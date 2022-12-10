ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

klkntv.com

PHOTOS: Blizzard dumps snow across western Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – It’s a winter wonderland, but just in the western half of Nebraska. Several feet of snow were dumped in the western part of the state, thanks to a blizzard that began Monday night. Channel 8’s Chief Meteorologist Rusty Dawkins said the storm is expected...
LINCOLN, NE
iheart.com

State Troopers Make Nebraska Interstate Drug Busts

The Nebraska State Patrol says troopers arrested two people after coming across suspected methamphetamine and marijuana during traffic stops. Last Wednesday afternoon, a trooper observed an eastbound Toyota Camry speeding on I-80 near Maxwell in Lincoln County. After pulling the vehicle over, the trooper became suspicious of criminal activity. The...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Thunderstorms, hail hit southeast Nebraska

AUBURN, Neb. -- While the far western part of the state is dealing with snow, the southeastern portion of Nebraska got a different kind of winter storm Monday night. Thunderstorms struck in places like Lincoln, Omaha, Nebraska City and Auburn, with folks in Nemaha County getting hail at approximately 11:00 p.m.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

OPS superintendent to resign

Blizzard conditions impact roads in western Nebraska. The Kansas man wanted in connection with the disappearance of Cari Allen is expected to be back in Nebraska by week's end. Omaha City Council discusses housing, streetcar. Updated: 4 hours ago. Streetcar, park upgrades debated at Omaha City Council meeting. Updated: 5...
OMAHA, NE
Nebraska Examiner

State now expected to complete long-delayed expressway system in 2036

LINCOLN — The long-delayed state expressway system — once projected to be completed by 2003— is now expected to be completed by 2036, state lawmakers were told Tuesday. That’s good news, because last year, the projected end date was 2040, according to John Selmer, the director of the Nebraska Department of Transportation. Selmer, during an […] The post State now expected to complete long-delayed expressway system in 2036 appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Man caught with duffle bag of meth in Nebraska gets 11 years in prison

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An Arizona man will spend 11 years in prison after transporting 33 pounds of methamphetamine in Nebraska, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Wednesday. Jared Cain, 41, of Phoenix was sentenced last week in federal court in Lincoln for one count of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a meth mixture.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Metro continuing free rides for K-12 students in Omaha

An Oregon man is dead after being hit by a car in West Omaha. Is it a foregone conclusion who Pillen will pick? 6 News posed that question to a couple of people who submitted their applications. Emily's Wednesday night forecast. Updated: 5 hours ago. Snow chances through the Thursday...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Blizzard conditions in Colorado, west Nebraska

The Kansas man wanted in connection with the disappearance of Cari Allen is expected to be back in Nebraska by week's end. Streetcar, park upgrades debated at Omaha City Council meeting. Updated: 5 hours ago. Dr. Cheryl Logan, superintendent of Omaha Public Schools, announced Tuesday that she is resigning.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Washington Co. highway superintendent fired

An Oregon man is dead after being hit by a car in West Omaha. Is it a foregone conclusion who Pillen will pick? 6 News posed that question to a couple of people who submitted their applications. Emily's Wednesday night forecast. Updated: 6 hours ago. Snow chances through the Thursday...
OMAHA, NE
KSNB Local4

Nebraska Department of Correctional Services reports inmate death

MCCOOK, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services reported the death of a 47-year-old inmate on Sunday. According to officials, 47-year-old Robert Weindorff died on Saturday at the Community Hospital in McCook. He was incarcerated at the Work Ethic Camp. Weindorff started his sentence Feb. 2, 2022. He was...
MCCOOK, NE
KSNB Local4

Kearney nurse loses license

LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) - The State of Nebraska has suspended the medical license of a registered nurse for being belligerent and disrespectful with colleagues and overly aggressive with patients. The Nebraska Examiner reported that in one instance, cited by the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office, nurse Scott Shoff left a...
KEARNEY, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Towns shelling out millions to treat nitrate-laced drinking water

Marty Stange was grasping for solutions to keep 25,000 residents safe – and a city’s budget from breaking. It was 2015. Multiple wells providing water to the central Nebraska city were testing high for nitrate. Hastings, like all cities, is legally required to keep the nitrate level under...
HASTINGS, NE
WOWT

Massive US storm brings tornadoes to South, blizzard threat

DALLAS (AP) — A massive storm blowing across the country spawned tornadoes that wrecked homes and injured a handful of people in parts of Oklahoma and Texas, including the Dallas-Fort Worth area, as much of the central United States from the Rocky Mountains to the Midwest braced Tuesday for blizzard-like conditions.
FORT WORTH, TX

