Adele admitted her friends were everything when she was going through her divorce from Simon Konecki. The ‘I Drink Wine’ hitmaker has been having deep chats with the crowds at her ‘Weekends With Adele’ Las Vegas residency shows, and after revealing that she had therapy “five times a day” when she split from her spouse in 2019 at her show on Friday (09.12.22), Adele became overwhelmed again when opening up about the importance of friendship at Saturday’s (10.12.22) concert.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO