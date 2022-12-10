ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX59

Pacers hold off Warriors 125-119; Curry injures shoulder

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton scored 29 points and the Indiana Pacers made 16 3-pointers to hold on for a 125-119 victory Wednesday night over the Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry, who didn’t finish the game because of a left shoulder injury. Curry scored 27 of his 38 points in the first half for […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
numberfire.com

Wizards' Anthony Gill (heel) available on Wednesday

Washington Wizards forward Anthony Gill (heel) is available for Wednesday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Gill has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against Denver. Our models expect him to play 15.0 minutes on Wednesday. Gill's Wednesday projection includes 5.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, 0.9 assists, and 11.7...
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Devin Booker (hamstring) questionable for Suns on Thursday

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (hamstring) is questionable to play in Thursday's contest against the Los Angeles Clippers. Booker's availability is currently in limbo after Phoenix's star missed two games with left hamstring tightness. In a matchup versus a Clippers' team ranked fifth in defensive rating, expect Landry Shamet to log more minutes if Booker is inactive.
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Charlotte's LaMelo Ball (ankle) active on Wednesday night

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (ankle) will play in Wednesday's game versus the Detroit Pistons. Ball will make his return after Charlotte's guard missed 11 games with an ankle sprain. In 24.7 expected minutes, our models project Ball to score 32.3 FanDuel points. Ball's current projection includes 16.1 points, 4.9...
CHARLOTTE, NC
numberfire.com

Kenny Pickett (concussion) limited in Steelers' Wednesday session

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (concussion) was limited on Wednesday. Even after a limited participation, Pickett still needs to clears concussion protocol to play in Week 15's contest versus a Carolina Panthers' unit allowing 16.7 FanDuel points per game to quarterbacks. Expect Mitchell Trubisky to start under center if Pickett is ruled out.
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Hornets starting LaMelo Ball (ankle) on Wednesday, Jalen McDaniels to bench

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (ankle) is starting in Wednesday's contest against the Detroit Pistons. Ball will make his fourth start this season after an ankle sprain forced him to sit 11 straight games. In a matchup versus a Detroit team ranked 29th in defensive rating, numberFire's models project Ball to score 32.3 FanDuel points.
CHARLOTTE, NC
numberfire.com

Grizzlies' Steven Adams (ankle) available on Thursday

Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (ankle) is available for Thursday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Adams has been removed from the injury report and is good to go against the Bucks on Thursday. Our models expect him to play 30.8 minutes against Milwaukee. Adams' Thursday projection includes 8.3 points, 11.2...
MEMPHIS, TN
numberfire.com

Drew Eubanks (hip) probable for Portland on Wednesday

Portland Trail Blazers forward Drew Eubanks (hip) is probable for Wednesday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Eubanks is dealing with a hip injury but is probable to face the Spurs on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 16.1 minutes against San Antonio. Eubanks' Wednesday projection includes 6.2 points,...
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Philadelphia's Danuel House (foot) remains out on Tuesday

Philadelphia 76ers forward Danuel House (foot) will not play in Tuesday's game against the Sacramento Kings. House will miss his third straight contest with a foot laceration. Expect Furkan Korkmaz to log more minutes off the bench on Tuesday. Korkmaz's projection includes 7.5 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 1.6 assists.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Dolphins list Tyreek Hill (ankle) as limited on Tuesday

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (ankle) was limited during Tuesday's practice. Although today's designation was estimated, Hill's limited status is an encouraging sign towards his Week 15 status versus the Buffalo Bills. numberFire's models currently project Hill to score 15.5 FanDuel points against a defense allowing 28.3 FanDuel points per game to wide receivers.
numberfire.com

Hawks starting Clint Capela (Achilles) on Wednesday, Onyeka Okongwu to bench

Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (Achilles) is starting in Wednesday's lineup versus the Orlando Magic. Capela will make his 26th start this season after he was held out one game with left Achilles soreness. In 30.2 expected minutes, our models project Capela to score 35.6 FanDuel points. Capela's projection includes...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

49ers' Christian McCaffrey (knee) available for Week 15

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (knee) is available for Week 15's game against the Seattle Seahawks. McCaffrey logged a full practice on Wednesday and is good to go for Thursday's showdown with Seattle. Our models expect him to handle 14.1 rushing attempts and catch 5.1 passes against the Seahawks.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Trent Forrest playing bench role for Atlanta on Wednesday

Atlanta Hawks guard Trent Forrest is not starting in Wednesday's contest against the Orlando Magic. Forrest will come off the bench after Trae Young was named Wednesday's starter. in 25.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Forrest to produce 7.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 3.4 assists.
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Warriors starting Donte DiVincenzo on Wednesday for inactive Klay Thompson (injury management)

Golden State Warriors guard Donte DiVincenzo is starting in Wednesday's lineup versus the Indiana Pacers. DiVincenzo will make his second start this season after Klay Thompson was ruled out for injury management reasons. In 29.0 expected minutes, our models project DiVincenzo to score 23.6 FanDuel points. DiVincenzo's projection includes 9.8...
numberfire.com

Washington's Taj Gibson starting for Kristaps Porzingis (back) on Wednesday

Washington Wizards center Taj Gibson is starting in Wednesday's contest versus the Denver Nuggets. Gibson will make his first start this season after Kristaps Porzingis was ruled out with a back ailment. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 88.1 minutes with Porzingis off the floor, Gibson is averaging 0.77 FanDuel points...
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Lauri Markkanen (illness) not listed Tuesday for Utah

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen is set to play Tuesday in the team's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Markkanen has missed the last couple games due to a non-COVID illness. However, on the initial injury report for Tuesday's contest, he does not carry any designation. Expect him to play, which will likely send Malik Beasley back to the bench.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

