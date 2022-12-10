ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millington, TN

TheDailyBeast

Discipline Crackdown Freaks Out Parents in Florida Schools

Two weeks ago, Brevard County, Florida, Sheriff Wayne Ivey stood at a podium set in front of the local jail and its barbed-wire fences and suggested that children were not sufficiently terrified of getting in trouble at school.“They know they’re not going to be given after-school detention, they’re not going to be suspended,” Ivey, whose school-based officers carry long guns, declared. “They’re not going to be expelled or, like in the old days, they’re not gonna have the cheeks of their ass torn off for not doing right in class.”The statement—made alongside newly installed far-right school board chair Matt Susin—ushered...
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

Fate Decided For Father And Son Accused Of $21 Million Lottery Fraud

A Massachusetts father and son accused of committing a $21 million fraud after cashing in an estimated 13,000 Massachusetts State Lottery tickets were found guilty by a federal jury last week, according to the Massachusetts U.S. Attorney's Office. Ali Jaafar, 63, and Yousef Jaafar, 29, of Watertown, were convicted on...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
iheart.com

Idaho Murders: Gas Station Video Captures Promising New Clue

As parents of the victims grow more and more frustrated with law enforcement, a gas station employee has found a promising new clue that could help lead to the identity of the person responsible for stabbing four University of Idaho students last month. An employee at a gas station near...
MOSCOW, ID
iheart.com

Father Of Slain College Student Slams Police As Investigation Drags On

The father of one of the four University of Idaho students who were murdered last month is frustrated with the slow pace of the investigation. Steven Goncalves told Fox News that after receiving almost no information from the Moscow Police Department or the FBI, he went out to seek his own answers.
MOSCOW, ID
iheart.com

Police Body Camera Footage Showing Paul Pelosi Attack Played In Court

Prosecutors played police body camera footage showing the attack on Paul Pelosi during a preliminary hearing for suspect David DePape, 42, on Wednesday (December 14). Paul Pelosi is the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. DePape is accused of breaking into Pelosi's San Francisco home in late October. He told investigators he was looking for Mrs. Pelosi and planned to tie up her husband until she returned from Washington, D.C.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
iheart.com

NY Attorney General Say Court Rules Against Owners Of Skyline Apartments

Albany, N.Y. - A court has ruled once again against Green National owners of the notorious Skyline Apartments. Attorney General Letitia James announced that a court has ruled that Green National must correct all code violations at their properties, install a monitor, and pay penalties for violating their agreement with the state.
SYRACUSE, NY

