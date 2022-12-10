Read full article on original website
knopnews2.com
Gov. Ricketts and Anselmo couple honored by Nebraska Cattlemen
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Last week, Nebraska Cattlemen honored three recipients’ contributions to Nebraska’s beef industry at the Annual Awards Banquet during the 2022 Nebraska Cattlemen Annual Convention. The Nebraska Cattlemen Industry Service award recognizes the contribution of individuals who work outside the cattle industry and go...
knopnews2.com
Nebraska Cattlemen select Western Nebraska producer as next President
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - During their annual convention last week, the Nebraska Cattlemen Board of Directors elected Steve Hanson of Elsie to serve as President. According to the Nebraska Cattlemen’s website, Hanson is a fourth-generation cattle producer who owns and operates Hanson Farms with his wife, son, and grandkids. The Hansons also own the Sillassen Ranch in Arthur, Nebraska, where they run a cow-calf operation and raise Angus/Simmental-cross calves for their feedlot.
kfornow.com
Legislative Candidate Wants Vote Recount By Hand, Not Machine
LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) -Nebraska legislative candidate Russ Barger asked a Lancaster County District judge on Tuesday to require the state to recount ballots by hand. Barger, who lost by 223 votes to George Dungan in Legislative District 26, went to court after Secretary of State Bob Evnen denied his...
bleedingheartland.com
Iowa Democrats can win again—and soon
Zach Meunier is the previous campaign manager of Rob Sand for Iowa, Rita Hart for Iowa, and Dave Loebsack for Congress. Enough with the doom-and-gloom. Campaign managers are not optimists by nature. One of my professional mentors described a campaign manager’s job as “thinking of all the ways you can lose, then working every day to stop that from happening.” So I have found myself in a very strange position in the last month, as the guy arguing that joy cometh in the morning for Iowa Democrats.
WOWT
Blizzard conditions in Colorado, west Nebraska
The Kansas man wanted in connection with the disappearance of Cari Allen is expected to be back in Nebraska by week's end. Streetcar, park upgrades debated at Omaha City Council meeting. Updated: 5 hours ago. Dr. Cheryl Logan, superintendent of Omaha Public Schools, announced Tuesday that she is resigning.
norfolkneradio.com
Towns shelling out millions to treat nitrate-laced drinking water
Marty Stange was grasping for solutions to keep 25,000 residents safe – and a city’s budget from breaking. It was 2015. Multiple wells providing water to the central Nebraska city were testing high for nitrate. Hastings, like all cities, is legally required to keep the nitrate level under...
Nebraska secretary of state to discuss accuracy of vote count
Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen, who is facing a legal challenge over a recount in a tight Lincoln legislative race, has scheduled a press conference Monday to discuss the 2022 general election.
TikTok is Now BANNED on all State of Iowa Devices
There are a lot of TikTok trends. Some fun. Some dumb. Some are downright dangerous. But none of them will be viewed on a State of Iowa-owned device any time soon. Effective today, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has banned the use of TikTok on any government device. Why? According to a press release from Gov. Reynolds sent to this station, it's due to security concerns with the Chinese-owned social media platform. In addition, state agencies may not subscribe to or own a TikTok account.
News Channel Nebraska
Snow continues to pile on western Nebraska Wednesday
KIMBALL, Neb. -- So how much snow has the blizzard produced? Well, it depends on which part of the Panhandle you're observing. In Alliance, there were reports of just over a foot of snow by midday Wednesday. The Box Butte County seat is located along Highway 385, which remains impassable...
knopnews2.com
Kearney nurse loses license
LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) - The State of Nebraska has suspended the medical license of a registered nurse for being belligerent and disrespectful with colleagues and overly aggressive with patients. The Nebraska Examiner reported that in one instance, cited by the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office, nurse Scott Shoff left a...
knopnews2.com
UPDATE: I-80 Westbound Opens to I-76 junction
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation said that I-80 had been opened to the I-76 interchange as of about 5pm Wednesday evening. It remained closed at MP 102 to Wyoming. I-76 was also opened for traffic into Colorado. I-80 remained closed west of the I-76 intersection...
knopnews2.com
NebraskaLand Bank ranked the best bank to work for in Nebraska
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The American Bankers, Best Banks to Work For has named NebraskaLand Bank the top bank to work for in Nebraska in 2022. Marking the fourth consecutive year the bank headquartered in North Plate has been recognized as one of the top 90 banks nationwide for outstanding employee satisfaction, according to a press release from NebraskaLand National Bank.
klkntv.com
Man caught with duffle bag of meth in Nebraska gets 11 years in prison
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An Arizona man will spend 11 years in prison after transporting 33 pounds of methamphetamine in Nebraska, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Wednesday. Jared Cain, 41, of Phoenix was sentenced last week in federal court in Lincoln for one count of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a meth mixture.
KETV.com
Winter whiteout closes every road from Nebraska into Colorado
Travelers heading west are being told to make new plans, with every road from Nebraska into Colorado now closed. This comes as blizzard conditions barrel down on the panhandle. Interstate 80 is shut down west of North Platte — 177 miles of empty interstate. Temperatures are still above 32...
ems1.com
Trump rally organizers pay Iowa city $1,425 for EMS services after newspaper publishes article
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The day after The Journal published a story detailing the wrangling a city attorney engaged in to get a $5,000 rental payment for former President Donald Trump's Nov. 3 rally at Sioux Gateway Airport, event organizers paid a bill for standby emergency medical services. Sioux...
Numerous central Nebraska businesses cited for selling alcohol to minor
Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol conducted alcohol compliance checks in Buffalo, Kearney, Logan, Thomas, Hooker, and Grant counties last week. During the evening hours of Saturday, December 3, investigators conducted alcohol compliance checks at businesses in Buffalo and Kearney counties. This effort was made possible thanks in part to grant #0043 from the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office.
News Channel Nebraska
Thunderstorms, hail hit southeast Nebraska
AUBURN, Neb. -- While the far western part of the state is dealing with snow, the southeastern portion of Nebraska got a different kind of winter storm Monday night. Thunderstorms struck in places like Lincoln, Omaha, Nebraska City and Auburn, with folks in Nemaha County getting hail at approximately 11:00 p.m.
klkntv.com
PHOTOS: Blizzard dumps snow across western Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – It’s a winter wonderland, but just in the western half of Nebraska. Several feet of snow were dumped in the western part of the state, thanks to a blizzard that began Monday night. Channel 8’s Chief Meteorologist Rusty Dawkins said the storm is expected...
The Odds of a White Christmas in Eastern Iowa Will Surprise You
If you talk to almost any Iowan who dislikes snow, winter, and cold, they'll likely agree that they'll put up with those things for two days each year: Christmas Eve and Christmas day. After that, they're ready to say adios to the snow and cold. While most Hallmark movies show...
KETV.com
'There is an access issue': Doctors say not enough providers are prescribing medication for opioid use disorder
From 2015 to 2020, overdose deaths from opioids doubled in Nebraska. Medications for Addiction Treatment, also known as MAT, can give those struggling with opioid use disorder a second chance at life. But KETV Investigates discovered access to the three main medications to help get people off opioids is limited...
