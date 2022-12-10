ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

The Staten Island Advance

NYPD: Dawn raid on Staten Island finds woman in bathroom with backpack of cocaine

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A woman was caught in the bathroom with a backpack containing drugs during the raid of her home in Graniteville, authorities allege. Bridgette Browning, 55, was arrested after police armed with a search warrant swarmed her home on Van Riper Street on Dec. 1 around 6 a.m., according to the criminal complaint, which was based on an investigation by Narcotics Borough Staten Island.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYPD: 2 men nabbed with gun on Staten Island

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police arrested two suspects in Stapleton after a gun was allegedly used to threaten a man and woman. Lawrence Browning, 42, and Aaron Espinosa, 36, were taken into custody around 1:35 a.m. on Saturday after a gun allegedly was found inside their home on Jackson Street, according to a spokeswoman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information and public records.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYPD holds active shooter drill at Staten Island University Hospital

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD held an active shooter drill at Staten Island University Hospital in Ocean Breeze on Monday night. Over 50 members of the NYPD’s Counterterrorism unit, Emergency Services unit and officers from the 122nd Precinct participated in the drill, crowding into a closed-off area of the hospital campus. Officers were expected to face several active shooter scenarios featuring volunteer actors from the hospital’s staff.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
PIX11

Final gang member pleads guilty in Bronx ‘Justice for Junior’ case

THE BRONX (PIX11) — In the closing chapter of the “Junior” case, a final gang member pleaded guilty Tuesday to manslaughter in the first degree in connection with the brutal 2018 stabbing death of Lesandro Guzman-Feliz.    Danel Fernandez, now 25, was identified on video dragging “Junior”–just 15 years old—out of a Bathgate Avenue bodega, […]
BRONX, NY
New York Post

Woman found dead after NYC fire was intentionally burned alive: cops

A woman was found dead after a fire at a Brooklyn apartment — and police on Wednesday said she was intentionally burned alive in a case that’s been ruled a homicide. Sugerys Ramirez, 40, was discovered unconscious inside the second-floor apartment at a building on Van Siclen Avenue near Fulton Street in Cypress Hills following an early-morning blaze on Nov. 11, cops said.  She was pronounced dead by EMS workers.  A death certificate for Ramirez, released by the city’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, revealed that she died of “homicidal violence, including thermal injuries,” police said Wednesday. No information was immediately known about a suspect or motive.  Police initially described Ramirez as a squatter.  Another person suffered minor injuries in the blaze but refused medical attention, the FDNY said.  A dozen units, with 60 fire and EMS personnel, had responded to the inferno.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

MTA to add nearly 150 parking spots to Eltingville Transit Center

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- If you’re among the hundreds of daily commuters who utilize the Eltingville Transit Center, finding a parking spot is about to get a whole lot easier. On Monday, the MTA announced that this week it will begin work on a $4.3 million project to expand parking capacity at the Eltingville Transit Center, increasing the total number of spots roughly 34%, from 437 to 586.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
NBC New York

NYC Man Reportedly Jailed for Shoplifting Perfume Dies at Rikers Island

A 39-year-old man sent to Rikers Island for reportedly stealing perfume from a popular beauty chain store died Sunday from a suspected overdose. Edgardo Mejias became the 19th detainee to die in the troubled jail system when officials found the man unresponsive in the Anna M. Kross Center. He was declared dead at approximately 5 p.m., the Department of Correction said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
