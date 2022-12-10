Read full article on original website
wonderwall.com
More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light
Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
TODAY.com
Sarah Jessica Parker's 3 kids are all grown up on night out with their parents
Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick's children seem to share a passion for Broadway with their talented parents, who are both Broadway veterans. The family enjoyed a night out together over the weekend and went to see “Some Like It Hot” for its Broadway premiere. Lucky for fans...
Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon’s twins steal the show at Thanksgiving parade
Moroccan and Monroe have stolen the show! see also Internet doesn’t hold back after Mariah Carey’s Thanksgiving Day Parade performance Donning a massive pink dress with an umbrella, Mariah sang... Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon’s 11-year-old twins made an adorable cameo in their mom’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade performance on Thursday. As the Grammy winner sang “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” her preteens danced inside of open green presents. Monroe stunned in a white fairy outfit, featuring a tutu, wings and a tiara. Moroccan, for his part, sported a red sweatshirt and black pants, nearly matching the nutcrackers performing alongside Carey, 52. At the end of...
Ellen DeGeneres 'Heartbroken' Over Twitch's Death: 'He Was My Family'
Ellen DeGeneres is fondly remembering Stephen “tWitch” Boss, her longtime talk show DJ, in the wake of his unexpected death. “I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light,” DeGeneres wrote in an Instagram tribute on Wednesday. “He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children – Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia.” Boss, who first rose to fame as a Season 4 contestant on So You Think You Can Dance, died by suicide on Tuesday at the age of 40. According to TMZ‘s initial report,...
Christina Ricci Shares the Merriest Photo of Daughter Cleo by the Christmas Tree & It’s Pure Holiday Joy
We’re still fulling living in our Wednesday era, but Christina Ricci is ready to pause from the all-black look to embrace the holiday season. At least, when it comes to her 1-year-old daughter Cleo, who she shares with husband Mark Hampton. In a new photo, Cleo is living her best Christmassy life in front of a dazzling tree. “Xmas baby,” the Yellowjackets star captioned a photo posted to her Instagram Story today. In it, Cleo looks absolutely precious in red, heart-patterned overalls over a white shirt. To complete the merry ensemble, Cleo is wearing a headband with gold glitter reindeer antlers...
ETOnline.com
Watch Pink's Daughter Willow Perform an Olivia Rodrigo Song at Her First Recital
Pink showed off her daughter, Willow’s, singing skills. In a clip, posted on Instagram, the "Try" singer shared a video from her daughter’s first recital. "This 11 year old (11,000 year old soul) blows me away. @oliviarodrigo," the proud mom wrote next to the video. Over the clip of Willow taking the stage were the words, "So proud of this girl (first recital) nailed it."
Every Rare Glimpse of Archie and Lili in ‘Harry and Meghan’ Documentary
Inside their world! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle offered fans never-before-seen glimpses of their children throughout their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan. The Suits alum, 41, and the duke, 38, pulled back the curtain on their lives — both before and after their royal exit — in the eye-opening documentary, which dropped its first three […]
ETOnline.com
Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt Open Up About Dramatic Delivery of Baby No. 2 as He Makes TV Debut (Exclusive)
Spencer Pratt almost had to help deliver his and wife Heidi Montag's second child in the car! The couple and their baby boy, Ryker, sat down with ET's Cassie DiLaura for the newborn's first TV interview, and detailed life with baby no. 2 -- and his dramatic entry into the world.
Billie Lourd Gives Birth to Baby No. 2 With Husband Austen Rydell: ‘Tired But Happy’
Baby No. 2 is here! Billie Lourd has welcomed her second child with Austen Rydell. The Booksmart actress, 30, gave birth on Monday, December 12, according to her father, Bryan Lourd. "My daughter had a baby last night," he gushed during Variety's Dealmakers Breakfast in California on Tuesday, December 13. "I left the hospital at […]
TMZ.com
The Kardashians-Jenners Throw Christmas Party for All Their Businesses
'Tis the season, and the Kardashians threw a lavish workplace Christmas party to toast a year of success, just like your office does. Well, maybe a little more lavish than yours. The celebration went down Tuesday night at the fam's longtime go-to restaurant, Casa Vega ... and Kylie Jenner made...
Sharna Burgess admits she has ‘dark’ intrusive thoughts about her baby
Sharna Burgess admitted recently that she sometimes fears the worst when it comes to her child. “Intrusive mom thoughts ….This is a real thing,” the “Dancing with the Stars” alum, 37, captioned a video on Instagram on Dec. 9 of her holding her baby while Cardi B’s viral “Oh my God, what is that?” soundbite played over it. “Honestly I thought it was something wrong with my brain at first. These super dark thoughts of all the things that could go wrong. All the ways I or life could accidentally hurt my baby.” Burgess then listed that some of the concerns she’s had...
Pink’s Daughter Willow, 11, Sings Olivia Rodrigo At X-Mas Concert & Mom Couldn’t Be Prouder
Musical talent runs in the family! Pink praised her daughter Willow for her epic performance at her first winter vocal recital on Tuesday, December 13. The popstar, 43, posted a video of her daughter, 11, showing off her singing abilities on Instagram. It’s clear Pink, whose real name is Alecia Hart, was a doting parent at the performance.
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Share Card-Worthy Couples Photo in Front of a Christmas Tree
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's night out might not have gone to plan, but they made the most of it by taking a few holiday card-worthy pictures in front of their tree (or rather, trees) before spending the rest of the night relaxing at home. Teigen shared the photos with...
Mandy Moore Takes Her Sons to See the Lights in New York & They Are the Coziest Little Boys
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. If Santa Claus can brace the North Pole frigidity to make some Christmas magic, then Mandy Moore can figure out a way to keep her little boys warm while taking them to see the dazzling lights in New York. In new pictures from the weekend, the “In Real Life” singer shared the adorable way she kept her 1-year-old son Gus and 1-month-old son Ozzie warm, and our hearts are melting at the cuteness. “Last few days…..” the This Is Us star...
