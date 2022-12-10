ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Jeff Killeen, Lake George conservation icon, dies

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Wednesday morning, the Lake George Association reported the passing of a critical figure in its history of conservation. Jeff Killeen passed away on Wednesday, leaving behind a legacy of advocacy and work to keep Lake George clean – one that he helped to shape into its current form.
