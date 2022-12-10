Bloomington man faces charges in Sullivan Co. traffic stop

SULLIVAN County, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – An early-morning traffic stop in Sullivan County resulted in a Bloomington man facing several charges, according to the sheriff’s office.

A Sullivan County deputy stopped Markeith Brown, Bloomington, around 2 a.m. Saturday near State Road 54 near Sullivan. An investigation revealed the car Brown was driving had been reported stolen from Bloomington.

According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, Brown was in possession of cocaine, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

He was being held in Sullivan County Jail on $35,000 bond.



