NYPD: Dawn raid on Staten Island finds woman in bathroom with backpack of cocaine
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A woman was caught in the bathroom with a backpack containing drugs during the raid of her home in Graniteville, authorities allege. Bridgette Browning, 55, was arrested after police armed with a search warrant swarmed her home on Van Riper Street on Dec. 1 around 6 a.m., according to the criminal complaint, which was based on an investigation by Narcotics Borough Staten Island.
NYPD: 2 men nabbed with gun on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police arrested two suspects in Stapleton after a gun was allegedly used to threaten a man and woman. Lawrence Browning, 42, and Aaron Espinosa, 36, were taken into custody around 1:35 a.m. on Saturday after a gun allegedly was found inside their home on Jackson Street, according to a spokeswoman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information and public records.
NYPD: Taxi driver robbed at knife-point on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD is investigating the robbery of a taxi driver in Mariners Harbor early Tuesday morning. The incident occurred just after 1:30 a.m. in the vicinity of Van Name Avenue and Forest Avenue, according to a spokesperson for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
Man, 56, punched in face on Brooklyn street; suspect sought
The suspect got into an argument with the victim at Essex and Fulton streets in Cypress Hills on the afternoon of Nov. 15 and then punched him in the face, police said.
NYPD holds active shooter drill at Staten Island University Hospital
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD held an active shooter drill at Staten Island University Hospital in Ocean Breeze on Monday night. Over 50 members of the NYPD’s Counterterrorism unit, Emergency Services unit and officers from the 122nd Precinct participated in the drill, crowding into a closed-off area of the hospital campus. Officers were expected to face several active shooter scenarios featuring volunteer actors from the hospital’s staff.
With aid of cane, S.I. man accused of shooting cop appears in court after posting bail, reportedly with help of NFL player
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Days after posting bail to the tune of a half a million dollars, reportedly with the help of a former NFL player, a Staten Island man charged in the shooting of an NYPD detective was back in court Wednesday. Nelson Pizarro, 40, faces a litany...
Staten Island supermarket assault: Cops seek public’s help in alleged incident, release photos
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying an individual sought in connection with an alleged assault at a Port Richmond supermarket. Photos of the individual sought for questioning in the incident were posted on the 121st Precinct Twitter feed. A spokesperson...
Following an alleged hate crime on Staten Island, new state bias prevention task force created
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In the wake of an alleged antisemitic hate crime on Staten Island last month -- as well as many other hate crimes being reported citywide -- the New York State Division of Human Rights is launching a statewide Hate and Bias Prevention Unit. The new state...
They’ll be watching: MTA wants bus-mounted cameras to ticket NYC drivers for more than just using bus lanes
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Soon, the bus-mounted cameras on the S79 will begin issuing violations to drivers abusing the borough’s bus lanes, but members of MTA leadership said they believe the cameras are capable of doing even more to speed up service. Some of the MTA’s top officials recently...
Final gang member pleads guilty in Bronx ‘Justice for Junior’ case
THE BRONX (PIX11) — In the closing chapter of the “Junior” case, a final gang member pleaded guilty Tuesday to manslaughter in the first degree in connection with the brutal 2018 stabbing death of Lesandro Guzman-Feliz. Danel Fernandez, now 25, was identified on video dragging “Junior”–just 15 years old—out of a Bathgate Avenue bodega, […]
NYC DOB investigating Ocean Breeze properties bought out after Sandy after residents air concerns
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The city Department of Buildings (DOB) has opened an investigation into a string of Ocean Breeze properties that were previously bought out after Hurricane Sandy ravaged the area. The lots, located in the vicinity of Slater Boulevard and Quincy Avenue, were observed by the Advance/SILive.com...
Woman found dead after NYC fire was intentionally burned alive: cops
A woman was found dead after a fire at a Brooklyn apartment — and police on Wednesday said she was intentionally burned alive in a case that’s been ruled a homicide. Sugerys Ramirez, 40, was discovered unconscious inside the second-floor apartment at a building on Van Siclen Avenue near Fulton Street in Cypress Hills following an early-morning blaze on Nov. 11, cops said. She was pronounced dead by EMS workers. A death certificate for Ramirez, released by the city’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, revealed that she died of “homicidal violence, including thermal injuries,” police said Wednesday. No information was immediately known about a suspect or motive. Police initially described Ramirez as a squatter. Another person suffered minor injuries in the blaze but refused medical attention, the FDNY said. A dozen units, with 60 fire and EMS personnel, had responded to the inferno.
Residual delays on Outerbridge Crossing from earlier crash
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Congestion was reported due to a crash that has been cleared on the Outerbridge Crossing, New Jersey bound, early on Wednesday afternoon. Residual delays were causing traffic to back up onto the West Shore Expressway and the Korean War Veterans Memorial Parkway. A disabled vehicle...
Multiple stabbings, one fatal, across Hudson Valley this weekend
A double stabbing incident was reported in New Windsor on Sunday, marking at least the second stabbing incident in the Hudson Valley over the weekend.
MTA to add nearly 150 parking spots to Eltingville Transit Center
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- If you’re among the hundreds of daily commuters who utilize the Eltingville Transit Center, finding a parking spot is about to get a whole lot easier. On Monday, the MTA announced that this week it will begin work on a $4.3 million project to expand parking capacity at the Eltingville Transit Center, increasing the total number of spots roughly 34%, from 437 to 586.
GOTCHA! 'Daughter In Trouble' Scammer Gets Punked By Paramus Police
A cold-hearted scammer who tried to trick a Paramus woman out of $15,000 got duped herself, authorities said. The resident called borough police after getting a call from someone claiming to be a Hackensack police officer, Paramus Police Chief Kenneth Ehrenberg explained. The purported officer told her that her daughter...
5-year-old was born with half a heart, but won’t have ‘half a life’ | Staten Islanders of 2022
Editor’s Note: In the news business, every year has its standout stories, newsmakers, villains and heroes. But in the Staten Island news business, the Advance/SILive.com also has the unique privilege of telling the stories of our neighbors – everyday people doing extraordinary and inspiring things. In honor of...
Video shows group of teens beating 14-year-old victim in Queens, report states
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A video posted on Twitter has gone viral after it showed a group of kids attacking a 14-year-old student in Queens, the New York Post reported. The incident took place Wednesday, close to 3:30 p.m., within the vicinity of Thompson Avenue and 31st Street. Police told...
NYC Man Reportedly Jailed for Shoplifting Perfume Dies at Rikers Island
A 39-year-old man sent to Rikers Island for reportedly stealing perfume from a popular beauty chain store died Sunday from a suspected overdose. Edgardo Mejias became the 19th detainee to die in the troubled jail system when officials found the man unresponsive in the Anna M. Kross Center. He was declared dead at approximately 5 p.m., the Department of Correction said.
New York woman tased, robbed Uber driver after ride
A New York woman allegedly tasted and robbed her Uber driver at the end of a ride. She stole the victim's wallet, credit cards and personal identification.
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
