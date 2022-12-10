Read full article on original website
All-Sun Belt Offensive Lineman Dalton Cooper Commits to Oklahoma State
The Cowboys are bringing an All-Sun Belt offensive lineman back to his home state. Texas State transfer Dalton Cooper committed to Oklahoma State on Wednesday. Out of Prague, Oklahoma, Cooper is listed at 6-foot-6, 320 pounds and has started at left tackle for the Bobcats for the past three seasons.
OSU Makes Top 10 for Highly Touted 2024 WR From Texas
One of the most sought-after receiver prospects in the 2024 class this week whittled down his list from 20-plus schools down to 10 and named Oklahoma State, along with several other schools in the region, among his finalists. Three-star receiver Parker Livingstone, a three-star from Lovejoy High in Lucas, Texas,...
Daily Bullets (Dec. 14): Pokes after a Big Time QB, Remembering Mike Leach
Thanks for stopping by – here’s your daily dose of Oklahoma State sports news. • Super intriguing to look at this Power 5 transfer quarterback the Pokes are getting a visit from. • Mason Rudolph is getting some reps in practice as the Pittsburgh starter is day-to-day •...
Oklahoma State Really Hits Transfer Portal Bonanza With Commitment From De'Zhaun Stribling
STILLWATER – What a weekend with some very talented high school prospects visiting like Kennedale, Texas linebacker commit Poasa Utu and Adidas All-American center and pledge from Frenship High School in Isaiah Kema. The portal prospects also made up a huge part of the weekend and Tulsa transferring linebacker and commitment Justin Wright was there along with defensive end teammate Anthony Goodlow. So was huge Kent State offensive tackle Savion Washington, Western Michigan running back Sean Tyler, and Washington State wide receiver De’Zhaun Stribling.
Washington State Transfer Wide Receiver De’Zhaun Stribling Commits to Oklahoma State
After the portal opened last Monday, players were on mass exodus from programs around the country, but Monday is shaping up to be a big day on the opposite end of the spectrum for Oklahoma State. About 30 minutes after running back transfer Sean Tyler announced his commitment to the...
Western Michigan Running Back Sean Tyler Commits to OSU after Official Visit
Following an official visit to Oklahoma State over the weekend, Western Michigan transfer running back Sean Tyler, who is coming off consecutive 1,000-plus yard rushing seasons, committed to the Cowboys on Monday. Tyler announced his decision on social media with a graphic that said “committed” and a caption that said...
Ben Sowders pleased to be at Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE — Ben Sowders was hired by Sam Pittman to replace Jamil Walker as strength and conditioning coach following the season. On Wednesday, Sowders talked about how his hiring came about with a timeline as well. “Yeah, Coach Pittman reached out to me after our last game when I...
Mike Gundy Releases Statement on Mike Leach’s Passing
The college football world lost a great one Monday night with the passing of Mike Leach. Leach, who was a head coach at Texas Tech, Washington State and Mississippi State, died Monday at 61 after complications related to a heart condition. Leach was an innovator whose offensive philosophies have, in many ways, shaped American football, and he did that right alongside Mike Gundy, Oklahoma State’s coach, when the two shared five years together in the Big 12 as head coaches.
Ask Mike: Portal Gains & Losses, The Impact of Loggains Departure and Is Pitt Getting Shot Down in DC Search?
Q. Our first question is from Larry Shaw who asks: What’s going on with all of these coaching rumors? Four different guys have been mentioned as the likely next DC and yet we still don’t have one. Are that many coaches turning the job down?. A. Probably not....
Arkansas drops slightly in latest AP Top 25
The latest update to the AP Top 25 poll has been released, and the Arkansas Razorbacks dropped one spot to No. 10 with a total of 1,029 points from the voters. Other SEC schools included in Monday's rankings were No. 4 Alabama, No. 6 Tennessee, No. 13 Kentucky, No. 17 Mississippi State and No. 19 Auburn.
Report: Arkansas assistant leaving for another SEC program
Arkansas tight ends coach Dowell Loggains is leaving Arkansas to fill the offensive coordinator position with the South Carolina Gamecocks, according to a report from 247Sports' Brandon Marcello. Loggains, a former quarterback at Arkansas, spent the 2021 and 2022 seasons on the Razorback coaching staff after a long career coaching in the NFL.
Jacolby Criswell happy to be headed to Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE — Jacolby Criswell was the Gatorade Player of the Year in Arkansas in 2019 as he quarterbacked Morrilton to an outstanding season, but he was one who got away in Sam Pittman’s first class. Criswell, 6-1, 205, had several offers coming out of Morrilton, but opted for...
The Greatest Rodeo Show On Earth Is From Oklahoma
If you've ever been to a rodeo, odds are you remember a little bit of action mixed with a little bit of showmanship. Most rodeos will hire a comedian clown to come out and offer comic relief to help the lull between moments of intensity. Sometimes it's a show, others it'll be just banter... but sometimes the rodeo features an entertainment act that is larger than life.
With $1B at Stake, Clashes Emerge Over Highway Removal
The recent 100-year anniversary commemorations of the Tulsa Race Massacre brought national attention to the grave injustices the city’s Greenwood neighborhood has faced for years. A white mob killed as many as 300 Black residents there in 1921, while looting and burning most of the area to ground. It was one of the most violent episodes of racist terrorism in the U.S. since slavery.
Funeral home uses water to cremate bodies in first-of-its-kind service in Oklahoma history
Aquamation is a water-based alternative to flame cremation that uses 95% water and 5% Alkali to transform human remains into a liquid form.
Northeastern State University Bans TikTok at Governor's Behest
(TNS) — A social media app has been banned from government-issued devices and entities in Oklahoma, including Northeastern State University, after state leaders received an FBI warning about cybersecurity threats circulating through that platform. Gov. Kevin Stitt penned an executive order on Dec. 8 that bans the TikTok app...
Tracking a chance for strong to severe thunderstorms Tonight into Tuesday Morning!
A strong storm system and Pacific Front moves across Oklahoma late tonight and Tuesday with a line of strong to severe storms possible first developing in western OK this evening and then reaching OKC very early Tuesday AM. It’s a Slight to Marginal Risk for severe storms with hail and wind the main threats. Watching!
Live Updates: Severe Storms Moving Across Oklahoma Overnight
2:30 a.m. Update: A line of severe storms is moving through western Oklahoma. Storms are expected to hit the Oklahoma City metro at around 3 a.m. Tuesday. The storms have ramped up as the line moves toward central Oklahoma. A Tornado Watch has been issued for Alfalfa, Blaine, and Major...
Oklahoma City man undergoes alleged unemployment fraud as OESC continues to battle the activity
More than two years after the start of the pandemic, Oklahomans are still falling victim to unemployment fraud.
University of Arkansas police investigating reported rape
University of Arkansas police are investigating a rape that was reported on Dec. 9.
