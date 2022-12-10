ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nikola Jokic, Nuggets flex interior muscle vs. Wizards with record not seen in 25 years

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets took advantage of the Washington Wizards’ shorthandedness on Wednesday night, defeating them, 141-128, by having their way with their defense all night long. In fact, in the process of doing so, the Nuggets set a record the NBA hasn’t seen in the past 25 years. Led by Jokic’s 43-point, […] The post Nikola Jokic, Nuggets flex interior muscle vs. Wizards with record not seen in 25 years appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home

WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Pacers hold off Warriors 125-119; Curry injures shoulder

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton scored 29 points and the Indiana Pacers made 16 3-pointers to hold on for a 125-119 victory Wednesday night over the Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry, who didn’t finish the game because of a left shoulder injury. Curry scored 27 of his 38 points in the first half for […]
Jayson Tatum drops LeBron James truth bomb after toppling Lakers

Jayson Tatum got the better of LeBron James on Tuesday. The Boston Celtics came out victorious in an absolutely wild clash with the Los Angeles Lakers that saw both teams pull off improbably comebacks. But Tatum’s respect for James hasn’t diminished one bit. The Celtics star was asked about the matchup with LeBron that saw […] The post Jayson Tatum drops LeBron James truth bomb after toppling Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Was Luka Doncic’s insane behind-the-back assist the greatest ever?

The NBA has seen its fair share of great passes over the years. On Wednesday against the Cleveland Cavaliers, though, Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic added another entry to that. Doncic has always been known for his elite passes, but what he did against the Cavs could well be one of his best ever. In […] The post Was Luka Doncic’s insane behind-the-back assist the greatest ever? appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lou Williams, Jamal Crawford salty over John Havlicek getting nod for Sixth Man of the Year trophy

The NBA recently mixed things up with their annual awards, plugging in names like Michael Jordan and Hakeem Olajuwon on some of the most prestigious individual plums. It’s understandably caused quite a stir with various fans vocal about their thoughts on the sweeping changes. Add NBA veterans Lou Williams and Jamal Crawford to that list. […] The post Lou Williams, Jamal Crawford salty over John Havlicek getting nod for Sixth Man of the Year trophy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Stephen Curry stat that proves Warriors need trade help

Stephen Curry looked absolutely gassed out by the end of the first half of Wednesday night’s game between the Golden State Warriors and the Indiana Pacers. Steph is exhausted after dropping 27 in the first half (via @anthonyVslater)pic.twitter.com/z4styHDAm9 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 15, 2022 The Warriors superstar was understandably exhausted after doing nearly all […] The post Stephen Curry stat that proves Warriors need trade help appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Paul Silas tribute video from Hornets will warm your heart

The Charlotte Hornets gave the ultimate respect to former head coach Paul Silas with an emotional tribute on Wednesday ahead of their game against the Detroit Pistons. Charlotte showed a tribute video at Spectrum Center remembering Silas, who passed away recently at the age of 79. The beautiful clip featured Silas’ time as a player […] The post Paul Silas tribute video from Hornets will warm your heart appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Lakers’ 1 Russell Westbrook fear amid trade chatter, revealed

Russell Westbrook may be thriving with the Los Angeles Lakers, but apparently, the team still has concerns about keeping him. While there have been less trade talks involving Westbrook as he embraced and found success in his bench role with the Lakers, there remains a chance that the Purple and Gold move him if the […] The post RUMOR: Lakers’ 1 Russell Westbrook fear amid trade chatter, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 awards NBA must add to regular season accolades

Now that the NBA has officially rebranded and renamed all of the individual awards being handed out for regular season achievements, this could open the door for other accolades to be added moving forward. Given that so many players have impacted the game in different ways, this could be an opportunity for more trophies to […] The post 3 awards NBA must add to regular season accolades appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DeMarcus Cousins throws shade on Suns star Chris Paul with Top 5 praise for Lakers’ Russell Westbrook

DeMarcus Cousins’ recent podcast appearance was not short of memorable moments. One of them included his epic tale about attempting to talk trash to the great Tim Duncan, while also miserably failing in his effort to do so. Another one that has stood out is how Cousins threw a bit of slander toward Phoenix Suns […] The post DeMarcus Cousins throws shade on Suns star Chris Paul with Top 5 praise for Lakers’ Russell Westbrook appeared first on ClutchPoints.
