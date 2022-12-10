ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athlon Sports

Packers Released Veteran Wide Receiver On Tuesday

The Green Bay Packers released wide receiver and punt returner Dede Westbrook on Tuesday.  The Packers signed Westbrook to the team's 16-player practice squad on Nov. 15, hours after releasing its 2021 third-round pick Amari Rodgers. Westbrook is a sixth-year player out of Oklahoma. The ...
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Marco Wilson: Exits with injury

Wilson is questionable to return to Monday's game against the Patriots with a stinger, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. Wilson went down with an undisclosed injury during the first half. He was able to walk off into the medical tent under his own power before then heading to the locker room in the second quarter, per Urban. With Byron Murphy (back) already inactive, Trayvon Mullen, Antonio Hamilton and Christian Matthew will serve as Arizona's only available cornerbacks for the time being.
The Comeback

Brittney Griner had one request on flight home

WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CBS Sports

Wemby Watch: Why Cade Cunningham's season-ending injury won't help Pistons' odds of drafting Victor Wembanyama

Before we resume our regularly scheduled programming surrounding future No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama, we should kick things off today by sending well wishes to 2021 No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham. The Detroit Pistons point guard will undergo surgery on his left shin that will end his season. Hopefully, he makes it back to the court at full strength next season. There are two questions we should address in the context of Wembanyama, though:
CBS Sports

Sean Murphy trade: Braves land catcher from A's in three-team deal; Brewers get William Contreras, per report

The Atlanta Braves acquired catcher Sean Murphy from the Oakland Athletics on Monday as part of a three-way trade that also involved the Milwaukee Brewers, according to ESPN. ESPN reports that the Braves are tapping into their existing catcher depth as part of the deal -- All-Star William Contreras is going to the Brewers, and veteran Manny Piña is going to Oakland.
CBS Sports

Commanders' Carson Wentz: Activated from IR

The Commanders activated Wentz (finger) from injured reserve Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Wentz stands to serve as the primary backup to Taylor Heinicke now that he's returned to Washington's active roster, beginning with Sunday's divisional contest against the Giants. The veteran hasn't played since Week 6 due to having undergone right ring finger surgery. In his six starts this season, Wentz threw 10 touchdowns and six interceptions.
CBS Sports

Athletics' Manny Pina: Heads to Oakland in three-team deal

The Athletics acquired Pina from Atlanta on Monday in a three-team trade which sent Sean Murphy to Atlanta and William Contreras to Milwaukee, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. The A's also received pitchers Kyle Muller, Royber Salinas and Freddy Tarnok plus outfielder Esteury Ruiz, while Atlanta received catcher Sean Murphy and the Brewers received catcher William Contreras and pitchers Joel Payamps and Justin Yeager.
CBS Sports

Saints' Chase Hansen: Designated to return Wednesday

Hansen (knee) was designated to return from the Saints' injured reserve Wednesday, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports. Hansen will now have a 21-day window to return to practice before he needs to be activated to the 53-man roster. Otherwise, he'll revert to IR for the remainder of the season. Hansen logged four tackles as a core special-teamer over the first eight games of the season, and his next chance to play will come Sunday versus Atlanta.
CBS Sports

Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 15, 2022: Model says start Zonovan Knight, sit Mike Evans

We're into the final month of the 2022 NFL schedule, and that means it's crunch time. Fantasy football injuries are mounting, with Deebo Samuel (ankle) likely to miss several weeks and Kyler Murray (ACL) out for the season. Now, owners of those players will be scrambling for replacements in their Week 15 Fantasy football rankings. Who should you slide into your Week 15 Fantasy football lineups if you own anyone showing up on NFL injury reports? A reliable set of weekly Fantasy football rankings can help make sure your roster is optimized for the stretch run. They can also help you nail difficult Fantasy football start-sit decisions like Isiah Pacheco or D'Onta Foreman at running back or Brandon Aiyuk or Jerry Jeudy at wide receiver. Before you lock in your lineups, be sure to check out the Week 15 Fantasy football rankings from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.
CBS Sports

Patriots' Devin McCourty: Doesn't finish game

McCourty left in the fourth quarter of Monday's win over the Cardinals to be evaluated for a head injury, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports. McCourty entered the medical tent after being involved in a hard tackle, but no official word on whether he suffered a concussion was reported. He did tell Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald that he was fine after the game, so it would appear he did not, but no official word on his status has been reported. His practice level in the days ahead should shed a better light on his abilities to suit up Sunday against the Raiders.
CBS Sports

Broncos' Randy Gregory: Designated to return from IR

The Broncos designated Gregory (knee) to return from injured reserve Wednesday, Aric DiLalla of the team's official site reports. Gregory suffered a meniscus injury in his right knee that needed surgery during Week 4 and has been on injured reserve since. However, he appears to be nearing a return to action and will practice Wednesday, which begins a 21-day window for him to be added to the active roster.
CBS Sports

Jaguars' Travon Walker: Day-to-day with ankle

Walker (ankle) is considered day-to-day ahead of the Jaguars' matchup with the Cowboys on Sunday, John Shipley of SI.com reports. Walker exited the Jaguars' Week 14 win over the Titans early with a high ankle injury and head coach Doug Pederson said Wednesday that the rookie is "day-to-day" heading into Week 15. The coach's words bode well for Walker's chances to play Sunday, but if he can't go, K'Lavon Chaisson will likely step into a starting role at outside linebacker against Dallas.
