PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - More than 800 children and parents boarded the Wintergreen Express to visit the North Pole over the weekend. After riding one of two trolley’s taking them to the North Pole, families were escorted to the North Pole where they were able to explore and take pictures before heading in to decorate cookies, drink hot chocolate and visit with the big man himself, Santa Claus! The Wintergreen Express event has been taking place since 2012 and has grown over the years, according to events coordinator for Wintergreen Gretchen Violette. She says it’s an event that brings everyone together.

PRESQUE ISLE, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO