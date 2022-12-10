ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

pistolsfiringblog.com

All-Sun Belt Offensive Lineman Dalton Cooper Commits to Oklahoma State

The Cowboys are bringing an All-Sun Belt offensive lineman back to his home state. Texas State transfer Dalton Cooper committed to Oklahoma State on Wednesday. Out of Prague, Oklahoma, Cooper is listed at 6-foot-6, 320 pounds and has started at left tackle for the Bobcats for the past three seasons.
STILLWATER, OK
pistolsfiringblog.com

OSU Makes Top 10 for Highly Touted 2024 WR From Texas

One of the most sought-after receiver prospects in the 2024 class this week whittled down his list from 20-plus schools down to 10 and named Oklahoma State, along with several other schools in the region, among his finalists. Three-star receiver Parker Livingstone, a three-star from Lovejoy High in Lucas, Texas,...
STILLWATER, OK
pokesreport.com

Oklahoma State Really Hits Transfer Portal Bonanza With Commitment From De'Zhaun Stribling

STILLWATER – What a weekend with some very talented high school prospects visiting like Kennedale, Texas linebacker commit Poasa Utu and Adidas All-American center and pledge from Frenship High School in Isaiah Kema. The portal prospects also made up a huge part of the weekend and Tulsa transferring linebacker and commitment Justin Wright was there along with defensive end teammate Anthony Goodlow. So was huge Kent State offensive tackle Savion Washington, Western Michigan running back Sean Tyler, and Washington State wide receiver De’Zhaun Stribling.
STILLWATER, OK
pistolsfiringblog.com

Western Michigan Running Back Sean Tyler Commits to OSU after Official Visit

Following an official visit to Oklahoma State over the weekend, Western Michigan transfer running back Sean Tyler, who is coming off consecutive 1,000-plus yard rushing seasons, committed to the Cowboys on Monday. Tyler announced his decision on social media with a graphic that said “committed” and a caption that said...
STILLWATER, OK
KARK

Ben Sowders pleased to be at Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE — Ben Sowders was hired by Sam Pittman to replace Jamil Walker as strength and conditioning coach following the season. On Wednesday, Sowders talked about how his hiring came about with a timeline as well. “Yeah, Coach Pittman reached out to me after our last game when I...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
pistolsfiringblog.com

Mike Gundy Releases Statement on Mike Leach’s Passing

The college football world lost a great one Monday night with the passing of Mike Leach. Leach, who was a head coach at Texas Tech, Washington State and Mississippi State, died Monday at 61 after complications related to a heart condition. Leach was an innovator whose offensive philosophies have, in many ways, shaped American football, and he did that right alongside Mike Gundy, Oklahoma State’s coach, when the two shared five years together in the Big 12 as head coaches.
STILLWATER, OK
247Sports

Arkansas drops slightly in latest AP Top 25

The latest update to the AP Top 25 poll has been released, and the Arkansas Razorbacks dropped one spot to No. 10 with a total of 1,029 points from the voters. Other SEC schools included in Monday's rankings were No. 4 Alabama, No. 6 Tennessee, No. 13 Kentucky, No. 17 Mississippi State and No. 19 Auburn.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Report: Arkansas assistant leaving for another SEC program

Arkansas tight ends coach Dowell Loggains is leaving Arkansas to fill the offensive coordinator position with the South Carolina Gamecocks, according to a report from 247Sports' Brandon Marcello. Loggains, a former quarterback at Arkansas, spent the 2021 and 2022 seasons on the Razorback coaching staff after a long career coaching in the NFL.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Jacolby Criswell happy to be headed to Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE — Jacolby Criswell was the Gatorade Player of the Year in Arkansas in 2019 as he quarterbacked Morrilton to an outstanding season, but he was one who got away in Sam Pittman’s first class. Criswell, 6-1, 205, had several offers coming out of Morrilton, but opted for...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Z94

The Greatest Rodeo Show On Earth Is From Oklahoma

If you've ever been to a rodeo, odds are you remember a little bit of action mixed with a little bit of showmanship. Most rodeos will hire a comedian clown to come out and offer comic relief to help the lull between moments of intensity. Sometimes it's a show, others it'll be just banter... but sometimes the rodeo features an entertainment act that is larger than life.
SHIDLER, OK
Route Fifty

With $1B at Stake, Clashes Emerge Over Highway Removal

The recent 100-year anniversary commemorations of the Tulsa Race Massacre brought national attention to the grave injustices the city’s Greenwood neighborhood has faced for years. A white mob killed as many as 300 Black residents there in 1921, while looting and burning most of the area to ground. It was one of the most violent episodes of racist terrorism in the U.S. since slavery.
TULSA, OK
Government Technology

Northeastern State University Bans TikTok at Governor's Behest

(TNS) — A social media app has been banned from government-issued devices and entities in Oklahoma, including Northeastern State University, after state leaders received an FBI warning about cybersecurity threats circulating through that platform. Gov. Kevin Stitt penned an executive order on Dec. 8 that bans the TikTok app...
TAHLEQUAH, OK

