ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Philadelphia's Danuel House (foot) remains out on Tuesday

Philadelphia 76ers forward Danuel House (foot) will not play in Tuesday's game against the Sacramento Kings. House will miss his third straight contest with a foot laceration. Expect Furkan Korkmaz to log more minutes off the bench on Tuesday. Korkmaz's projection includes 7.5 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 1.6 assists.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Heat's Dewayne Dedmon (foot) available on Wednesday

Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon (foot) is available for Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Dedmon has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Thunder. Our models expect him to play 10.2 minutes on Wednesday. Dedmon's Wednesday projection includes 4.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 0.5 assists,...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Trae Young (back) active for Hawks' Wednesday matchup versus Orlando

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (back) will play in Wednesday's game versus the Orlando Magic. After sitting one game with back tightness, Young will make his return on Wednesday night. In 35.5 expected minutes, our models project Young to score 46.4 FanDuel points. Young's projection includes 27.7 points, 3.7 rebounds,...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Chicago's Alex Caruso (back) starting for Ayo Dosunmu (pelvic) on Wednesday

Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso (back) is starting in Wednesday's lineup versus the New York Knicks. Caruso will start at point guard after Ayo Dosunmu was held out with a pelvic ailment. In 29.3 expected minutes, our models project Caruso to score 24.0 FanDuel points. Caruso's Wednesday projection includes 8.5...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Timberwolves rule out D'Angelo Russell (knee) on Wednesday night

Minnesota Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell (knee) will not play in Wednesday's contest versus the Los Angeles Clippers. Russell will sit out on the road after the Timberwolves' guard suffered a knee contusion. Expect Jaylen Nowell to see more playing time at the guard positions on Wednesday. Nowell's projection includes 13.2...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Miami's Victor Oladipo (knee) active for Wednesday's matchup versus Thunder

Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo (knee) will play in Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Oladipo will be available despite being listed with left knee tendinosis. In 21.3 expected minutes, our models project Oladipo to score 20.3 FanDuel points. Oladipo's projection includes 11.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 3.1 assists.
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Hornets starting LaMelo Ball (ankle) on Wednesday, Jalen McDaniels to bench

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (ankle) is starting in Wednesday's contest against the Detroit Pistons. Ball will make his fourth start this season after an ankle sprain forced him to sit 11 straight games. In a matchup versus a Detroit team ranked 29th in defensive rating, numberFire's models project Ball to score 32.3 FanDuel points.
CHARLOTTE, NC
numberfire.com

Detroit's Marvin Bagley (knee) will not return on Wednesday

Detroit Pistons forward Marvin Bagley (knee) is ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Bagley will not return after he experienced right knee soreness. Jalen Duren should see more minutes if Bagley were to miss more time. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 551.6 minutes this...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Golden State's Stephen Curry (shoulder) out for remainder of Wednesday's contest

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (shoulder) will not return to Wednesday's contest versus the Indiana Pacers. Curry will remain in the locker room after he was forced to leave during the third quarter with a left shoulder injury. Expect Jordan Poole to see a boost in usage if Curry were to miss more time.
numberfire.com

Ja Morant (thigh) available for Memphis on Thursday

Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant (thigh) is available for Thursday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Morant has been removed from the injury report and should be good to go against the Bucks on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 33.8 minutes against Milwaukee. Morant's Thursday projection includes 25.6...
MEMPHIS, TN
numberfire.com

Josh Hart (ankle) available for Trail Blazers on Wednesday night

Portland Trail Blazers guard Josh Hart (ankle) will play in Wednesday's contest versus the San Antonio Spurs. Hart will be active on Wednesday night after he was listed with an ankle sprain. In 35.0 expected minutes, our models project Hart to score 27.6 FanDuel points. Hart's projection includes 9.6 points,...
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Spurs' Isaiah Roby coming off the bench on Wednesday

San Antonio Spurs forward Isaiah Roby is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Roby will move to the bench on Wednesday with Keita Bates-Diop entering the starting lineup. Our models expect Roby to play 18.0 minutes against Portland. Roby's Wednesday projection includes 8.4...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

New York's Jalen Brunson (foot) active for Wednesday's contest versus Bulls

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (foot) will play in Wednesday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Brunson will suit up on Wednesday despite his questionable designation with a foot injury. In 35.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Brunson to score 35.9 FanDuel points. Brunson's projection includes 21.4 points, 4.2 rebounds,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Devin Booker (hamstring) questionable for Suns on Thursday

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (hamstring) is questionable to play in Thursday's contest against the Los Angeles Clippers. Booker's availability is currently in limbo after Phoenix's star missed two games with left hamstring tightness. In a matchup versus a Clippers' team ranked fifth in defensive rating, expect Landry Shamet to log more minutes if Booker is inactive.
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Warriors' Draymond Green (ankle) available on Wednesday

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Green has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against the Pacers on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 32.0 minutes against Indiana. Green's Wednesday projection includes 10.3 points, 7.4 rebounds,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Jordan Goodwin operating in second unit role for Washington on Wednesday

Washington Wizards guard Jordan Goodwin is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Goodwin will play off the bench after Monte Morris was named Wednesday's starter. In 16.8 projected minutes, numberFire's models project Goodwin to record 6.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.4 assists.
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Heat's Duncan Robinson (ankle) available on Wednesday

Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Robinson has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against the Thunder. Our models expect him to play 10.2 minutes on Wednesday. Robinson's Wednesday projection includes 4.3 points, 1.0 rebounds, 0.7 assists,...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Washington's Taj Gibson starting for Kristaps Porzingis (back) on Wednesday

Washington Wizards center Taj Gibson is starting in Wednesday's contest versus the Denver Nuggets. Gibson will make his first start this season after Kristaps Porzingis was ruled out with a back ailment. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 88.1 minutes with Porzingis off the floor, Gibson is averaging 0.77 FanDuel points...
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Onyeka Okongwu playing with Atlanta's second unit on Wednesday night

Atlanta Hawks center Onyeka Okongwu is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Orlando Magic. Okongwu will come off the bench after Clint Capela was named as Wednesday's starter. In 17.4 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Okongwu to record 6.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.0 assist.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy