inside with a firearm, demanding money around 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 7, according to Montgomery County police.
SILVER SPRING, MD
alxnow.com

Man arrested after allegedly crashing into multiple cars on N. Quaker Lane

Alexandria police arrested a man after he allegedly crashed his car into multiple vehicles and and got into a foot chase with police. The incident occurred on Thanksgiving (Nov. 24) at around 2:30 p.m. in the 500 block of N. Quaker Lane, according to a search warrant affidavit recently released at the city’s courthouse..
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Source of the Spring

Police Investigating Inventa Place Stabbing

Montgomery County Police say that they are investigating a stabbing that occurred Monday morning at Inventa Place in downtown Silver Spring. A police spokesperson said to the Source via email that 3rd District officers responded at approximately 11:04 a.m. Monday to the unit block of Inventa Place for the report of a stabbing. An adult male was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
SILVER SPRING, MD
mocoshow.com

Montgomery County Police Respond to Stabbing in Silver Spring

Per Montgomery County Police: At approximately 11:04 a.m., 3rd District officers responded to the unit block of Inventa Pl. (off of Wayne Ave.) for the report of a stabbing. An adult male was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No suspect is in custody at this time.
SILVER SPRING, MD
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

46K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy