Buncombe County, NC

North Carolina detention officer arrested on hit-and-run charge

By Robert Cox
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 4 days ago

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) — A detention officer was arrested Friday in Buncombe County on a felony hit-and-run charge.

The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said Detention Officer Will Martin was arrested by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Oconee Co. man accused of child sex crimes

The sheriff’s office said the incident happened in Yancey County.

The sheriff’s office also said they were fully cooperating with N.C. Highway Patrol’s investigation.

No further details were available.

