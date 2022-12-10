Read full article on original website
NJ Teacher To Be Fired For Continuing To Take Provocative Pictures In The ClassroomBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
Heavily Armed Security Loss And Protection Agents To Protect North Philadelphia Gas Station Grocery StoreYoel DavidsonPhiladelphia, PA
Expected Sweeping Change Has Been Approved For Longstanding Cracker Barrel LocationJoel EisenbergPlymouth Meeting, PA
Famous store chain opening another New Jersey location this weekKristen WaltersFranklinville, NJ
$24 Million Water Plant OpensGregory VellnerYardley, PA
numberfire.com
Philadelphia's Danuel House (foot) remains out on Tuesday
Philadelphia 76ers forward Danuel House (foot) will not play in Tuesday's game against the Sacramento Kings. House will miss his third straight contest with a foot laceration. Expect Furkan Korkmaz to log more minutes off the bench on Tuesday. Korkmaz's projection includes 7.5 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 1.6 assists.
3 takeaways from another close loss by the Chicago Bulls vs. New York Knicks
The Chicago Bulls had another chance to snag a win but came up short against the New York Knicks.
numberfire.com
Heat's Dewayne Dedmon (foot) available on Wednesday
Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon (foot) is available for Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Dedmon has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Thunder. Our models expect him to play 10.2 minutes on Wednesday. Dedmon's Wednesday projection includes 4.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 0.5 assists,...
numberfire.com
Trae Young (back) active for Hawks' Wednesday matchup versus Orlando
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (back) will play in Wednesday's game versus the Orlando Magic. After sitting one game with back tightness, Young will make his return on Wednesday night. In 35.5 expected minutes, our models project Young to score 46.4 FanDuel points. Young's projection includes 27.7 points, 3.7 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Chicago's Alex Caruso (back) starting for Ayo Dosunmu (pelvic) on Wednesday
Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso (back) is starting in Wednesday's lineup versus the New York Knicks. Caruso will start at point guard after Ayo Dosunmu was held out with a pelvic ailment. In 29.3 expected minutes, our models project Caruso to score 24.0 FanDuel points. Caruso's Wednesday projection includes 8.5...
numberfire.com
Timberwolves rule out D'Angelo Russell (knee) on Wednesday night
Minnesota Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell (knee) will not play in Wednesday's contest versus the Los Angeles Clippers. Russell will sit out on the road after the Timberwolves' guard suffered a knee contusion. Expect Jaylen Nowell to see more playing time at the guard positions on Wednesday. Nowell's projection includes 13.2...
numberfire.com
Miami's Victor Oladipo (knee) active for Wednesday's matchup versus Thunder
Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo (knee) will play in Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Oladipo will be available despite being listed with left knee tendinosis. In 21.3 expected minutes, our models project Oladipo to score 20.3 FanDuel points. Oladipo's projection includes 11.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 3.1 assists.
numberfire.com
Hornets starting LaMelo Ball (ankle) on Wednesday, Jalen McDaniels to bench
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (ankle) is starting in Wednesday's contest against the Detroit Pistons. Ball will make his fourth start this season after an ankle sprain forced him to sit 11 straight games. In a matchup versus a Detroit team ranked 29th in defensive rating, numberFire's models project Ball to score 32.3 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Detroit's Marvin Bagley (knee) will not return on Wednesday
Detroit Pistons forward Marvin Bagley (knee) is ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Bagley will not return after he experienced right knee soreness. Jalen Duren should see more minutes if Bagley were to miss more time. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 551.6 minutes this...
numberfire.com
Golden State's Stephen Curry (shoulder) out for remainder of Wednesday's contest
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (shoulder) will not return to Wednesday's contest versus the Indiana Pacers. Curry will remain in the locker room after he was forced to leave during the third quarter with a left shoulder injury. Expect Jordan Poole to see a boost in usage if Curry were to miss more time.
numberfire.com
Ja Morant (thigh) available for Memphis on Thursday
Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant (thigh) is available for Thursday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Morant has been removed from the injury report and should be good to go against the Bucks on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 33.8 minutes against Milwaukee. Morant's Thursday projection includes 25.6...
numberfire.com
Josh Hart (ankle) available for Trail Blazers on Wednesday night
Portland Trail Blazers guard Josh Hart (ankle) will play in Wednesday's contest versus the San Antonio Spurs. Hart will be active on Wednesday night after he was listed with an ankle sprain. In 35.0 expected minutes, our models project Hart to score 27.6 FanDuel points. Hart's projection includes 9.6 points,...
numberfire.com
Spurs' Isaiah Roby coming off the bench on Wednesday
San Antonio Spurs forward Isaiah Roby is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Roby will move to the bench on Wednesday with Keita Bates-Diop entering the starting lineup. Our models expect Roby to play 18.0 minutes against Portland. Roby's Wednesday projection includes 8.4...
numberfire.com
New York's Jalen Brunson (foot) active for Wednesday's contest versus Bulls
New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (foot) will play in Wednesday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Brunson will suit up on Wednesday despite his questionable designation with a foot injury. In 35.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Brunson to score 35.9 FanDuel points. Brunson's projection includes 21.4 points, 4.2 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Devin Booker (hamstring) questionable for Suns on Thursday
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (hamstring) is questionable to play in Thursday's contest against the Los Angeles Clippers. Booker's availability is currently in limbo after Phoenix's star missed two games with left hamstring tightness. In a matchup versus a Clippers' team ranked fifth in defensive rating, expect Landry Shamet to log more minutes if Booker is inactive.
numberfire.com
Warriors' Draymond Green (ankle) available on Wednesday
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Green has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against the Pacers on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 32.0 minutes against Indiana. Green's Wednesday projection includes 10.3 points, 7.4 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Jordan Goodwin operating in second unit role for Washington on Wednesday
Washington Wizards guard Jordan Goodwin is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Goodwin will play off the bench after Monte Morris was named Wednesday's starter. In 16.8 projected minutes, numberFire's models project Goodwin to record 6.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.4 assists.
numberfire.com
Heat's Duncan Robinson (ankle) available on Wednesday
Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Robinson has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against the Thunder. Our models expect him to play 10.2 minutes on Wednesday. Robinson's Wednesday projection includes 4.3 points, 1.0 rebounds, 0.7 assists,...
numberfire.com
Washington's Taj Gibson starting for Kristaps Porzingis (back) on Wednesday
Washington Wizards center Taj Gibson is starting in Wednesday's contest versus the Denver Nuggets. Gibson will make his first start this season after Kristaps Porzingis was ruled out with a back ailment. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 88.1 minutes with Porzingis off the floor, Gibson is averaging 0.77 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Onyeka Okongwu playing with Atlanta's second unit on Wednesday night
Atlanta Hawks center Onyeka Okongwu is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Orlando Magic. Okongwu will come off the bench after Clint Capela was named as Wednesday's starter. In 17.4 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Okongwu to record 6.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.0 assist.
