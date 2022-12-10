Read full article on original website
Related
klkntv.com
PHOTOS: Blizzard dumps snow across western Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – It’s a winter wonderland, but just in the western half of Nebraska. Several feet of snow were dumped in the western part of the state, thanks to a blizzard that began Monday night. Channel 8’s Chief Meteorologist Rusty Dawkins said the storm is expected...
KETV.com
Blizzard warning for western Nebraska through Wednesday night, light snow possible for Omaha area Thursday
OMAHA, Neb. — Western Nebraska will feel the effects of a blizzard through Wednesday night. Some parts of the panhandle could see 1-2 feet of snow along with 40-50 mph wind gusts. Authorities announced Tuesday morning that Interstate 80 is closed for westbound traffic from North Platte to the...
iheart.com
State Troopers Make Nebraska Interstate Drug Busts
The Nebraska State Patrol says troopers arrested two people after coming across suspected methamphetamine and marijuana during traffic stops. Last Wednesday afternoon, a trooper observed an eastbound Toyota Camry speeding on I-80 near Maxwell in Lincoln County. After pulling the vehicle over, the trooper became suspicious of criminal activity. The...
News Channel Nebraska
Thunderstorms, hail hit southeast Nebraska
AUBURN, Neb. -- While the far western part of the state is dealing with snow, the southeastern portion of Nebraska got a different kind of winter storm Monday night. Thunderstorms struck in places like Lincoln, Omaha, Nebraska City and Auburn, with folks in Nemaha County getting hail at approximately 11:00 p.m.
WOWT
OPS superintendent to resign
Blizzard conditions impact roads in western Nebraska. The Kansas man wanted in connection with the disappearance of Cari Allen is expected to be back in Nebraska by week's end. Omaha City Council discusses housing, streetcar. Updated: 4 hours ago. Streetcar, park upgrades debated at Omaha City Council meeting. Updated: 5...
State now expected to complete long-delayed expressway system in 2036
LINCOLN — The long-delayed state expressway system — once projected to be completed by 2003— is now expected to be completed by 2036, state lawmakers were told Tuesday. That’s good news, because last year, the projected end date was 2040, according to John Selmer, the director of the Nebraska Department of Transportation. Selmer, during an […] The post State now expected to complete long-delayed expressway system in 2036 appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
klkntv.com
Man caught with duffle bag of meth in Nebraska gets 11 years in prison
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An Arizona man will spend 11 years in prison after transporting 33 pounds of methamphetamine in Nebraska, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Wednesday. Jared Cain, 41, of Phoenix was sentenced last week in federal court in Lincoln for one count of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a meth mixture.
Nebraska troopers find over 175 pounds of drugs during traffic stops
The Nebraska State Patrol was able to recover over 175 pounds of drugs during traffic stops on I-80.
WOWT
2 arrested after Nebraska troopers find 170+ pounds of drugs in separate incidents
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (WOWT) - Two people were arrested for drug-related crimes in separate traffic stops on I-80. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, Wednesday around 2:30 p.m., a trooper pulled over a Toyota Camry for speeding as it was heading east on I-80 near Maxwell. The trooper became suspicious...
WOWT
Metro continuing free rides for K-12 students in Omaha
An Oregon man is dead after being hit by a car in West Omaha. Is it a foregone conclusion who Pillen will pick? 6 News posed that question to a couple of people who submitted their applications. Emily's Wednesday night forecast. Updated: 5 hours ago. Snow chances through the Thursday...
'Almost all major roads closed': Blizzard rocks eastern Colorado
Almost all major roads and highways in northeastern Colorado are either closed, or in the process of being closed, as the season's first blizzard brings high winds, low visibility and raging snow. The Colorado Department of Transportation has closed:. I-70 eastbound from mile post 292 to the Kansas state line...
Body struck multiple times by drivers on I-94 in Wayne County ID'd as man from Van Buren Twp., troopers say
An investigation is underway after a driver hit a woman’s body on I-94 in western Wayne County Tuesday night, leaving the freeway backed up for more than a mile.
WOWT
Blizzard conditions in Colorado, west Nebraska
The Kansas man wanted in connection with the disappearance of Cari Allen is expected to be back in Nebraska by week's end. Streetcar, park upgrades debated at Omaha City Council meeting. Updated: 5 hours ago. Dr. Cheryl Logan, superintendent of Omaha Public Schools, announced Tuesday that she is resigning.
WOWT
Washington Co. highway superintendent fired
An Oregon man is dead after being hit by a car in West Omaha. Is it a foregone conclusion who Pillen will pick? 6 News posed that question to a couple of people who submitted their applications. Emily's Wednesday night forecast. Updated: 6 hours ago. Snow chances through the Thursday...
WOWT
Authorities: Kansas man arrested in Belize will be in Omaha jail this week
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Kansas man wanted in connection to the disappearance of an Omaha woman will soon be back in Nebraska. The Douglas County Attorney told 6 News on Tuesday to expect Aldrick Scott to be in an Omaha jail by the end of the week. The retired...
KSNB Local4
Nebraska Department of Correctional Services reports inmate death
MCCOOK, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services reported the death of a 47-year-old inmate on Sunday. According to officials, 47-year-old Robert Weindorff died on Saturday at the Community Hospital in McCook. He was incarcerated at the Work Ethic Camp. Weindorff started his sentence Feb. 2, 2022. He was...
KSNB Local4
Kearney nurse loses license
LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) - The State of Nebraska has suspended the medical license of a registered nurse for being belligerent and disrespectful with colleagues and overly aggressive with patients. The Nebraska Examiner reported that in one instance, cited by the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office, nurse Scott Shoff left a...
norfolkneradio.com
Towns shelling out millions to treat nitrate-laced drinking water
Marty Stange was grasping for solutions to keep 25,000 residents safe – and a city’s budget from breaking. It was 2015. Multiple wells providing water to the central Nebraska city were testing high for nitrate. Hastings, like all cities, is legally required to keep the nitrate level under...
WOWT
Massive US storm brings tornadoes to South, blizzard threat
DALLAS (AP) — A massive storm blowing across the country spawned tornadoes that wrecked homes and injured a handful of people in parts of Oklahoma and Texas, including the Dallas-Fort Worth area, as much of the central United States from the Rocky Mountains to the Midwest braced Tuesday for blizzard-like conditions.
fox2detroit.com
Man hit by cars closes WB I-94 at Haggerty, shooting closes WB I-696 at Orchard Lake
FOX 2 (WJBK) - Two separate incidents have left westbound closures on a pair of Metro Detroit freeways Tuesday night. Vehicles hit the body of a woman at 8 p.m., causing westbound I-94 at Haggerty closed in Van Buren Township, according to MDOT. The body was struck multiple times and...
Comments / 0