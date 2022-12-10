Read full article on original website
wagmtv.com
Washburn Road Shutdown Momentarily Due to Accident
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The Washburn Road in the vicinity of the Pine Village Trailer Park was shutdown momentarily Tuesday afternoon due to a motor vehicle accident. According to Presque Isle Public Safety, the road had to be shutdown to move an involved vehicle out of the roadway. Presque Isle Police, Fire and Ambulance were on the scene.
Two People Injured After Car Strikes Delivery Van in Presque Isle
An expectant mother and a young person were injured in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in Presque Isle. Presque Isle Police and Presque Isle Fire and EMS responded to the collision on the Washburn Road around 2:30 p.m. According to the Presque Isle Police Department, a delivery van was turning into Pine Village Park when a passenger car, traveling eastbound on the Washburn Road struck the van on the passenger side head-on. Two people in car taken to the hospital in Presque Isle following Tuesday collision.
coast931.com
Portland woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Aroostook County
A crash in the town of Sherman over the weekend left a Portland woman dead. Police said 59-year-old Maria Dubois died from her injuries after the crash on I-95 Sunday afternoon. Police say her vehicle went off the highway and into the woods. She was taken by LifeFlight to Northern...
wagmtv.com
County hospitals see increase in Influenza A
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine (WAGM) - County hospitals are seeing an increase in the number of people coming down with the flu. This in addition to the people experiencing Covid and RSV. Dr. Brian Griffin the Chief Medical Officer at Houlton Regional Hospital says, “Our numbers are, in the general sense,...
wagmtv.com
Holiday Fest a Success in Fort Fairfield
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The weather outside was frightful Sunday, but the community spirit was delightful in Fort Fairfield for the towns first Holiday Fest. The holiday fest kicked off with a light parade down Main Street in Fort Fairfield with more than 30 entries. A tree lighting followed at the Fort Fairfield Community Center, then people were invited to partake in hot chocolate and cookies, listen to live music and meet Santa Claus! This is the first year the Holiday Fest has taken place, but organizers say they hope it becomes an annual tradition.
wagmtv.com
Wintergreen Express
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Santa Claus took time out of his busy schedule for a couple of events around the County this weekend. One was the Wintergreen Express. With a traditional greeting from Santa Claus himself, these lucky girls and boys, along with their parents, were escorted to the North Pole as part of the Wintergreen Express experience.
wagmtv.com
A Cloudy Morning Leads to Widespread Snow Overnight
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Tuesday. Yesterday we had plenty of sunshine build into the region, but it was paired with some chilly temperatures as highs struggled to make it into the upper 20s. Winds did eventually subside during the afternoon causing our wind chills to make slight improvements. While temperatures are considerably warmer than they were at this point yesterday we are starting off in the upper teens and lower 20s because of clouds increasing overnight.
A Trip To This Maine Hidden Gem Needs To Be On Your Bucket List
Let's be honest, most Maine adventures take place from Central Maine south and / or east. That's where many of the state's attractions are - malls, amusement parks, concert venues, etc. Because of the fact we put so much focus on Southern Maine and Coastal Maine, it often feels like...
wagmtv.com
Red Cross needs blood donations.
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - During the holiday season, there is a focus on giving...but sometimes that gift is more than a present under the tree, it’s the gift of life. The Red Cross says they need life giving blood donations for several reasons, including the severe flu season.
wagmtv.com
More than 800 people ride the Wintergreen Express
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - More than 800 children and parents boarded the Wintergreen Express to visit the North Pole over the weekend. After riding one of two trolley’s taking them to the North Pole, families were escorted to the North Pole where they were able to explore and take pictures before heading in to decorate cookies, drink hot chocolate and visit with the big man himself, Santa Claus! The Wintergreen Express event has been taking place since 2012 and has grown over the years, according to events coordinator for Wintergreen Gretchen Violette. She says it’s an event that brings everyone together.
You’ll Never Believe Where The Best Drinking Water In Maine Is
Unlike many of the more developed and industrialized states, Maine is lucky to have great drinking water nearly everywhere. Sure, there are a few towns / cities where the tap water is less than stellar, but for the more part, you can drink the water right out of the tap. Or, like we used to do back in the 80s and 90s, drink right out of the hose.
wagmtv.com
As Early Morning Snow Showers Taper Off, Gusty Winds Will Continue
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Wednesday. Yesterday we spent most of the day under the cloud cover with the exception of some isolated to scattered snow showers, but once we headed into the overnight hours, we started seeing the leading edge of some snow showers. We...
No Joke – Maine’s Least Expensive House for Sale Is Listed for $1
It's true, a 4-bedroom house in Limestone is listed on realtor.com for $1, but there's more to the story. I was looking at the homes on realtor.com the other day, and I thought it would be fun to check for the least expensive home in Maine. Imagine my surprise when I saw this beautiful 4-bedroom, one-and-a-half bathroom home in Limestone listed for a buck. Really? There has to be more to this. You can't buy a house this nice for a dollar, right?
wagmtv.com
Victorian Christmas at the Vera Estey House
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - From wassail to Christmas Carols to decorations and even a peppermint pig! It was the full Victorian Christmas Experience at the Vera Estey House over the weekend. Each of the 12 rooms in the Vera Estey House were decorated with Victorian inspired decorations and had...
