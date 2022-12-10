Read full article on original website
Nikola Jokic, Nuggets flex interior muscle vs. Wizards with record not seen in 25 years
Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets took advantage of the Washington Wizards’ shorthandedness on Wednesday night, defeating them, 141-128, by having their way with their defense all night long. In fact, in the process of doing so, the Nuggets set a record the NBA hasn’t seen in the past 25 years. Led by Jokic’s 43-point, […] The post Nikola Jokic, Nuggets flex interior muscle vs. Wizards with record not seen in 25 years appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce slap Giannis Antetokounmpo with bold Anthony Davis truth bomb
Anthony Davis has been an absolute beast for the Los Angeles Lakers of late, and folks from in and around the NBA have definitely taken notice. This includes Boston Celtics icons Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce. In a recent episode of SHOWTIME Basketball’s Ticket & Truth podcast, the two Hall...
3 takeaways from another close loss by the Chicago Bulls vs. New York Knicks
The Chicago Bulls had another chance to snag a win but came up short against the New York Knicks.
WATCH: Pelicans star Zion Williamson detonates on Jazz rookie for brutal ‘Welcome to the NBA’ moment
21-year-old rookie Walker Kessler has been making quite a name for himself with the Utah Jazz in his first season in the NBA. Well, the No. 22 overall pick of the 2022 Draft is about to become somewhat of a household name after being put on a poster by none other than Zion Williamson.
LeBron James passes Wilt Chamberlain for scoring record only Michael Jordan ever beat
The Los Angeles Lakers didn’t exactly have a night to remember on Tuesday as they lost what looked like an upset in hand against the Boston Celtics. LeBron James can at least revel in the fact that he garnered another piece of NBA history as a consolation prize. With...
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home
WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Pacers hold off Warriors 125-119; Curry injures shoulder
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton scored 29 points and the Indiana Pacers made 16 3-pointers to hold on for a 125-119 victory Wednesday night over the Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry, who didn’t finish the game because of a left shoulder injury. Curry scored 27 of his 38 points in the first half for […]
Damian Lillard pulls off stunning scoring feat that’s hard to believe no one has done before in NBA history
Damian Lillard is still scorching hot, and the might remain that way forever. Of course, he won’t but NBA fans have to appreciate the scoring binge the Portland Trail Blazers superstar guard is having while it lasts. Lillard went off yet again Wednesday night against the San Antonio Spurs,...
Luka Doncic strengthens claim as Mavs’ GOAT scorer with insane feat
Is Luka Doncic the best scorer in Dallas Mavericks history? While he is only 23 years old and still has plenty of basketball left in him, there is no doubt the Slovenian sensation is strengthening his case for that title. On Wednesday in the Mavs’ 105-90 loss to the Cleveland...
Jayson Tatum drops LeBron James truth bomb after toppling Lakers
Jayson Tatum got the better of LeBron James on Tuesday. The Boston Celtics came out victorious in an absolutely wild clash with the Los Angeles Lakers that saw both teams pull off improbably comebacks. But Tatum’s respect for James hasn’t diminished one bit. The Celtics star was asked about the matchup with LeBron that saw […] The post Jayson Tatum drops LeBron James truth bomb after toppling Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nikola Jokic’s monster 43-point game for Nuggets vs. Wizards sparks talks of 3rd straight MVP win
Nikola Jokic for the Michael Jordan MVP award? Well, that is definitely the talk of the whole NBA Twitter after the Denver Nuggets big man played a performance for the ages to beat the Washington Wizards on Wednesday. The Serbian superstar recorded a near 40-point triple-double, as he finished with...
Was Luka Doncic’s insane behind-the-back assist the greatest ever?
The NBA has seen its fair share of great passes over the years. On Wednesday against the Cleveland Cavaliers, though, Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic added another entry to that. Doncic has always been known for his elite passes, but what he did against the Cavs could well be one of his best ever. In […] The post Was Luka Doncic’s insane behind-the-back assist the greatest ever? appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lou Williams, Jamal Crawford salty over John Havlicek getting nod for Sixth Man of the Year trophy
The NBA recently mixed things up with their annual awards, plugging in names like Michael Jordan and Hakeem Olajuwon on some of the most prestigious individual plums. It’s understandably caused quite a stir with various fans vocal about their thoughts on the sweeping changes. Add NBA veterans Lou Williams and Jamal Crawford to that list. […] The post Lou Williams, Jamal Crawford salty over John Havlicek getting nod for Sixth Man of the Year trophy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
College Basketball Odds: UCLA vs. Maryland prediction, odds and pick – 12/14/2022
The UCLA Bruins take on the Maryland Terrapins. Check out our college basketball odds series for our UCLA Maryland prediction and pick. UCLA gets another chance for a big win in this game. The Bruins are 2-0 in the Pac-12, but they don’t have a big national win yet this season.
Stephen Curry stat that proves Warriors need trade help
Stephen Curry looked absolutely gassed out by the end of the first half of Wednesday night’s game between the Golden State Warriors and the Indiana Pacers. Steph is exhausted after dropping 27 in the first half (via @anthonyVslater)pic.twitter.com/z4styHDAm9 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 15, 2022 The Warriors superstar was understandably exhausted after doing nearly all […] The post Stephen Curry stat that proves Warriors need trade help appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Paul Silas tribute video from Hornets will warm your heart
The Charlotte Hornets gave the ultimate respect to former head coach Paul Silas with an emotional tribute on Wednesday ahead of their game against the Detroit Pistons. Charlotte showed a tribute video at Spectrum Center remembering Silas, who passed away recently at the age of 79. The beautiful clip featured Silas’ time as a player […] The post Paul Silas tribute video from Hornets will warm your heart appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Lakers’ 1 Russell Westbrook fear amid trade chatter, revealed
Russell Westbrook may be thriving with the Los Angeles Lakers, but apparently, the team still has concerns about keeping him. While there have been less trade talks involving Westbrook as he embraced and found success in his bench role with the Lakers, there remains a chance that the Purple and Gold move him if the […] The post RUMOR: Lakers’ 1 Russell Westbrook fear amid trade chatter, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 awards NBA must add to regular season accolades
Now that the NBA has officially rebranded and renamed all of the individual awards being handed out for regular season achievements, this could open the door for other accolades to be added moving forward. Given that so many players have impacted the game in different ways, this could be an opportunity for more trophies to […] The post 3 awards NBA must add to regular season accolades appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Joakim Noah hit with perfect 3-word reaction from Tom Thibodeau in pregame encounter
Former Chicago Bulls big man Joakim Noah was among the thousands in attendance at United Center to watch the Bulls play the New York Knicks Wednesday night. Of course, the game was also some sort of a homecoming for Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau who coached the Bulls for several seasons.
DeMarcus Cousins throws shade on Suns star Chris Paul with Top 5 praise for Lakers’ Russell Westbrook
DeMarcus Cousins’ recent podcast appearance was not short of memorable moments. One of them included his epic tale about attempting to talk trash to the great Tim Duncan, while also miserably failing in his effort to do so. Another one that has stood out is how Cousins threw a bit of slander toward Phoenix Suns […] The post DeMarcus Cousins throws shade on Suns star Chris Paul with Top 5 praise for Lakers’ Russell Westbrook appeared first on ClutchPoints.
