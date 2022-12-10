Home Sweet Home Chicago (12/10/22) – David Hochberg with BluSky Restoration’s Pete Marrero, Access Elevator’s Frank Wasilewski, and Kara Jonas of ComEd

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Downtown Naperville's Starbucks Reserve is closed for the holiday seasonJennifer GeerNaperville, IL
New Trendy Salad Restaurant in Schaumburg is a let downChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Texas governor announced on Twitter that Texas has bused over 1,300 migrants to ChicagoJennifer GeerTexas State
Cookies with a Cop! at Orland Square on 12/15Adrian HolmanOrland Park, IL
Never Underestimate the Kindness of StrangersSherry McGuinnChicago, IL
Related
wgnradio.com
Kathy Hart remembers her loyal Chicago listeners
Radio personality and creator of Gritology.com Kathy Hart joins Bob Sirott to talk about how great Chicago’s radio listeners are, her website, and why she created it. She also discusses discoveries about herself through her healing journey, her memoir, and a Montana retreat she is putting together.
Illinois Daughter’s Sad TikTok Brings ‘Christmas Miracle’ To Mom’s Taco Shop
A sweet story out of Illinois today proves that the internet can't always be a terrible place. A viral TikTok video posted by user @tacoboutjoys shows a woman in her taco shop, looking forlornly at the door. The caption says 'It breaks my heart to see my mom watching the door everyday waiting for a customer to walk in'.
ABC7 Chicago
Northbrook man celebrates 106th birthday
NORTHBROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- We want to wish a very happy birthday to a Northbrook gentlemen. Friends and family threw him a birthday bash to celebrate his special day. Staff and residents at Brookdale Senior Living say he makes them smile every day.
wgnradio.com
WGN Radio adds Steve and Johnnie to Saturday overnight schedule
CHICAGO (December 13, 2022) – Beginning Saturday, January 7, veteran broadcasters Steve King and Johnnie Putman return to WGN Radio, hosting Saturday overnights from 9pm to 2am. “Returning to the Saturday nighttime slot is a full circle moment for us. Our first regular show as a duo on WGN...
Popular Illinois Restaurant Opens for the First Time Since 2020
In the past few years, we've seen a lot of restaurants re-open after the pandemic, except one, and it's finally opening its doors this weekend. This weekend is our annual Chicago Bears tailgate trip for my family, so I've been booked in Chicago for months, but I tell you, I wish I had time to stay here in Rockford, too.
Janet Jackson announces concert tour — including stop in Chicago area
TINLEY PARK, Ill. — Janet Jackson announced Monday her highly anticipated return to the stage with her ninth concert tour, “Together Again.” The 33-city tour will kick of in spring 2023, and includes a stop at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Tinley Park on May 27. The tour will celebrate Jackson’s 50th anniversary in entertainment […]
For Sale: The Real Gem of this Retro Indiana Home Is The Basement
I'm a sucker for a good Mid-century Modern home listing and even though the Zillow listing states this property wasn't built until 1979, it's obvious the original owners of this retro-looking home were influenced by the popular American design movement. Nestled between the Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore and the hustle...
947wls.com
Empty Glenview Taco Shop goes viral after a Daughter posts TikTok Video for her Mom’s Restaurant
How do you get people into your empty small business? One daughter’s gesture of love to her mother turned into big business for a local humble restaurant. It shows her mom in her empty Glenview, Mexican restaurant called, “Taco-Bout-Joy’s“. She captions the video with, “It breaks my heart to see my mom watching the door everyday waiting for a customer to walk in.”
WGNtv.com
Dog who has spent life in shelters hopes for forever home
FRANKFORT, Ill. — A dog who has spent his life in two shelters is looking for a forever home this holiday season. Ryker, a four-year-old bull terrier mix, lives his life at Cache Creek Rescue, which operates inside Alsip Home and Nursery in Frankfort. Anthoula Pena told WGN News...
New Trendy Salad Restaurant in Schaumburg is a let down
There have been many restaurants throughout the years that I consider fad restaurants. These restaurants gain popularity either via social media or from a celebrity or popular Internet influencer.
959theriver.com
Dozens of Santas Invade Downtown Plainfield Saturday for SantaCon 2022
This Saturday, like many other Satuday’s before it, bars and restaurants will be open in downtown Plainfield. Unlike the other Saturdays, dozens of Santa Clause-clad merrymakers will be filling those establishments…and all for a good cause!. For the price of one toy for Toys for Tots, you are...
Willie Wilson addresses questions about his residency to run for mayor
Businessman and candidate for Mayor of Chicago Willie Wilson joins Lisa Dent to respond to claims made by Ja’Mal Green that his main home is in south suburban Hazel Crest which violates the residency requirements to run for Chicago mayor. Follow The Lisa Dent Show on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
Illinois White Christmas? Your Chances For Snow on December 25
We're less than two weeks away from the big day when the jolly man in the big red suit jumps aboard his sleigh, but will Mr. Claus be flying through snowflakes when he makes his rounds through the Midwest?. If you're dreaming of a white Christmas, just like the ones...
chicagosuburbanfamily.com
Scene 75 Entertainment Center…Largest in Illinois and Voted #1
Scene75 is Chicagoland’s brand new indoor amusement park and entertainment center!. Located at 460 South Weber Road, Romeoville, IL, and offers fun for all ages. With 14 outstanding attractions, 150+ arcade games, an eatery and sweetshop, Scene75 is your go-to venue for a memorable day out with the family or birthday celebration! Boasting a massive 135,000 sq ft of fun,
gotodestinations.com
The Best Breakfast Spots in Chicago – (With Photos)
If it is your first time visiting Chicago, it is a must to experience local culture. One of its popular activities is, of course, to try out what are the popular local restaurants to eat for breakfast. Whether you are craving for something classic or a more creative cuisine, here...
Girl, 15, reported missing from Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO - Police are asking for the public's help in locating a teenage girl who was reported missing Monday from Chicago's Northwest Side. Rhianna Armstrong, 15, was last seen around 1:50 a.m. in the 2400 block of North Sayre Avenue in the Logan Square neighborhood, according to a CPD missing person alert.
fox32chicago.com
$450K winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket sold in suburban Chicago
CHICAGO - It could be a very merry Christmas for someone in southwest suburban Chicago after a winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket worth $450,000 was sold last week. The Lucky Day Lotto ticket was purchased at Meijer Express Gas Station at 2720 Route 34 in Oswego, according to the Illinois Lottery. The ticket matched all five numbers - 9-11-26-39-42 - to win $450,000 in the Friday evening drawing.
VIDEO | Woman robbed at gunpoint in Lincoln Park as CPD announce 4 armed robbery suspects charged
New video shows a woman being robbed at gunpoint as Chicago police announced four suspects have been charged in a series of armed robberies with the same MO.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man, 2 teens charged with breaking into homes in Niles
NILES, Ill. - Three suspects from Chicago were arrested Saturday in connection to two suburban residential burglaries. At about 4:20 p.m. on May 21, a homeowner in the 8500 block of West Betty Terrace reported that their residence had been burglarized, Niles police said. The front door was forced open.
Comments / 0