Jeff Killeen, Lake George conservation icon, dies
LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Wednesday morning, the Lake George Association reported the passing of a critical figure in its history of conservation. Jeff Killeen passed away on Wednesday, leaving behind a legacy of advocacy and work to keep Lake George clean – one that he helped to shape into its current form.
Fort Plain man charged with vehicular manslaughter in fatal Pittsfield crash
OTSEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police is reporting that a man from Fort Plain has been charged with Vehicular Manslaughter and Driving While Intoxicated in the fatal crash that occurred in the Town of Pittsfield on December 9. Around 2:06 am on Saturday, July 23,...
