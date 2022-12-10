16-year-old LI boy arrested for ramming 2 teens with car after argument

BRENTWOOD, N.Y. (1010 WINS) — A 16-year-old driver was arrested after he ran down two other 16-year-olds with his car, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

The driver, who was not identified because he is a minor, was driving a Honda Civic in Brentwood with a passenger when he spotted two other teenagers he had a prior altercation with, according to officials.

He intentionally rammed the victims with his car on Third Avenue near Third Street, police said.

After running down the two 16-year-olds, he reportedly lost control of his vehicle and hit another car and a telephone pole.

The victims, the driver and the passenger were all brought to nearby hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police charged the driver with assault.