ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royal Oak, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wcsx.com

City of the Week: 2022 Pleasant Ridge Photo Gallery

Kevin is part of the WCSX Workforce and on the job in Pleasant Ridge!. Residents of Pleasant Ridge enjoy an awesome community center! "Sorry Folks, Pool's Closed!!..." The Veteran's monument at Memorial Park on Woodward in Pleasant Ridge. Joel meets Ray in Pleasant Ridge. Check Out The Museum Hours. This...
PLEASANT RIDGE, MI
The Oakland Press

Catch ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ on the big screen at the Redford

The Redford Theatre in Detroit will show two screenings of Frank Capra’s 1946 Christmas classic “It’s a Wonderful Life” at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 16-17. The film stars James Stewart as George Bailey, a man at the end of his rope who discovers from a guardian angel what his town would be like if he was never born, also starring Donna Reed and Lionel Barrymore. Tickets are $5. The theater is located at 17360 Lahser Rd., Detroit. More information at 313-537-2560 or redfordtheatre.com.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Why Detroit Zoo project was scrapped

Good morning! It's Tuesday, and today we have an update on a multi-million dollar Detroit Zoo project that's suddenly off the table. The zoo started making plans for a nature center in Macomb County in 2018, but a location for it was never decided. Now, the plans have been pulled — and community leaders are furious.
DETROIT, MI
MLive

Detroit restaurateur brings Nashville heat to Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, MI -- A new chicken restaurant is bringing a touch of Nashville heat to Ann Arbor. James Brandon launched the newest location of Fat Daddy’s Hot Chicken and Waffles in October, bringing the restaurant to Ann Arbor for the first time. Brandon launched the restaurant chain in Riverview in 2019, followed by a location in the MGM Grand Detroit casino. The Ann Arbor location, 411 E. Washington St., is the third rendition of the restaurant.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Jason Carr terminated from WDIV

Correction: Jason Carr was fired from WDIV-TV after expressing frustration with co-workers during his “Jason Carr Live” morning program on Local 4+. The target of his frustration was incorrect in an earlier version of this story. Jason Carr, host of WDIV-TV's daily mid-morning program "Live in the D,"...
DETROIT, MI
98.7 WFGR

WATCH: Idiot Gets Busted After Flashing Laser At Police Chopper

Flashing lasers at airline pilots is bad enough, but when you flash a police helicopter, you might be an idiot. Michigan State Police's 'Trooper 2' Chopper Was Flashed Friday Night. The Trooper Two helicopter was patrolling metropolitan Detroit Friday when it was hit with laser bursts from a green laser...
DETROIT, MI
Banana 101.5

Eccentric News Man Jason Carr Fired From Detroit’s WDIV-TV

After a handful of years in Detroit, former Flint news personality Jason Carr has been terminated from his position at Detroit TV station WDIV-TV. The exact reason for Carr's dismissal is unclear but published reports indicate that it was the result of an incident in which the eccentric news personality expressed frustration with some of his coworkers. He was previously upset with some members of management at the station, but then it seemed more that his coworkers were bothering him. WWJ reported that it seems to be a mixture of both.
DETROIT, MI
wphm.net

Minor damage reported in restaurant fire

Firefighters early this morning extinguished a kitchen fire at the Manis Restaurant on 10th Street in Port Huron. According to the Port Huron Fire Department, a passerby noticed smoke coming from the roof of the building around 3:45am Tuesday morning. Port Huron fire crews responded and put out the fire which started in a stove. Only minor damage was reported to the building and the restaurant is expected to reopen once the stove is replace.
PORT HURON, MI
MetroTimes

The 25 most beautiful metro Detroit restaurants and bars

It’s a common saying among chefs: you eat with your eyes first. While this usually applies to plating a dish, there is something just a bit more special about eating in a stunning restaurant, too. Whether you’re planning for a big event, celebrating a birthday, or trying to impress a special someone, the Detroit area offers a number of gorgeous eateries that offer a feast for your eyes as well as your mouth.
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Pine Knob ranked No. 1 amphitheater in the world by Pollstar

Pine Knob Music Theatre capped off its 50th anniversary season with a bang, earning the No. 1 spot in Pollstar’s 2022 Year-End Rankings of the Top 100 Amphitheaters in the world. The amphitheater, re-dubbed Pine Knob Music Theatre in January after its name change to DTE Energy Music Theatre...

Comments / 0

Community Policy