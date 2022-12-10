ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bern, NC

Football immortality: 2022 Bears write their names in New Bern championship lore

By Trevor Dunnell, Sun Journal
Before Friday's state championship game against the Grimsley Whirlies, New Bern football was defined by names such as Brett Williams, Kevin Reddick, Josh Taylor and Bra'Lon Cherry when describing the Bears' state championship success.

Afterward, names like Aronne Herring, K.J. Sampson, Damaree Tucker, Will Brimmer and Dylan Wagner were etched into the program ― forever!

New Bern took down Grimsley 40-28 in the 4A NCHSAA state championship game at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill. The win secured the school's 4th state championship, adding another layer to the Bears' stance as a North Carolina powerhouse.

New Bern is also the first team to win a state championship game without attempting a pass since Tarboro won the 1AA championship in 2017 over Mount Airy.

The Whirlies made things interesting late in the game with an 85-yard touchdown pass brought in by Terrell Anderson in the fourth quarter that cut the New Bern lead to 33-28 with just 2:57 to play. But like New Bern's offense all year, the Bears stayed true to the run game, continued chipping away at Grimsley's defense, and put the icing on the cake when Tucker tip-toed his way down the sideline for a 36-yard score with under a minute to play.

The Bears' defense held a very explosive Whirlies' offense to just 257 total yards and 102 yards passing with most of the Whirlies' passing attack coming on the 85-yard touchdown catch from Anderson. New Bern finished with 394 of total offense after getting out to an early 13-0 lead in the 1st quarter.

New Bern scored on their opening possession driving six plays and 59 yards in just 2:37. Chamir Wright powered the ball across the goal line from 22 yards out on a sweep to the left as the Bears regularly tested the edge of the Whirlies defense on the first drive. Grimsley was able block the PAT so the Whirlies only trailed 6-0 for their first possession of the night.

However, the first Whirlies drive was stopped after an interception by No’Tavien Green who returned the pick all the way to the Grimsley 11. An illegal block penalty moved the Bears back to the 31.

New Bern senior running back Aronne Herring helped the Bears take advantage of the turnover, scoring on a 12-yard score with 3:54 to go in the first quarter. Herring finished the game with 161 yards rushing on 16 carries with two scores on his way to being selected as the Most Outstanding Offensive Player for the Bears.

Grimsley answered immediately with a score of their own when Anderson found a hole and sprinted 98 yards for a touchdown on the kick-off, helping cut the lead to 13-7.

Something the Bears are not used to this season is playing from behind. Grimsley would take the lead after getting the ball back after a short New Bern drive as Ryan Stephens scored on a 30-yard run early in the second quarter. The extra point put the Whirlies up 14-13 but not for long.

Wright cashed in his second score of the night to put the Bears right back in the lead on the ensuing possession, capping a 6-play, 62-yard drive with a 4-yard touchdown run to go up 20-14 midway through the first half. The Bears would hold Grimsley inside the 5-yard line at the end of the first half.

New Bern opened the second half scoring after the Bears' defense held Grimsley to a three-and-out on their first possession. Herring took the pitch to the left side, darting into the secondary, juking back to his right and taking it to the endzone for a 66-yard touchdown to put the Bears up 27-14.

After Grimsley fumbled on their next possession, New Bern did the same after a long drive into Whirlies territory. With the ball back, Grimsley had to convert a fourth down on the next drive, but eventually cashed in on Mitchell Summers' six-yard run that trimmed the Bears' lead to 27-21 with 4:16 to go.

Summers was the leading rusher in the game for the Whirlies, carrying 18 times for 71 yards and a score on his way to being selected as the Most Outstanding Offensive Player for Grimsley.

New Bern extended its lead to 12 on the first play of the fourth quarter when Tucker rushed for a 23-yard score to put the Bears up 33-21 after a PAT missed off the upright with 11:53 to play. Grimsley's 85-yard touchdown catch cut the lead one more time before Tucker shut the door for good.

The Bears' middle linebacker No’Tavien Green and leading tackler in the game, was selected as the game’s Most Valuable Player. Green had 8 tackles, one sack, a forced fumble and an interception that he returned 49 yards to set up the Bears’ second touchdown of the game.

Florida State commit and fellow Bears defender Sampson was also impressing, earning 7.5 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss in the game on his way to being selected as the Most Outstanding Defensive Player for New Bern.

The Whirlies finished the season 15-1. They were 7-0 in the Metro 4A, winning the conference championship and earning the school’s 17th regional championship, just the third since changing the school’s name to Grimsley from Greensboro High. The Whirlies made their second appearance in an NCHSAA State Championship in the past three seasons.

New Bern finished an undefeated season, 16-0 and a perfect 6-0 in the Big Carolina 3A/4A where they won the conference championship. The Bears appeared in their first state championship since 2014, winning the program’s fourth state championship game.

