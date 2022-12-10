Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pacers hold off Warriors 125-119; Curry injures shoulder
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton scored 29 points and the Indiana Pacers made 16 3-pointers to hold on for a 125-119 victory Wednesday night over the Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry, who didn’t finish the game because of a left shoulder injury. Curry scored 27 of his 38 points in the first half for […]
3 takeaways from another close loss by the Chicago Bulls vs. New York Knicks
The Chicago Bulls had another chance to snag a win but came up short against the New York Knicks.
Timberwolves starting Austin Rivers for inactive D'Angelo Russell (knee) on Wednesday
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Austin Rivers is starting in Wednesday's lineup versus the Los Angeles Clippers. Rivers will make his third start this season after D'Angelo Russell was ruled out with a left knee contusion. In a matchup against a Los Angeles' unit ranked fifth in defensive rating, Rivers' FanDuel salary stands at $3,500.
Wizards' Anthony Gill (heel) available on Wednesday
Washington Wizards forward Anthony Gill (heel) is available for Wednesday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Gill has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against Denver. Our models expect him to play 15.0 minutes on Wednesday. Gill's Wednesday projection includes 5.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, 0.9 assists, and 11.7...
'Jab, jab ... knockout': How Eagles' Brandon Graham defies age, injury to have best season
PHILADELPHIA − Brandon Graham is 34 years old, and last year at this time, he was wondering if he'd ever play again. Back then, Graham's season ended in Week 3 with a torn Achilles, and he knew at his advancing age, the chances of a comeback were slim at best. ...
Devin Booker (hamstring) questionable for Suns on Thursday
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (hamstring) is questionable to play in Thursday's contest against the Los Angeles Clippers. Booker's availability is currently in limbo after Phoenix's star missed two games with left hamstring tightness. In a matchup versus a Clippers' team ranked fifth in defensive rating, expect Landry Shamet to log more minutes if Booker is inactive.
Charlotte's LaMelo Ball (ankle) active on Wednesday night
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (ankle) will play in Wednesday's game versus the Detroit Pistons. Ball will make his return after Charlotte's guard missed 11 games with an ankle sprain. In 24.7 expected minutes, our models project Ball to score 32.3 FanDuel points. Ball's current projection includes 16.1 points, 4.9...
Kenny Pickett (concussion) limited in Steelers' Wednesday session
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (concussion) was limited on Wednesday. Even after a limited participation, Pickett still needs to clears concussion protocol to play in Week 15's contest versus a Carolina Panthers' unit allowing 16.7 FanDuel points per game to quarterbacks. Expect Mitchell Trubisky to start under center if Pickett is ruled out.
Hornets starting LaMelo Ball (ankle) on Wednesday, Jalen McDaniels to bench
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (ankle) is starting in Wednesday's contest against the Detroit Pistons. Ball will make his fourth start this season after an ankle sprain forced him to sit 11 straight games. In a matchup versus a Detroit team ranked 29th in defensive rating, numberFire's models project Ball to score 32.3 FanDuel points.
Grizzlies' Steven Adams (ankle) available on Thursday
Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (ankle) is available for Thursday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Adams has been removed from the injury report and is good to go against the Bucks on Thursday. Our models expect him to play 30.8 minutes against Milwaukee. Adams' Thursday projection includes 8.3 points, 11.2...
Drew Eubanks (hip) probable for Portland on Wednesday
Portland Trail Blazers forward Drew Eubanks (hip) is probable for Wednesday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Eubanks is dealing with a hip injury but is probable to face the Spurs on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 16.1 minutes against San Antonio. Eubanks' Wednesday projection includes 6.2 points,...
Thunder starting Darius Bazley on Wednesday night, Aleksej Pokusevski to bench
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Darius Bazley is starting in Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat. Bazley will make his first start this season after Aleksej Pokusevski was sent to bench. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 324.6 minutes this season, Bazley is averaging 1.01 FanDuel points per minute.
Philadelphia's Danuel House (foot) remains out on Tuesday
Philadelphia 76ers forward Danuel House (foot) will not play in Tuesday's game against the Sacramento Kings. House will miss his third straight contest with a foot laceration. Expect Furkan Korkmaz to log more minutes off the bench on Tuesday. Korkmaz's projection includes 7.5 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 1.6 assists.
Dolphins list Tyreek Hill (ankle) as limited on Tuesday
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (ankle) was limited during Tuesday's practice. Although today's designation was estimated, Hill's limited status is an encouraging sign towards his Week 15 status versus the Buffalo Bills. numberFire's models currently project Hill to score 15.5 FanDuel points against a defense allowing 28.3 FanDuel points per game to wide receivers.
Hawks starting Clint Capela (Achilles) on Wednesday, Onyeka Okongwu to bench
Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (Achilles) is starting in Wednesday's lineup versus the Orlando Magic. Capela will make his 26th start this season after he was held out one game with left Achilles soreness. In 30.2 expected minutes, our models project Capela to score 35.6 FanDuel points. Capela's projection includes...
49ers' Christian McCaffrey (knee) available for Week 15
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (knee) is available for Week 15's game against the Seattle Seahawks. McCaffrey logged a full practice on Wednesday and is good to go for Thursday's showdown with Seattle. Our models expect him to handle 14.1 rushing attempts and catch 5.1 passes against the Seahawks.
Trent Forrest playing bench role for Atlanta on Wednesday
Atlanta Hawks guard Trent Forrest is not starting in Wednesday's contest against the Orlando Magic. Forrest will come off the bench after Trae Young was named Wednesday's starter. in 25.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Forrest to produce 7.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 3.4 assists.
Warriors starting Donte DiVincenzo on Wednesday for inactive Klay Thompson (injury management)
Golden State Warriors guard Donte DiVincenzo is starting in Wednesday's lineup versus the Indiana Pacers. DiVincenzo will make his second start this season after Klay Thompson was ruled out for injury management reasons. In 29.0 expected minutes, our models project DiVincenzo to score 23.6 FanDuel points. DiVincenzo's projection includes 9.8...
Washington's Taj Gibson starting for Kristaps Porzingis (back) on Wednesday
Washington Wizards center Taj Gibson is starting in Wednesday's contest versus the Denver Nuggets. Gibson will make his first start this season after Kristaps Porzingis was ruled out with a back ailment. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 88.1 minutes with Porzingis off the floor, Gibson is averaging 0.77 FanDuel points...
Lauri Markkanen (illness) not listed Tuesday for Utah
Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen is set to play Tuesday in the team's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Markkanen has missed the last couple games due to a non-COVID illness. However, on the initial injury report for Tuesday's contest, he does not carry any designation. Expect him to play, which will likely send Malik Beasley back to the bench.
