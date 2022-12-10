Family living in fear after attempted home invasion: ‘He was looking at both of us’

Read full article on original website
Wednesday in Portland: Gov. Kate Brown commutes the sentences of 17 people on death row in Oregon
Tuesday in Portland: Man on the run after girlfriend found dead at Powell Butte Park
Monday in Portland: Portland police say 3 men dead, 1 woman injured in apparent murder-suicide
Maine Man Sentenced For January 6th Charges
Celebrate Pride Month with Cabaret Queens at Rebel Rebel PDX on June 15th!
KATU.com
Court Docs: Suspect takes purse at knifepoint; spits on officer, charged with bias crime
PORTLAND, Ore. — A 42-year-old man is in custody after police say he robbed a woman at knifepoint Monday afternoon. Court documents say Ryan Andrew Merritt robbed a woman in the parking lot of the Federal Social Security Building in the 17900 block of SE Division Street in Gresham.
‘The Pain Is Immense’: Oregon Man Accused of ‘Brutally’ Murdering Girlfriend and Discarding Her Body in Nature Park
Law enforcement authorities in Oregon have identified a 43-year-old man as the suspect in the slaying of his 27-year-old girlfriend, whose body was discovered in a nature park last week. A nationwide warrant was issued for Jose Antonio Caraballo, who is wanted on the charge of second-degree murder (domestic violence)...
KXL
Manhunt Underway for Man Suspected of Killing Kathryn Mulbach
Police are searching across the country for a man suspecting of killing a young woman found dead in Powell Butte Nature Park. Jennifer Keller is grieving her sister, 27 year old Kathryn Mulbach, telling our news partner KGW, “She loved her children so much. She was funny.”. Mulbach’s body...
kptv.com
Armed robbery suspects’ images released, Portland police ask for help identifying couple
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Police said that on Oct. 7, officers were called to the parking lot of Shun Chang Lounge near Southeast Powell and Southeast 92nd Avenue. Two suspects - a man and a woman - robbed several people at gunpoint and shot them, according to police. All victims survived.
Officials: Man stabs 4 during poker game at Washington casino
A man was arrested after authorities say he stabbed four people in a "random, unprovoked attack" at the Last Frontier Casino in La Center.
Neighbors stunned by shooting that killed 3 in SE Portland, say wounded woman went door-to-door for help
Homeowners in a Southeast Portland cul-de-sac awoke Monday morning to find bloodstains on their front doors and steps. They’d heard gunshots just before 7 p.m. the previous night. Police soon arrived in force and told residents to hunker down in their homes. Believing there was an active threat, specially trained teams searched the area for a suspect.
‘Unprovoked’ stabbing at Clark County casino leaves 4 injured; assailant speeds away from scene, sheriff’s office says
A 41-year-old Vancouver man stabbed four people at a Washington casino late Monday night and then led law enforcement on a high-speed car chase, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said. Several people inside the New Phoenix and Last Frontier Casinos in La Center called 911 shortly before midnight to...
3 dead, 1 injured in SE Portland murder-suicide, police say
Three men are dead and a woman is injured after an apparent murder-suicide in Portland's Centennial neighborhood Sunday night, authorities said.
Couple found shot dead in Beaumont-Wilshire neighborhood were ‘joined at the hip,’ neighbor says
Flowers lined the doorstep of the home on Northeast Alameda Street Sunday where an elderly couple was found shot to death just one day earlier. Peter L. Reader Jr., 83, and Barbara Reader, 82, had lived in the home for almost 40 years, neighbors said. Officers responded to reports of...
Photo by(Scott Olson/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, Dec. 13 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.
CBS News
Drugs packaged to look like candy seized in Salem
Police say marijuana, other THC products and psychedelic mushrooms were packaged to look like candy. WBZ-TV's Mike Sullivan reports.
Police search for driver in hit-and-run on SE Division Street
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are investigating a hit-and-run involving a motorcycle rider in Southeast Portland on Monday. Officers responded around 4:51 p.m. to a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcyclist near Southeast Division Street and east of Southeast 154th Avenue. Police found the motorcyclist deceased when they arrived...
Motorcyclist dies in SE Portland in hit-run crash
A motorcyclist was killed by a hit-and-run driver in Southeast Portland late Monday afternoon, police said.
kptv.com
Salem 16-year-old arrested in connection to shooting in grocery store parking lot
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – A 16-year-old male is in custody for a shooting in a grocery store parking lot in early December, according to the Salem Police Department. Officers were dispatched Dec. 6, at about 9:45 p.m. to the shooting at a Winco in the 1240 block of Lancaster Driver Southeast.
Multiple people shot in SE Portland, shooter at large
Multiple people were shot in Southeast Portland early Sunday night in an incident that brought dozens of police and 5 ambulances to the scene.
Man accused of fatally stabbing roommate in SE Portland
Andrew M. Morrow is accused of using two kitchen knives to fatally stab his 24-year-old roommate in Southeast Portland Friday, according to court papers. Morrow was arraigned Monday afternoon in Multnomah County Circuit Court on allegations of second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon.
NW Portland home attacked; teen arrested on porch
As a family ate dinner inside their Northwest Portland home, someone used an iron fencepost from their front yard to try and break in.
Former Oregon death row prisoners could be paroled due to potential loophole
After commuting the sentences of inmates on death row, Governor Kate Brown ordered the execution chamber at the state penitentiary in Salem to be dismantled. This decision was expectedly met with a good amount of criticism. Now concerns are rising that some death row inmates could potentially get parole.
kptv.com
Oregon City police arrest 4 in retail theft operation
OREGON CITY, Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon City police arrested four people Friday as part of a retail theft operation at a Home Depot. With the holiday shopping season, there has been a rise in thefts. Oregon City officers worked with loss prevention employees to target thieves. The operation led to...
