‘I stole it’: Man charged after allegedly stealing ambulance, crashing

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was arrested and charged Thursday after he allegedly stole an ambulance and crashed it along Highway 501 in Horry County, according to June Wood with the City of Conway.

Albert Jamail Hickman, 34, was arrested and charged with grand larceny of $10,000 or more, reckless driving, and a 3rd or subsequent offense of driving under suspension (not suspended for DUI), according to online booking records.

Hickman is held in J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $17,540 bond as of Friday afternoon, according to booking records.

A News13 viewer provided this video of the crash taking place.

According to Conway police spokesperson, Hickman allegedly stole the ambulance belonging to a private company from the area of 300 Singleton Ridge Road — which is the address for Conway Medical Center — and then fled the area. The vehicle was then involved in a crash near Burning Ridge Road.

When police arrived at the location of the crash, EMS was treating a man who exited the crashed ambulance, according to a police report obtained by News13. Dispatch told police an ambulance was just stolen. Police were able to confirm the ambulance in the crash was the one that was stolen.

Police asked the man about the ambulance and he said “I stole it,” according to the report.

A South Carolina Department of Transportation traffic camera at Gardner Lacy Road showed emergency vehicles and heavy traffic in the area.

Photo: South Carolina Department of Transportation traffic camera

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, while Conway Police are investigating the theft.

A News13 reporter at the scene said the ambulance is from Coastal Medical Transport.

Hickman has prior convictions in South Carolina, including driving under suspension multiple times, larceny multiple times and disorderly conduct, according to a South Carolina arrest record.

No additional information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.

