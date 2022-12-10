Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 St. Louis Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MissouriKristen WaltersSaint Louis, MO
In 2008, a 16-year-old girl disappeared during a sleepover. Years later, her mother discovered a shocking journal entry.Fatim HemrajBerkeley, CA
Ballet dancers perform with adoptable pets to assist animals in finding holiday homesB.R. ShenoySaint Louis, MO
Remaining Calm in an Angry World: How Some CopeBrian LeeSaint Louis, MO
Related
Packers Released Veteran Wide Receiver On Tuesday
The Green Bay Packers released wide receiver and punt returner Dede Westbrook on Tuesday. The Packers signed Westbrook to the team's 16-player practice squad on Nov. 15, hours after releasing its 2021 third-round pick Amari Rodgers. Westbrook is a sixth-year player out of Oklahoma. The ...
CBS Sports
Tom Brady did something for a 49ers player in postgame that he promised he'd never do again for anyone
Tom Brady has been known to storm off the field without shaking hands after losing a game, but that definitely wasn't the case following the Buccaneers' 35-7 loss to the 49ers. Despite the beat down, not only did Brady stay on the field to chat with a few 49ers players...
CBS Sports
Eagles' A.J. Brown traded Chiefs' Travis Kelce to acquire himself in fantasy football league
Fantasy football is not just popular among fans at home. NFL players like to get in on the action too, and that includes Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown, who just had to acquire himself via trade last season. Speaking with NBC Sports EDGE, Brown said he enjoys playing fantasy...
CBS Sports
Tom Brady takes subtle dig at Bengals' 'fairly tough' defense ahead of Buccaneers' Week 15 matchup
Tom Brady echoed his former coach's famous phrase when mentioning the Buccaneers' upcoming opponent in Week 15. But unlike anything Bill Belichick would do, Brady gave his opponent some bulletin board material. Fresh off of a 35-7 blowout loss in San Francisco, Brady and his teammates will host the defending...
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Marco Wilson: Exits with injury
Wilson is questionable to return to Monday's game against the Patriots with a stinger, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. Wilson went down with an undisclosed injury during the first half. He was able to walk off into the medical tent under his own power before then heading to the locker room in the second quarter, per Urban. With Byron Murphy (back) already inactive, Trayvon Mullen, Antonio Hamilton and Christian Matthew will serve as Arizona's only available cornerbacks for the time being.
CBS Sports
Brittney Griner has first basketball workout in 10 months, dunks in her return to the practice court
Brittney Griner was released from a Russian penal colony last week after being held in custody for the past 10 month. Over the weekend, Griner participated in a light workout in which she dunked a basketball, according to ESPN's T.J. Quinn. Griner has been at Fort Sam Houston in San...
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home
WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CBS Sports
Giannis Antetokounmpo hit with two 10-second violations vs. Warriors, but officials need to be more consistent
Giannis Antetokounmpo has reverted back to his paint-drying free-throw routine this season, and it cost him two more 10-second violations against the Warriors on Tuesday. Both came in the third quarter with Milwaukee in the midst of opening up a big lead. You can count for yourself along with that...
CBS Sports
Wemby Watch: Why Cade Cunningham's season-ending injury won't help Pistons' odds of drafting Victor Wembanyama
Before we resume our regularly scheduled programming surrounding future No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama, we should kick things off today by sending well wishes to 2021 No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham. The Detroit Pistons point guard will undergo surgery on his left shin that will end his season. Hopefully, he makes it back to the court at full strength next season. There are two questions we should address in the context of Wembanyama, though:
CBS Sports
Sean Murphy trade: Braves land catcher from A's in three-team deal; Brewers get William Contreras, per report
The Atlanta Braves acquired catcher Sean Murphy from the Oakland Athletics on Monday as part of a three-way trade that also involved the Milwaukee Brewers, according to ESPN. ESPN reports that the Braves are tapping into their existing catcher depth as part of the deal -- All-Star William Contreras is going to the Brewers, and veteran Manny Piña is going to Oakland.
CBS Sports
Commanders' Carson Wentz: Activated from IR
The Commanders activated Wentz (finger) from injured reserve Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Wentz stands to serve as the primary backup to Taylor Heinicke now that he's returned to Washington's active roster, beginning with Sunday's divisional contest against the Giants. The veteran hasn't played since Week 6 due to having undergone right ring finger surgery. In his six starts this season, Wentz threw 10 touchdowns and six interceptions.
CBS Sports
Athletics' Manny Pina: Heads to Oakland in three-team deal
The Athletics acquired Pina from Atlanta on Monday in a three-team trade which sent Sean Murphy to Atlanta and William Contreras to Milwaukee, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. The A's also received pitchers Kyle Muller, Royber Salinas and Freddy Tarnok plus outfielder Esteury Ruiz, while Atlanta received catcher Sean Murphy and the Brewers received catcher William Contreras and pitchers Joel Payamps and Justin Yeager.
CBS Sports
Saints' Chase Hansen: Designated to return Wednesday
Hansen (knee) was designated to return from the Saints' injured reserve Wednesday, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports. Hansen will now have a 21-day window to return to practice before he needs to be activated to the 53-man roster. Otherwise, he'll revert to IR for the remainder of the season. Hansen logged four tackles as a core special-teamer over the first eight games of the season, and his next chance to play will come Sunday versus Atlanta.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 15, 2022: Model says start Zonovan Knight, sit Mike Evans
We're into the final month of the 2022 NFL schedule, and that means it's crunch time. Fantasy football injuries are mounting, with Deebo Samuel (ankle) likely to miss several weeks and Kyler Murray (ACL) out for the season. Now, owners of those players will be scrambling for replacements in their Week 15 Fantasy football rankings. Who should you slide into your Week 15 Fantasy football lineups if you own anyone showing up on NFL injury reports? A reliable set of weekly Fantasy football rankings can help make sure your roster is optimized for the stretch run. They can also help you nail difficult Fantasy football start-sit decisions like Isiah Pacheco or D'Onta Foreman at running back or Brandon Aiyuk or Jerry Jeudy at wide receiver. Before you lock in your lineups, be sure to check out the Week 15 Fantasy football rankings from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.
CBS Sports
Patriots' Devin McCourty: Doesn't finish game
McCourty left in the fourth quarter of Monday's win over the Cardinals to be evaluated for a head injury, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports. McCourty entered the medical tent after being involved in a hard tackle, but no official word on whether he suffered a concussion was reported. He did tell Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald that he was fine after the game, so it would appear he did not, but no official word on his status has been reported. His practice level in the days ahead should shed a better light on his abilities to suit up Sunday against the Raiders.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Randy Gregory: Designated to return from IR
The Broncos designated Gregory (knee) to return from injured reserve Wednesday, Aric DiLalla of the team's official site reports. Gregory suffered a meniscus injury in his right knee that needed surgery during Week 4 and has been on injured reserve since. However, he appears to be nearing a return to action and will practice Wednesday, which begins a 21-day window for him to be added to the active roster.
CBS Sports
MLB rumors: Mets listening on Carlos Carrasco trade; Arizona talked Daulton Varsho swap with Astros
Spring training camps open in roughly two months and 21 of our top 50 free agents remain unsigned, including three of the top nine. Don't worry, those guys will sign soon enough. Here are Tuesday's hot stove rumors. Mets listening on Carrasco. After signing Justin Verlander, José Quintana, and Kodai...
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Travon Walker: Day-to-day with ankle
Walker (ankle) is considered day-to-day ahead of the Jaguars' matchup with the Cowboys on Sunday, John Shipley of SI.com reports. Walker exited the Jaguars' Week 14 win over the Titans early with a high ankle injury and head coach Doug Pederson said Wednesday that the rookie is "day-to-day" heading into Week 15. The coach's words bode well for Walker's chances to play Sunday, but if he can't go, K'Lavon Chaisson will likely step into a starting role at outside linebacker against Dallas.
CBS Sports
Hornets coach Steve Clifford rips team after overtime loss to Pistons: 'All we care about is scoring'
Charlotte Hornets coach Steve Clifford was fed up after his team's 141-134 overtime loss to the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night. Instead of his usual post-game press conference, Clifford sat down and delivered a two-minute rant without taking a single question. Clifford ripped into his team's lack of defensive effort,...
CBS Sports
NFL owners get defensive after scouting combine is compared to 'slave auction' by league exec Troy Vincent
IRVING, Texas -- Several NFL team owners took offense Wednesday at league meetings when NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent referred to the NFL scouting combine as having characteristics of a "slave auction," multiple people present in the room told CBS Sports. Vincent spoke to ownership Wednesday...
Comments / 0