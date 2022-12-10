Read full article on original website
WBKO
Fatal collision in LaRue County left 1 dead and another injured
HODGENVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police responded to a two-vehicle fatal collision in Larue County Monday afternoon. On Dec. 12, KSP received a call from the Larue County Dispatch requesting assistance in investigating a two-vehicle fatal collision near the intersection of Greensburg Road and Malcomb Drive. The investigation revealed...
fox56news.com
18-year-old dead in single-vehicle crash in Danville
DANVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) – Danville police and emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday. At 10:20 a.m., police gathered near the entrance to LSC Communications on Lebanon Road where police said a vehicle, driven by 18-year-old Camille Harmon, lost control of her vehicle and veered off the roadway.
wnky.com
Dump truck accident causes detour in Barren County
GLASGOW, Ky. – Some drivers passing through Glasgow may need to seek an alternate route this evening. On Tuesday afternoon, a dump truck overturned in the 15,000 block of Roseville Road, according to deputy director Marcus Thurman of Glasgow-Barren County Emergency Management. Thurman says emergency crews responded to the...
k105.com
Dense fog causes Grayson Co. juvenile to miss stop sign, travel down embankment
Dense fog caused a Grayson County juvenile to drive down an embankment at the intersection of the William Thomason Byway and Brandenburg Road. Friday night at approximately 11:00, Leitchfield Police Department Sgt. Keith Harrell and Officer DJ Newton, Grayson County Deputy Justin Cockerel, the Leitchfield Fire Department and EMS responded to the crash and found the female juvenile, driving a Toyota Camry, had traveled through the stop sign as she drove north on the bypass, crossed Brandenburg Road and traveled down an embankment.
WBKO
Road closed in Barren Co. for tree removal
GLASGOW Ky. (WBKO) - Barren County Judge Executive, Micheal Hale, has announced a road closure that may affect morning and evening commutes for some drivers beginning December 12, 2022. Bristletown Road, between Bristletown Hills and R.C. Woods Road, is now closed to through traffic. This is necessary due to the...
Wave 3
Hardin County Little Caesars raises money for Ky. National Guardsman paralyzed in crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Michalak family, owners of the Little Caesar’s in Radcliff, said they hope every order placed at their Fundraiser will help serve a man who has spent his life giving to others. Major John Rock is a Kentucky National Guardsman of nearly two decades and...
wymt.com
Reckless driving complaint leaves Southern Kentucky man facing several charges
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Wayne County man is facing a number of charges after police followed up on a report of someone driving reckless. On Saturday afternoon, deputies were dispatched to Highway 776 where they found the suspect and his car. Police stopped the car after the driver committed a traffic violation while turning from Michigan Avenue onto Walnut Street in Monticello.
wymt.com
Late night suspicious person complaint leads to fight with police
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One man is behind bars facing multiple charges after a complaint turned into a fight with police. On Saturday night around 11, police were called to Ritner Road in Wayne County after several people called to report a suspicious man and woman randomly knocking on doors of homes in the area.
Wave 3
Louisville pediatrician urges vaccinations after son passes away from the flu
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville pediatrician is raising awareness after the loss of his son to make sure others are prepared for what officials warn could be the worst flu season in years. His message comes after a four-year-old from Bullitt County died from the flu. Ever since he...
YAHOO!
A hoax most cruel: How a caller duped McDonald's managers into strip-searching a worker
Editor's note: The Courier Journal published this story Oct. 9, 2005. It is being republished after the original online file became corrupted. The story is based in part on depositions and other court documents filed in a Bullitt Circuit Court lawsuit, as well as interviews and police reports, court records and news accounts from more than five-dozen jurisdictions. The victim in the Bullitt County case agreed to be identified.
fox56news.com
Volunteers needed for Christmas dinner in Jessamine County
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Jessamine County Homeless is hosting a free community Christmas Dinner, and they need your help to make it happen. The free Christmas Dinner hosted by JCHC will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Dec. 22 at the Jessamine County Public Library. The dinner is come one, come all. Even those who aren’t Jessamine County residents are invited, which means a lot of volunteers are needed.
WLKY.com
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Police looking for 3 who burglarized Radcliff smoke shop
RADCLIFF, Ky. — Police are investigating a smash-and-grab break-in at a store in Radcliff that was caught on camera. Just before 4 a.m. on Saturday, three suspects wearing hoodies and face coverings broke into Mr. Tobacco and Vapor. The store is in the Radcliff Plaza Shopping Center on North Dixie Blvd.
k105.com
45 minute high-speed pursuit begins in parking lot of KSP Post 4, ends in arrest of man on fleeing, drug trafficking charges
A high-speed pursuit began that began at Kentucky State Police Post 4 headquarters ended in the arrest of an Elizabethtown man on fleeing and drug trafficking charges. Monday morning, 18-year-old Qua’Darrius Skillman was in a Kia Forte in the parking lot of KSP Post 4 headquarters in Elizabethtown as a friend was inside being interviewed, according to a report by The News-Enterprise.
wdrb.com
Hole Lotta Love Donuts in Elizabethtown closes after 10 months in business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was a bittersweet Sunday for a sweet spot in Elizabethtown. Hole Lotta Love Donuts closed its doors permanently on Sunday. The donut shop first opened in March 2022 and quickly became known as a location offering opportunities of employment to people of all abilities. Owners...
Marion County man indicted by federal jury on reported drug, gun charges
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville federal jury indicted a Marion County man on alleged federal drug and gun charges. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, the indictment states that 31-year-old Christopher Wiser, of Lebanon, KY, was charged with possession with the intent to distribute cocaine and meth and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Wave 3
Kentucky’s oldest and longest serving mayor retires
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/WKYT) - The state’s oldest and longest-serving mayor retired from office this week. Walter Lee Cash served as Brodhead’s mayor for 24 years and has never missed a board meeting. At a reception Monday night, he officially retired and the city’s new mayor was sworn...
WBKO
Sentencing delayed for former Barren County educator
BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The sentencing for a former Barren County educator accused of sexual conduct with a student has been delayed. William Kyle Gardner, 30, of Horse Cave, pleaded guilty to having sexual relations with a minor after a 2019 investigation. According to court documents, Gardner originally signed...
935wain.com
Sheriff’s Office Arrests Adair County Man After Armed Robbery
The Adair County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint from Adair 911 of an armed robbery at the HWY 206 Food Mart on Friday, December 9th, 2022 at 1:46 pm. Dispatch advised K-9 Deputy Chandler Staten that a white male had entered the store, wearing a white shirt, hat and glasses. The male had a shotgun in his hands and pointed it at the clerk. He then demanded money from the register. The suspect fled in a black dodge Dakota last seen on Vester Road. Law Enforcement from the Sheriff’s Office, Columbia Police Department and Kentucky State Police saturated the area, but were unable to locate the vehicle.
WBKO
Juvenile charged after school threat investigation in Glasgow
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department says they charged a juvenile after they were accused of making a threat against Glasgow Independent Schools. Police responded to a complaint of a school threat after they were made aware of the allegations on social media. Police say a juvenile had...
wymt.com
Upper respiratory illnesses sweeping across Kentucky
KENTUCKY (WYMT) - There is a lot of sickness moving through Central and Southern Kentucky, according to health experts. Many have the flu, and some have COVID-19, but there are also some other issues people are dealing with. We tried to speak with a doctor in Danville Tuesday afternoon about...
