California's Water Thieves Are Getting Away With It

This story was originally published by Grist. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here. It’s not easy enforcing water regulations in the West. Just ask the officials in California who have been trying for almost a decade to penalize a man who took water from the river system that feeds San Francisco and bottled it for sale to stores like Starbucks.
Child suffers major injuries after vehicle overturns several times

ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — On Thursday just after 3:30 p.m., an adult and a child suffered major injuries after a car overturned several times in Rocklin, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP told FOX40 News that a 42-year-old man was driving a vehicle with an “approximately 3-year-old boy” secured properly in a car seat […]
Gunshot victim found 15 miles away from scene of shooting, police say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) —The Sacramento Police Department said they found a gunshot victim around 15 miles from where the shooting occurred Wednesday morning. According to police, officers responded to reports of a shooting around 11:25 a.m. near Truxel Road in Natomas where they found a victim with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said they believe the shooting […]
On-ramp closed after fatal collision in East Bay: CHP

DUBLIN (BCN) – The California Highway Patrol reported a fatal collision in Dublin early Thursday on northbound Interstate Highway 680 has closed the connecting on-ramp from westbound Interstate Highway 580. Officers responded to a 3:08 a.m. report of a vehicle collision with a guard rail. A SigAlert was issued at 3:48 a.m. closing the connection […]
Two dead after tree falls onto Highway 101 near Aromas

AROMAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The San Benito County Sheriff's Office identified the two people killed in a multi-vehicle crash Sunday morning. The first man was identified ad Ezequiel Sanchez, 28, of Gonzales. San Benito Sheriff Eric Taylor said his family was notified of his passing. The next person killed was identified as a 50-year-old man from The post Two dead after tree falls onto Highway 101 near Aromas appeared first on KION546.
AROMAS, CA
2 arrested after shoplifting from Target in Sunnyvale: police

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KRON) — Two men were arrested after a report of shoplifting at a Target Tuesday night, according to the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety. At around 8:03 p.m., a “suspicious” person was concealing items from the store, prompting Target’s Loss Prevention team to call 911. The store recognized the person as someone who […]
