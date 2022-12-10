Lynn Smith: We must support Ukraine

During recent decades, Americans have grown used to defining our country’s military power relative to our involvement in endless proxies, or more concisely put, wars that never impact us directly. But Russia’s invasion of Ukraine changed all that, and now we’re faced with moral mandates that can’t be ignored.

In 1991, after the collapse of the Soviet Union, a new world order was defined in part, by the three remaining nuclear superpowers: Russia, the United States, and surprisingly, Ukraine. Moscow had previously stationed almost 5,000 nuclear arms in underground silos on Ukrainian soil, and after the fall of the USSR, American leaders were concerned about the political unpredictability of a newly-independent Ukraine.

In 1994, in an effort to strengthen our own security, the U.S. brokered an agreement by which Ukraine would relinquish its nuclear weapons, and receive economic and security assurances, in exchange. The accord, known as the Budapest Memorandum, was signed by Russia, Ukraine, Britain and the United States, and promised that we would not use force or threats against Ukraine, and all would respect its existing borders and sovereignty.

The agreement also vowed that, if aggression took place, the signatories would seek immediate action from the United Nations Security Council to aid Ukraine. But in 2014, less than two decades later, those assurances would prove worthless when Putin’s Russia illegally annexed Crimea and took control of the Donbas area of eastern Ukraine.

The late 20th century produced a vile new breed of ultra-rich oligarchs in post-socialist Europe, when old state structures were quickly replaced by criminal syndicates. Instead of pursuing the collective interests of society through investments in education or infrastructure, this new class of thieves focused on pillaging their own habitats, and leaving fellow citizens impoverished. This conversion of public trust into private wealth has become routine, and unfortunately, globalization has allowed illegitimately acquired money to be sheltered offshore and far from scrutiny. And no country is more guilty of this appalling behavior than Putin’s Russia.

Russia has abundant, resource-rich territory, roughly equal to the size of the United States and China combined. But their enormous economic potential remains largely untapped, and their annual $1.7 trillion GDP, is smaller than Texas’s $1.9 trillion. Every year, almost 1/3 of their GDP ends up in the hands of a hundred greedy oligarchs, and because they’re among Putin’s closest friends, their ill-gotten gains are easily transferred out of Russia and into friendly hands in Switzerland or the UK. What’s left over is readily deployed in Russia for bribery, political manipulation, and terrorism … all at the discretion of the Kremlin.

Fast forward to Feb. 24, 2022, and Putin’s most recent attempt to reconstitute Mother Russia … this time through the ruthless mauling of the sovereign nation of Ukraine. Despite never asking the West to defend it, the Ukrainians have nonetheless required abundant assistance in bolstering their military capacity. Western leaders have wisely complied, knowing that if Ukraine were to fail, it would not just be a win for Vladimir Putin, but also a serious blow to the democratic order established at the end of WWII. A U.S. led multilateral coalition of over 30 countries, representing over half the world’s wealth, has now frozen and/or seized oligarchs’ assets, destroyed Russia’s access to the international financial network, and severely impaired their ability to wage war effectively.

Because the West has so forcefully rejected the “might makes right” rules of conquest and control that defined WWII, what Putin had intended as a quick march on Kyiv to install a sympathetic regime, has devolved into an unrepentant display of war crimes. When he announced a recent mobilization in October, tens of thousands of Russian men rushed for the borders, so it’s becoming clear that there are limits to what Russians are willing to pay for Putin’s dreams of Making Russia Great Again. More than most, Putin knows that lies are the ammunition used in propaganda wars, so he’s creating an alternative reality of the invasion. Leaning into his KGB roots, he claims moral superiority over a “decadent and decaying” West, while engaged in a furious campaign of rape and torture against Ukrainian civilians.

As citizens of the greatest democratic country on Earth, we cannot allow a sovereign nation to be conquered by a vengeful imperial power, demanding submission through unspeakable acts against innocents. As we celebrate this holy season in the warm embrace of our loved ones, we must remember that Putin has no intention of taking a holiday from his murderous mayhem in eastern Europe.

And we must continue to support Ukraine.

— Community Columnist Lynn Smith is a retired wealth management executive who resides in Holland. Contact her at lynn.angleworks@gmail.com.