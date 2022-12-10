North Carolina detention officer arrested on hit-and-run charge

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) — A detention officer was arrested Friday in Buncombe County on a felony hit-and-run charge.

The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said Detention Officer Will Martin was arrested by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The sheriff’s office said the incident happened in Yancey County.

The sheriff’s office also said they were fully cooperating with N.C. Highway Patrol’s investigation.

No further details were available.

