ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Lynn Smith: We must support Ukraine

By Lynn Smith
The Holland Sentinel
The Holland Sentinel
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qoo7f_0jeKpDKO00

During recent decades, Americans have grown used to defining our country’s military power relative to our involvement in endless proxies, or more concisely put, wars that never impact us directly. But Russia’s invasion of Ukraine changed all that, and now we’re faced with moral mandates that can’t be ignored.

In 1991, after the collapse of the Soviet Union, a new world order was defined in part, by the three remaining nuclear superpowers: Russia, the United States, and surprisingly, Ukraine. Moscow had previously stationed almost 5,000 nuclear arms in underground silos on Ukrainian soil, and after the fall of the USSR, American leaders were concerned about the political unpredictability of a newly-independent Ukraine.

In 1994, in an effort to strengthen our own security, the U.S. brokered an agreement by which Ukraine would relinquish its nuclear weapons, and receive economic and security assurances, in exchange. The accord, known as the Budapest Memorandum, was signed by Russia, Ukraine, Britain and the United States, and promised that we would not use force or threats against Ukraine, and all would respect its existing borders and sovereignty.

The agreement also vowed that, if aggression took place, the signatories would seek immediate action from the United Nations Security Council to aid Ukraine. But in 2014, less than two decades later, those assurances would prove worthless when Putin’s Russia illegally annexed Crimea and took control of the Donbas area of eastern Ukraine.

The late 20th century produced a vile new breed of ultra-rich oligarchs in post-socialist Europe, when old state structures were quickly replaced by criminal syndicates. Instead of pursuing the collective interests of society through investments in education or infrastructure, this new class of thieves focused on pillaging their own habitats, and leaving fellow citizens impoverished. This conversion of public trust into private wealth has become routine, and unfortunately, globalization has allowed illegitimately acquired money to be sheltered offshore and far from scrutiny. And no country is more guilty of this appalling behavior than Putin’s Russia.

Russia has abundant, resource-rich territory, roughly equal to the size of the United States and China combined. But their enormous economic potential remains largely untapped, and their annual $1.7 trillion GDP, is smaller than Texas’s $1.9 trillion. Every year, almost 1/3 of their GDP ends up in the hands of a hundred greedy oligarchs, and because they’re among Putin’s closest friends, their ill-gotten gains are easily transferred out of Russia and into friendly hands in Switzerland or the UK. What’s left over is readily deployed in Russia for bribery, political manipulation, and terrorism … all at the discretion of the Kremlin.

Fast forward to Feb. 24, 2022, and Putin’s most recent attempt to reconstitute Mother Russia … this time through the ruthless mauling of the sovereign nation of Ukraine. Despite never asking the West to defend it, the Ukrainians have nonetheless required abundant assistance in bolstering their military capacity. Western leaders have wisely complied, knowing that if Ukraine were to fail, it would not just be a win for Vladimir Putin, but also a serious blow to the democratic order established at the end of WWII. A U.S. led multilateral coalition of over 30 countries, representing over half the world’s wealth, has now frozen and/or seized oligarchs’ assets, destroyed Russia’s access to the international financial network, and severely impaired their ability to wage war effectively.

Because the West has so forcefully rejected the “might makes right” rules of conquest and control that defined WWII, what Putin had intended as a quick march on Kyiv to install a sympathetic regime, has devolved into an unrepentant display of war crimes. When he announced a recent mobilization in October, tens of thousands of Russian men rushed for the borders, so it’s becoming clear that there are limits to what Russians are willing to pay for Putin’s dreams of Making Russia Great Again. More than most, Putin knows that lies are the ammunition used in propaganda wars, so he’s creating an alternative reality of the invasion. Leaning into his KGB roots, he claims moral superiority over a “decadent and decaying” West, while engaged in a furious campaign of rape and torture against Ukrainian civilians.

As citizens of the greatest democratic country on Earth, we cannot allow a sovereign nation to be conquered by a vengeful imperial power, demanding submission through unspeakable acts against innocents. As we celebrate this holy season in the warm embrace of our loved ones, we must remember that Putin has no intention of taking a holiday from his murderous mayhem in eastern Europe.

And we must continue to support Ukraine.

— Community Columnist Lynn Smith is a retired wealth management executive who resides in Holland. Contact her at lynn.angleworks@gmail.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities

Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
TheDailyBeast

Bombing of Putin’s Most Feared Fighters Infuriates Russia

The Russian mercenaries hailed by their leader as the most skilled and experienced soldiers in the war against Ukraine have gotten themselves blown up over the weekend. Pro-Kremlin Russian media channels were the first to reveal the strike Sunday on a hotel in the occupied Luhansk region, furiously noting that “the enemy used HIMARS to hit the hotel in Kadiivka where Wagner fighters were located.”
TheConversationCanada

Smart sanctions for a stupid war: The West finally gets clever about Russia

The European Union and the United States are now targeting maritime protection and indemnity (P&I) insurance clubs to limit Russian shipping capacity and cap the price of its oil, meaning we’re finally beginning to see some smart sanctions for a stupid war. P&I clubs are maritime insurance groups that specialize in open-ended, large-risk claims. P&I insurance is a requirement for all heavy cargo and container vessels. Under the new sanctions, European P&I clubs can no longer offer insurance to a vessel carrying Russian oil at a price higher than $60 a barrel. Since February 2022, governments and the private sector have...
TheDailyBeast

The Hellish ‘Groundhog Day’ Trap Putin Could Force Us Into

PARIS—More than 500 Western financers, politicians, and industrialists flooded the French Ministry of Finance this week for a European fundraising burlesque aimed at resurrecting Ukraine from Vladimir Putin’s devastation.The pockets of French President Emmanuel Macron—and others who attended Tuesday’s Bilateral Franco-Ukrainian Forum for Resilience and Reconstruction of Ukraine—were emptied of some $1 billion. The immediate pledge to fix Ukraine’s obliterated power grid and other public utilities doesn’t come close to the $1 trillion Ukraine needs to fully rebuild the country, but there’s an even bigger problem at hand.The war-ravaged country needs an insurance agent willing to secure their investment against...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Company in Probe of Dem Senator Bob Menendez Tied to His Crooked Donors

The shadowy globe-spanning company at the heart of the latest federal investigation into Sen. Bob Menendez has ties to two of the Democrat’s financial backers, both power players on the state’s cash-washed northern waterfront—and both recently busted by the feds in separate schemes involving bank fraud and organized crime.Multiple outlets have reported that the latest Department of Justice probe into Menendez, who chairs the powerful Committee on Foreign Relations, revolves around a mysterious company called IS EG Halal, based in the senator’s home state of New Jersey.In 2019, the Egyptian government awarded the U.S. firm exclusive rights to handle halal...
NEW JERSEY STATE
TheDailyBeast

What the Left and Right Get Wrong About Texas Migrant Crisis

Republicans complain that the left throws around the word “racist” so much that it has lost its meaning.They’re right. As a result, when we’re confronted by actual racism, it’s hard to get folks worked up.The same goes for security along the U.S.-Mexico border, which I’ve written about from the Southwest for more than 30 years.Republicans always chase shadows on the border. They sound like a broken record. Whether the number of migrants crossing the border was a flood or a trickle—the song is the same.Those on the right throw around the word “invasion” so much that it has lost its...
TEXAS STATE
TheDailyBeast

Dems Take Hard Line on Debt Limit Talks: Absolutely Not

A live grenade with the power to blow up the U.S. economy is rolling into Washington in slow motion: sometime next year, lawmakers must once again extend the federal government’s borrowing authority or else risk a catastrophic default on its debt.Lifting the so-called “debt ceiling,” once a quietly accomplished bipartisan task, has now become a routine drama of brinkmanship in which congressional Republicans leverage the threat of economic ruin to make demands on policy.But the coming debt-ceiling battle could be the most explosive one yet. The new crop of House Republicans in the majority next year could make the Republicans...
The Holland Sentinel

Letter to the Editor

Congressional investigations need to refrain from a political clown show. After 18 months of investigation, the Jan. 6 Committee has little to show for its efforts. If there was a “smoking gun” against President Trump, Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger would have been high-fiving each other on national television for bringing down the "Orange Menace."
NEW YORK STATE
TheDailyBeast

An Untouched Paradise in Greece Under Threat

Paradise comes in many forms, and on the Greek island of Corfu, it comes in the form of Erimitis. This forested peninsula on the northeast coast is the island’s last virgin ecosystem—a hilly headland of pines, oaks, strawberry trees, myrtles and wild orchids, along with seals, otters, turtles, frogs, cormorants and harriers. Its immaculate beaches—some of the island’s most beautiful—are accessible only by sea or by short hikes through the woodland.Yet this natural paradise is currently the focus of a long-running dispute between locals and developers, one full of surreal twists and turns that involve everything from the British naturalist...
Reuters

China pushes vaccines as retreat from 'zero-COVID' turns messy

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Dec 15 (Reuters) - China raced to vaccinate its most vulnerable people on Thursday in anticipation of waves of COVID-19 infections, with some analysts expecting the death toll to soar after it eased strict controls that had kept the pandemic at bay for three years.
The Holland Sentinel

The Holland Sentinel

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
787K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Holland, MI from hollandsentinel.com.

 http://hollandsentinel.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy