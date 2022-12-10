ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flowery Branch, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
accesswdun.com

GHSA, Falcons to hold media event on Thursday

The Georgia High School Association and the Atlanta Falcons are expected to announce the high school football finals will move back to the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in 2023. The two organizations have scheduled a media event at 2 p.m. on Thursday at the Benz in Atlanta to make the announcement. The...
ATLANTA, GA
247Sports

Georgia football: Kirby Smart gives update on departing staffer Buster Faulkner

The Georgia Bulldogs found out earlier this week that they would be losing a staffer to one of their biggest rivals when it became clear offensive analyst Buster Faulkner would be the next offensive coordinator at Georgia Tech. One of the big questions with Faulkner's impending departure is when exactly he'll leave Athens, but head coach Kirby Smart made it clear Wednesday that the question is still up in the air.
ATLANTA, GA
iheart.com

Georgia H.S. Team Has Championship Stolen From Them

So many great H.S. Football Championships in Georgia over the weekend but one terrible call ruined Championship hopes for Cedar Grove H.S. For some athletes, the High School football championship is one of the great achievements in the sport they'll ever see. Terrible officiating stole those hopes and dreams from one team on 3rd and goal in the 4th quarter with less than :59 left on the clock. Twitter exploded after that game showing all the angles and the obvious terrible call that was made to give Sandy Creek the win.
ELLENWOOD, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Connor Lew, 4-star OL out of Georgia, flips commitment from Miami to SEC program

Connor Lew, an interior offensive lineman out of Acworth, Georgia (Kennesaw Mountain), has announced a commitment to play in the SEC. Lew, who is rated a 4-star prospect by 247Sports, committed to Auburn on Tuesday, after he flipped from Miami. Lew is listed at 6-foot-3 and 280 pounds, and ranked the No. 40 interior lineman in the Class of 2023, and the No. 50 prospect in the state of Georgia.
ACWORTH, GA
accesswdun.com

Beverly Leach "Maw-Maw" Lomax

Beverly Leach "Maw-Maw" Lomax, age 73, of Alto, Georgia went to her Heavenly Home on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. Mrs. Lomax was born on May 5, 1949 in Jackson County, Georgia to the late Gold and Grace Leach. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Denise Gibby; and Gloria Dianne Leach. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
ALTO, GA
accesswdun.com

New equipment will plug weather radar gap in northeastern Georgia

A deadly 1998 tornado that struck Hall and White counties led to the appointment of a task force to study steps that could be taken to protect citizens from future severe weather. Among the recommendations of that committee were the addition of a gap-filling weather radar to cover northeastern Georgia.
WHITE COUNTY, GA
uga.edu

New weather radar could be a game-changer

The radar system should improve forecasting in North Georgia. A weather radar system purchased by the University of Georgia and the Georgia Institute of Technology could lead to improved weather forecasting in North Georgia – and provide both expanded educational opportunities for students and enhanced research capabilities for the two institutions.
ATHENS, GA
accesswdun.com

UNG releases inaugural "20 Under 40" honorees list

The University of North Georgia Alumni Association has announced the inaugural honorees for its "20 Under 40" program. The recognition is meant to honor members of the UNG family for extraordinary accomplishments, significant professional achievements, or who have been a service to others. "The '20 Under 40' program allows Alumni...
DAHLONEGA, GA
accesswdun.com

Georgia gas prices continue to drop

Gas prices continue to decline both locally and across the country. According to the latest report from AAA, the average price of a gallon of regular in Georgia is now $2.87. That's down eight cents from the previous week, 29 cents from this time in November and 27 cents less than this time last year.
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

Cherokee County's Bryce Leatherwood wins NBC's 'The Voice'

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A Cherokee County native just got his golden ticket to stardom. Bryce Leatherwood just became the winner of NBC's 'The Voice' Tuesday night. He's had incredible performances week after week, winning him a recording contract and hopefully a thriving music career under the mentorship of country star Blake Shelton.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy