City of Spokane launching fully-city snow response operations

SPOKANE, Wash. — Crews from the City of Spokane are doing a full plow of the streets following more snowfall Friday night and Saturday morning.

The City says crews are in neighborhoods and arterials plowing the snow. Crews have been working since Friday working to clear out thick snow and address other neighborhoods with snow issues.

The weather (snowfall levels, current warmer temperatures and forecasted freezing weather) have led to snow operations that include plowing, sanding and deicing main arterials and hills across the city. Street crews also respond to fallen trees and large branches blocking the streets.

Crews will be working on the clock 24/7 until all the streets are plowed. Water and wastewater crews will also be helping with snow operations. The City says it should take three days to complete operations, depending on the weather conditions.

“Conditions have been challenging already this year with the varying temperatures and high volumes of snowfall,” Street Director Clint Harris said. “Crews are working to balance keeping arterial routes maintained with conditions in residential areas.”

Snow operations start with main arterials and hills, followed by secondary routes like schools and hospitals before they start working in neighborhoods.

Click here to see the order of plowing neighborhood routes and a plow map for you to check the progress on city plows. There is also a residential plow route map that shows the routes of plows.

Snow gates will be used to reduce berms at the end of driveways as much as possible. They will push snow away from the curb to keep snow away from sidewalks. The city says in some cases, snow might be pushed to center medians.

As always, be sure to slow down and be patient when driving in these conditions. Be sure to give plows space and try not to pass the plow trucks.

Here are some reminders from the City on how you can help the community.

Vehicles should be parked on the odd side of the street in residential areas to assist plows. Berms are likely in front of cars, even those parked on the odd side of the street. The parking restrictions are intended to allow plow drivers to do a better job of clearing snow in neighborhoods and to complete their work more efficiently.

The City asks residents and businesses to clear a 36-inch pedestrian path on sidewalks. Please assist your neighbors who may need help removing snow from their driveways and sidewalks.

Don’t blow or shovel snow into the street, but back into your yard.

Clear snow off parked cars to allow plow drivers to see them better.

Consider clearing snow and ice around mailboxes and storm drains.

Downed trees and large limbs in the right of way should be reported to 311.

