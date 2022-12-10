Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football lands prediction for RB Kyron JonesThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Program lands commitment from Syncere SafeeullahThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: DE Kai Wallin commits to programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football lands commitment from long snapper Marco OrtizThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Kwinten Ives commits to programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Details Emerge From Mike Leach's Heartbreaking Death
Longtime college football coach Mike Leach passed away Monday night from heart complications. He was 61. In a statement shared by Mississippi State, Leach's family said he was an organ donor. "Mike was a giving and attentive husband, father, and grandfather. He was able to participate in organ donation at...
Coaches Called Out For Despicable Move After Mike Leach's Death
Some concerning reports are coming out of the college football world on Wednesday. According to Mississippi State insider Steve Robertson, some coaches are reportedly trying to poach transfers from the Bulldogs program just after the death of head coach Mike Leach. "Getting some reports of some college coaches working through...
Recruit Who Decommitted From Deion Sanders, Colorado Reportedly Announces New Commitment
Former Colorado tight end commit Tucker Ashcraft has flipped his commitment from the Buffaloes and pledged his intent to join Luke Fickell and the Wisconsin Badgers in 2023. Ashcraft re-opened his college recruitment just two days after Deion Sanders accepted the Colorado head coaching job. He originally committed back in April.
Football World Praying For Mike Leach's Wife Today
The football world continues to pray not only for Mike Leach, but his family, as well. On Sunday, the Mississippi State head coach was hospitalized. Leach was reportedly rushed to the hospital with a serious medical situation. Prayers have been pouring in for the longtime college football head coach. Our...
Tom Brady Was Stunned By Family's Decision On Sunday
Over the weekend, Tom Brady suffered one of his worst defeats as a starting quarterback. The San Francisco 49ers dominated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from the opening whistle en route to a 35-7 win. Despite the beatdown, Brady's family decided to stay until after the game. Except Brady figured they...
Mike Leach's Old Comment On His Obituary Is Going Viral
Late Monday night, Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach passed away following complications related to a heart condition. Leach was 61 years old. A beloved college football coach, Leach was arguably the best personality the sport has seen over the past few decades. That was evidenced by what he said...
Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Mike Leach's Death On Tuesday
Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach passed away last night after complications from a heart condition. He was just 61 years old. Leach suffered a massive heart attack this past weekend and had to be taken to the hospital where he was in critical condition until he passed. After news...
Steelers Made Interesting Quarterback Decision In Practice Today
If Kenny Pickett can't start for the Steelers this weekend, head coach Mike Tomlin will have an important decision to make at quarterback. Even though Mitch Trubisky took over for Pickett this past Sunday, his place in the starting lineup is not guaranteed. Mason Rudolph told reporters Wednesday that he...
College football bowl game predictions, picks by proven computer model
The college football bowl schedule is here and now it's time to make our picks and predictions for the final games of the 2022 season. What can we expect from the bowl games this year? This postseason, we turn to FPI to guide us in making our own picks for the biggest matchups. Football Power Index ...
Breaking: Mike Leach's Reason For Hospitalization Revealed
Mississippi State head football coach Mike Leach suffered a major heart attack on Sunday. The longtime college football head coach suffered a heart attack on Sunday and went several minutes without oxygen, according to a report on Monday afternoon. Leach was airlifted to the hospital on Sunday, where he's remained...
Longtime College Football Coach Was Fired In Locker Room
Navy wasted no time moving on from head coach Ken Niumatalolo after Saturday's double-overtime loss to Army. Niumatalolo was in Navy's locker room on Saturday when athletic director Chet Gladchuk walked in and fired him. "First of all, we just got kicked in the gut," Niumatalolo said, via ESPN. "I...
Nick Saban Releases Statement On The Mike Leach Situation
Well-wishes continue to pour in for Mississippi State's Mike Leach after the Bulldogs head coach reportedly suffered a massive heart attack at home on Sunday. The university says that Leach remains in critical condition at the school's medical center in Jackson as of this morning. Alabama's Nick Saban was among...
College Sports Announcer Has Reportedly Been Fired
A college sports announcer has reportedly been fired. According to a report by the Toledo Blade, the voice of the school's athletic teams has been let go. Brent Balbinot, the voice of the Toledo Rockets, has been fired, per the report. "He flew on the men’s basketball charter to last...
Colorado Quarterback Reportedly Makes Transfer Decision
Deion Sanders encouraged Colorado's players to "jump in that portal" when first speaking to the team. A quarterback has taken his advice. Maddox Kopp announced Monday that he's putting his name into the transfer portal after his freshman season. "Thank you to Buff Nation for my time in Boulder," Kopp...
Paul Finebaum Shares What He's Heard About Mike Leach
As the wider college football prays for Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach to recover from his medical emergency, information on what happened to him remains scarce. Even SEC insider Paul Finebaum is lacking answers. Appearing on McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning, Finebaum wished Leach the best and is...
4 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you love going out form time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
5-Star Quarterback Recruit Might Be Flipping Commitment
Five-star quarterback Dante Moore could be on the verge of flipping his commitment. At least that's what it sounds like. Moore, the No. 11 recruit and No. 5 quarterback from the 2023 class, committed to Oregon in July. However, the Ducks recently lost one of their top coaches. Offensive coordinator...
Sports Reporter Reveals Mike Leach's Final Words To Her
Mike Leach touched the lives of so many around the sports world — including college football reporter Crissy Froyd. On Tuesday morning, just one day after Leach's passing, Froyd shared the final words that the late Mississippi State head coach said to her:. "You've got your whole life ahead...
Football World Reacts To Jackson State's Coaching Hire
Jackson State has found its successor to Deion Sanders. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, the HBCU powerhouse is set to hire T.C. Taylor as its head coach. Taylor was the team's wide receivers coach under Sanders. He's a Jackson State alum with strong ties to the program. Thamel said Jackson...
Amari Cooper Announces Decision Following His Injury
Amari Cooper played through a hip/core injury last weekend, and he doesn't intend to miss time. During Tuesday's media availability, per 92.3 The Fan, the Cleveland Browns wide receiver called pain management part of his job. "It's getting better. Just a part of playing football in this league," Cooper said....
