Brentwood, NY

16-year-old LI boy arrested for ramming 2 teens with car after argument

By Curtis Brodner
 4 days ago

BRENTWOOD, N.Y. (1010 WINS) — A 16-year-old driver was arrested after he ran down two other 16-year-olds with his car, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

The driver, who was not identified because he is a minor, was driving a Honda Civic in Brentwood with a passenger when he spotted two other teenagers he had a prior altercation with, according to officials.

He intentionally rammed the victims with his car on Third Avenue near Third Street, police said.

After running down the two 16-year-olds, he reportedly lost control of his vehicle and hit another car and a telephone pole.

The victims, the driver and the passenger were all brought to nearby hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police charged the driver with assault.

Comments / 8

Hilary Demasi
4d ago

start treat teens like adults. there are no more teenage years. they go from minor tp thug in a year.

Reply
4
 

