Sharna Burgess admitted recently that she sometimes fears the worst when it comes to her child. “Intrusive mom thoughts ….This is a real thing,” the “Dancing with the Stars” alum, 37, captioned a video on Instagram on Dec. 9 of her holding her baby while Cardi B’s viral “Oh my God, what is that?” soundbite played over it. “Honestly I thought it was something wrong with my brain at first. These super dark thoughts of all the things that could go wrong. All the ways I or life could accidentally hurt my baby.” Burgess then listed that some of the concerns she’s had...

1 DAY AGO