Lottery ticket worth $3.7 million sold at Michigan storeKristen WaltersMichigan State
Popular local food chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersRoyal Oak, MI
Detroit Lions' Odds of Making the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsDetroit, MI
2023 NBA Mock Draft Projections 1.0FlurrySportsDetroit, MI
David Hahn, the radioactive boy scout who built a nuclear reactor in his mother's shed when he was 17Sara BDetroit, MI
wcsx.com
City of the Week: 2022 Pleasant Ridge Photo Gallery
Kevin is part of the WCSX Workforce and on the job in Pleasant Ridge!. Residents of Pleasant Ridge enjoy an awesome community center! "Sorry Folks, Pool's Closed!!..." The Veteran's monument at Memorial Park on Woodward in Pleasant Ridge. Joel meets Ray in Pleasant Ridge. Check Out The Museum Hours. This...
The Oakland Press
Catch ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ on the big screen at the Redford
The Redford Theatre in Detroit will show two screenings of Frank Capra’s 1946 Christmas classic “It’s a Wonderful Life” at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 16-17. The film stars James Stewart as George Bailey, a man at the end of his rope who discovers from a guardian angel what his town would be like if he was never born, also starring Donna Reed and Lionel Barrymore. Tickets are $5. The theater is located at 17360 Lahser Rd., Detroit. More information at 313-537-2560 or redfordtheatre.com.
Wyandotte is getting a new rock and country music venue
Opening in 2023, District 142 will have a ‘steampunk vibe,’ the owners say
Little Miss Flint Broke Down Over Lack Of Donations For Christmas Event
Activist Mari Copeny, known as Little Miss Flint, broke down during an appearance on 'The Tamron Hall Show.'
Why Detroit Zoo project was scrapped
Good morning! It's Tuesday, and today we have an update on a multi-million dollar Detroit Zoo project that's suddenly off the table. The zoo started making plans for a nature center in Macomb County in 2018, but a location for it was never decided. Now, the plans have been pulled — and community leaders are furious.
Detroit restaurateur brings Nashville heat to Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A new chicken restaurant is bringing a touch of Nashville heat to Ann Arbor. James Brandon launched the newest location of Fat Daddy’s Hot Chicken and Waffles in October, bringing the restaurant to Ann Arbor for the first time. Brandon launched the restaurant chain in Riverview in 2019, followed by a location in the MGM Grand Detroit casino. The Ann Arbor location, 411 E. Washington St., is the third rendition of the restaurant.
Detroit News
Jason Carr terminated from WDIV
Correction: Jason Carr was fired from WDIV-TV after expressing frustration with co-workers during his “Jason Carr Live” morning program on Local 4+. The target of his frustration was incorrect in an earlier version of this story. Jason Carr, host of WDIV-TV's daily mid-morning program "Live in the D,"...
WATCH: Idiot Gets Busted After Flashing Laser At Police Chopper
Flashing lasers at airline pilots is bad enough, but when you flash a police helicopter, you might be an idiot. Michigan State Police's 'Trooper 2' Chopper Was Flashed Friday Night. The Trooper Two helicopter was patrolling metropolitan Detroit Friday when it was hit with laser bursts from a green laser...
Demolition begins of Continental Motors ruins in Detroit
Demolition has begun on remnants of an industrial ruin on Detroit's east side, which may be the future site of a self-storage facility. Crews and equipment from Adamo Demolition Co. this week have been tearing down portions of the 110-year-old Continental Motors Co. plant at 1610 Algonquin St. The owner...
wphm.net
Minor damage reported in restaurant fire
Firefighters early this morning extinguished a kitchen fire at the Manis Restaurant on 10th Street in Port Huron. According to the Port Huron Fire Department, a passerby noticed smoke coming from the roof of the building around 3:45am Tuesday morning. Port Huron fire crews responded and put out the fire which started in a stove. Only minor damage was reported to the building and the restaurant is expected to reopen once the stove is replace.
MetroTimes
The 25 most beautiful metro Detroit restaurants and bars
It’s a common saying among chefs: you eat with your eyes first. While this usually applies to plating a dish, there is something just a bit more special about eating in a stunning restaurant, too. Whether you’re planning for a big event, celebrating a birthday, or trying to impress a special someone, the Detroit area offers a number of gorgeous eateries that offer a feast for your eyes as well as your mouth.
Highly-anticipated new restaurant opening this week in Michigan
If you enjoy great drinks, quality food, live music, and entertainment, you may be excited to learn that a highly-anticipated new restaurant is going to be opening this week in Michigan. Read on to learn more.
'Metal striking metal': Truck allegedly damaged by gunfire after lane change on I-696 in Farmington Hills
State police are investigating into an alleged freeway shooting on I-696 Tuesday evening after a truck was shot at while changing lanes in Oakland County.
Curious: What’s The New Business At I-475 & Bristol Road, Burton?
Whenever there's new construction around Genesee County, we get curious and impatient. Driving from Burton through Flint on Bristol Road and I-475 a small building is popping up, but the construction disruption seems way too intense for new property, IMO. What's located at I-475 and Bristol Road in Burton and...
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery from Clarkston at Lake Orion boys basketball
Clarkston held off Lake Orion for a 38-35 victory on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022 at Lake Orion High School.
abc12.com
Family mourns death of loved one murdered in Flint, body found in abandoned building
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A family is mourning the loss of their loved one after learning he was murdered and his body dumped in a vacant, blighted building on Flint’s east side. Charles “Charlie” Markley was last seen alive December 1st and reported missing by his sister. Following a...
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery from Madison Heights Bishop Foley at Royal Oak Shrine girls basketball
Madison Heights Bishop Foley visited Royal Oak Shrine for this year’s installment of the rivalry girls basketball game between the schools, with the Ventures building an early lead, and rolling to a 59-18 win on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022.
The Oakland Press
Pine Knob ranked No. 1 amphitheater in the world by Pollstar
Pine Knob Music Theatre capped off its 50th anniversary season with a bang, earning the No. 1 spot in Pollstar’s 2022 Year-End Rankings of the Top 100 Amphitheaters in the world. The amphitheater, re-dubbed Pine Knob Music Theatre in January after its name change to DTE Energy Music Theatre...
