People leaving Los Angeles are now flocking to these two cities
As a record amount of Los Angeles residents continue moving out of the state, a new Redfin study shows they’re flocking to two particular cities the most. Droves of people migrated out of California during the pandemic, heading for more affordable locales. The places seeing the largest exoduses were coastal cities including San Francisco, Los […]
One dead in Marin County collision
The California Highway Patrol is currently on the scene of a fatal collision in Marin, according to a statement from CHP.
Gizmodo
California's Water Thieves Are Getting Away With It
This story was originally published by Grist. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here. It’s not easy enforcing water regulations in the West. Just ask the officials in California who have been trying for almost a decade to penalize a man who took water from the river system that feeds San Francisco and bottled it for sale to stores like Starbucks.
Masks will now be required at these places in Alameda Co. due to rising COVID levels
Health officials say that Alameda County has moved up to the CDC's "medium" COVID-19 Community Level, and now more high-risk settings will require masks.
KCRA.com
Family mourns two brothers killed in I-5 crash where Sacramento detective crashed into them
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A family is in mourning after two brothers, 33-year-old Juan Carlos Enriquez Rodriguez and 32-year-old Lionel Enriquez Rodriguez, werehit and killed in a car crash where a Sacramento police detective drove into them Tuesday morning. The crash happened on southbound I-5 near Sutterville Road in Sacramento...
Child suffers major injuries after vehicle overturns several times
ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — On Thursday just after 3:30 p.m., an adult and a child suffered major injuries after a car overturned several times in Rocklin, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP told FOX40 News that a 42-year-old man was driving a vehicle with an “approximately 3-year-old boy” secured properly in a car seat […]
Gunshot victim found 15 miles away from scene of shooting, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) —The Sacramento Police Department said they found a gunshot victim around 15 miles from where the shooting occurred Wednesday morning. According to police, officers responded to reports of a shooting around 11:25 a.m. near Truxel Road in Natomas where they found a victim with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said they believe the shooting […]
On-ramp closed after fatal collision in East Bay: CHP
DUBLIN (BCN) – The California Highway Patrol reported a fatal collision in Dublin early Thursday on northbound Interstate Highway 680 has closed the connecting on-ramp from westbound Interstate Highway 580. Officers responded to a 3:08 a.m. report of a vehicle collision with a guard rail. A SigAlert was issued at 3:48 a.m. closing the connection […]
Two dead after tree falls onto Highway 101 near Aromas
AROMAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The San Benito County Sheriff's Office identified the two people killed in a multi-vehicle crash Sunday morning. The first man was identified ad Ezequiel Sanchez, 28, of Gonzales. San Benito Sheriff Eric Taylor said his family was notified of his passing. The next person killed was identified as a 50-year-old man from The post Two dead after tree falls onto Highway 101 near Aromas appeared first on KION546.
Two dead in multi-vehicle crash near Aromas identified
California Will Give $1,200 To Residents Satisfying This Condition
California will provide a specific group of residents with $1,200 per month. The money will help them cope with inflation and other financial needs. It is another initiative to aid the state's most vulnerable citizens.
2 arrested after shoplifting from Target in Sunnyvale: police
SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KRON) — Two men were arrested after a report of shoplifting at a Target Tuesday night, according to the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety. At around 8:03 p.m., a “suspicious” person was concealing items from the store, prompting Target’s Loss Prevention team to call 911. The store recognized the person as someone who […]
KSBW.com
Eucalyptus tree falls on Highway 101, kills 2 in multi-vehicle crash
PRUNEDALE, Calif. — Two people were killed when a tree fell onto a moving vehicle and caused a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 101, according to the California Highway Patrol. According to CHP investigators, a eucalyptus tree fell onto US-101 Southbound at Cannon Road. CHP units found that the tree...
kion546.com
DA: Two Seaside men plead guilty to 2014 murder of man they thought was rival gang member
SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine M. Pacioni said that two Seaside gang members will be sentenced for the murder of a 28-year-old they mistook for a rival gang member. Enrique Lopez Velazco, 28, and Arcadio Perez-Ruiz, 28, both from Seaside, will be sentenced on Feb. 23, 2023,...
