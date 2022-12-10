Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
‘Shop with a Cop’ event brings holiday joy to 150 Forsyth County kidsMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
Cumming Police honors its top officers of 2022Michelle HallCumming, GA
Visit the Snowiest Town in GeorgiaDiana RusDahlonega, GA
Man who lives in a Home Depot shed claims it's saved loads of money but people ask where his son sleepsMaya DeviCumming, GA
New $20 million juvenile court building unveiled in Forsyth CountyJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Girls basketball: Jefferson, White, Bluff, NHall take region wins; Rabun, Buford, LCA win; Branch, EaFo fall
OAKWOOD, Ga. — No. 2-ranked White County won its 10th straight game on Tuesday, taking an 80-9 road win over West Hall in Region 7-3A action. The Lady Warriors (10-1, 2-0 Region 7-3A) led 20-4 after the first quarter and used a 31-0 second quarter to put things out of reach.
Boys basketball: Surprise starts, good and bad, highlight early part of the season
With most Northeast Georgia-area regions already underway just a week or so into December, some early trends have begun to develop for area teams on the boys side. And most are not who you would expect, based on recent success. West Hall, Flowery Branch, and Chestatee all have jumped out...
Boy basketball: White Co. holds on against WHall; Bluff, Commerce win
OAKWOOD, Ga. — White County walked out of West Hall on Tuesday night, breathing a sigh of relief. West Hall's final basket was ruled a 2-pointer instead of a 3, which gave the Warriors (5-6, 2-0) a slim 62-61 victory and the top spot in the Region 7-3A standings.
GHSA to consider replay and return to Mercedes-Benz Stadium
After a controversial call during the football championship weekend, the Georgia High School Association is reportedly considering looking into the use of instant replay for championship games.
GHSA, Falcons to hold media event on Thursday
The Georgia High School Association and the Atlanta Falcons are expected to announce the high school football finals will move back to the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in 2023. The two organizations have scheduled a media event at 2 p.m. on Thursday at the Benz in Atlanta to make the announcement. The...
Georgia football: Kirby Smart gives update on departing staffer Buster Faulkner
The Georgia Bulldogs found out earlier this week that they would be losing a staffer to one of their biggest rivals when it became clear offensive analyst Buster Faulkner would be the next offensive coordinator at Georgia Tech. One of the big questions with Faulkner's impending departure is when exactly he'll leave Athens, but head coach Kirby Smart made it clear Wednesday that the question is still up in the air.
A Georgia high school football championship game goes viral for all the wrong reasons
The 3A GHSA State Championship Game between Sandy Creek and Cedar Grove had a viral moment with a blown TD call. This moment may lead to the implementation of instant replay in state championships games going forward.
Georgia H.S. Team Has Championship Stolen From Them
So many great H.S. Football Championships in Georgia over the weekend but one terrible call ruined Championship hopes for Cedar Grove H.S. For some athletes, the High School football championship is one of the great achievements in the sport they'll ever see. Terrible officiating stole those hopes and dreams from one team on 3rd and goal in the 4th quarter with less than :59 left on the clock. Twitter exploded after that game showing all the angles and the obvious terrible call that was made to give Sandy Creek the win.
Connor Lew, 4-star OL out of Georgia, flips commitment from Miami to SEC program
Connor Lew, an interior offensive lineman out of Acworth, Georgia (Kennesaw Mountain), has announced a commitment to play in the SEC. Lew, who is rated a 4-star prospect by 247Sports, committed to Auburn on Tuesday, after he flipped from Miami. Lew is listed at 6-foot-3 and 280 pounds, and ranked the No. 40 interior lineman in the Class of 2023, and the No. 50 prospect in the state of Georgia.
LOOK: Stetson Bennett Instagram post will have Georgia football fans fired up: ‘Real season starts now’
It was a big weekend for Stetson Bennett, as he took part in the Heisman Trophy ceremony. The Georgia quarterback finished fourth in voting but still got to experience the trip of a lifetime as he was one of four finalists along with USC’s Caleb Williams, TCU’s Max Duggan and Ohio State’s CJ Stroud.
Transfer Portal Heating up Around Georgia
As Georgia prepares for Ohio State, rivals and future opponents are heavily involved in the Transfer Portal.
Beverly Leach "Maw-Maw" Lomax
Beverly Leach "Maw-Maw" Lomax, age 73, of Alto, Georgia went to her Heavenly Home on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. Mrs. Lomax was born on May 5, 1949 in Jackson County, Georgia to the late Gold and Grace Leach. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Denise Gibby; and Gloria Dianne Leach. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
New equipment will plug weather radar gap in northeastern Georgia
A deadly 1998 tornado that struck Hall and White counties led to the appointment of a task force to study steps that could be taken to protect citizens from future severe weather. Among the recommendations of that committee were the addition of a gap-filling weather radar to cover northeastern Georgia.
New weather radar could be a game-changer
The radar system should improve forecasting in North Georgia. A weather radar system purchased by the University of Georgia and the Georgia Institute of Technology could lead to improved weather forecasting in North Georgia – and provide both expanded educational opportunities for students and enhanced research capabilities for the two institutions.
UNG releases inaugural "20 Under 40" honorees list
The University of North Georgia Alumni Association has announced the inaugural honorees for its "20 Under 40" program. The recognition is meant to honor members of the UNG family for extraordinary accomplishments, significant professional achievements, or who have been a service to others. "The '20 Under 40' program allows Alumni...
Georgia gas prices continue to drop
Gas prices continue to decline both locally and across the country. According to the latest report from AAA, the average price of a gallon of regular in Georgia is now $2.87. That's down eight cents from the previous week, 29 cents from this time in November and 27 cents less than this time last year.
Cherokee County's Bryce Leatherwood wins NBC's 'The Voice'
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A Cherokee County native just got his golden ticket to stardom. Bryce Leatherwood just became the winner of NBC's 'The Voice' Tuesday night. He's had incredible performances week after week, winning him a recording contract and hopefully a thriving music career under the mentorship of country star Blake Shelton.
Whataburger Has Come To Atlanta & The Crazy Line Is Making Life Harder For Locals
Texas' famous fast-food chain Whataburger just opened its first location in the Metro Atlanta area in Georgia and is already making waves. The Kennesaw spot opened its doors on November 28, and massive crowds have shown up to determine if the burger chain is worth the hype. Videos from locals...
Visit the Snowiest Town in Georgia
Dahlonega is the county seat of Lumpkin County, Georgia, in the United States. Dahlonega is located at the north end of Georgia highway 400, the freeway which connects Dahlonega to Atlanta.
Atlanta homeowner buys tractor to smooth out street as paving project drags on for years
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - When Joe Abercrombie moved his family from Alabama to Atlanta, Georgia, he thought he left country life behind. But his move into southeast Atlanta’s Ormewood Park came with a country vibe. The family lives on Ayr Place, one of Atlanta’s unpaved residential streets.
