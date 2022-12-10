ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Anatomy of a Biden deal: Hudson West III

By Jon Levine
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hPXdZ_0jeKmpkf00

After Joe Biden left the Vice President’s office in 2017, his family was looking to deal and found willing partners in the form of Ye Jianming, boss of the Chinese energy company CEFC.

The business magnate has long been interested in developing high-level connections in the United States and chatted up with Hunter Biden at a dinner in Miami in May 2017.

The two discussed a $40 million joint venture to produce liquified natural gas in Louisiana, according to a 2019 report in the New Yorker. The deal went nowhere, but the relationship continued. Ye even sent a 3-carat diamond to Hunter’s hotel afterward with a note thanking him for the meeting.

On Aug. 2, 2017, Hunter Biden signed a formal consulting deal with Ye, earning a one-time retainer of  $500,000, with monthly payments of $100,000 afterward. His uncle, James Biden, would receive $65,000 per month, according to the Washington Post report in March.

Previous 1 of 2 Next
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WolN2_0jeKmpkf00
On Aug. 2, 2017, Hunter Biden signed a formal consulting deal with Ye Jianming, boss of the Chinese energy company CEFC.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mz05T_0jeKmpkf00
Ye even sent a 3-carat diamond to Hunter's hotel afterward with a note thanking him for a previous meeting.

The agreement between Hunter Biden and Ye specified that the two would jointly pursue business opportunities under Hudson West III LLC. The company would be owned equally by Hunter Biden’s firm Owasco and Coldharbour, a group controlled by Ye lieutenant Mervyn Yan, according to New York Post Columnist Miranda Devine’s book “Laptop From Hell.”

On Aug. 8, 2017, the Chinese side seeded Hudson West with $5 million. Over time the lion’s share of the cash ended in an account linked to Hunter Biden, while $1.4 million found its way to the Lion Hall Group, James Biden’s consulting shop.

Previous 1 of 3 Next
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v9mGG_0jeKmpkf00
Another CEFC official, Patrick Ho, was charged with bribery and money laundering by the United States.
AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06saBB_0jeKmpkf00
The New York Post reported on Biden's deal with China in October 2022.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3az9oL_0jeKmpkf00
Ye was detained in China in 2018 on suspicions of "economic crimes," according to Reuters.
Yang jin - Imaginechina

The operation began to fall apart in March 2018 after Ye was detained in China on suspicions of “economic crimes,” according to Reuters . He hasn’t been heard from since.

Another CEFC official, Patrick Ho, was charged with bribery and money laundering by the United States and would ultimately be sentenced to three years in prison.

On Nov. 2, 2018, Yan permanently dissolved Hudson West.

Comments / 87

irish47
4d ago

if you listen to CNN and MSNBC the country is in great shape thanks to the Biden administration. Then there's the real world within the American people live. Corruption at its finest thanks to Biden, his family and administration. Yep all is well in their world

Reply(14)
107
David Mitchell
4d ago

I wonder why CNN and MSNBC are not covering this or Hunters laptop. If you only listened to them you’d never know these stories exist.

Reply(6)
95
Tammy Burt
4d ago

Joe bidwn is owned by China hes letting them buy up land and Universities this guy is a threat to our country his whole family should be in prison along with many democrats and fbi.

Reply(4)
48
Related
The Independent

Fox News’ Peter Doocy taken down in White House press conference clash: ‘That is not an accurate take’

Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy received a polite rebuke for suggesting the Biden Administration favoured oil drilling in Venezuela while disadvantaging US domestic producers.Last week, the Treasury Department announced it was easing sanctions against the Nicolas Maduro-led regime and would allow Chevron to resume “limited” energy production there.The decision, which came after talks between the Venezuelan government and opposition parties resumed, has been slammed by rightwing commentators as being too soft on the pariah state.At a White House briefing on Monday, Mr Doocy asked: “Why is it that President Biden would rather let US companies drill for oil in...
Salon

"Biden jumps the gun on Christmas": Fox News now complaining White House is "too pro-Christmas"

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Over the years, many critics of Fox News and its sister channel Fox Business have mocked the right-wing cable media outlets for claiming that liberals and progressives are carrying out a "War On Christmas." It's a claim that's difficult to back up, as Christmas music, Christmas celebrations and Christmas decorations become ubiquitous in a long list of major U.S. cities that are overwhelmingly Democratic — from Boston and Philadelphia to Seattle to Chicago. Nonetheless, many Fox News and Fox Business hosts have insisted, year after year, that there is a movement among liberals, progressives and Democrats to attack Christmas.
The Independent

JFK assassination expert says CIA has proof Lee Harvey Oswald was involved in secret operation in 1963

The CIA is withholding evidence that Lee Harvey Oswald was involved in a covert intelligence operation three months before assassinating John F. Kennedy in 1963, an author and investigator has claimed.Prominent JFK expert Jefferson Morley said the operation, which sought to blame Cuban leader Fidel Castro for an act of violence that could be used as a pretext for a full-scale invasion by the US, would fundamentally alter the accepted history of the presidential assassination. Mr Morley made the claim at a press conference on Monday for the Mary Ferrell Foundation, which filed a lawsuit in October seeking to...
SheKnows

Joe Biden Made a Very Strategic Move to Keep Son Hunter in the Background at Granddaughter Naomi's Wedding

President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden were front and center at granddaughter Naomi’s wedding to Peter Neal. While they were obviously hosting the event at the White House, there may have been another reason to keep themselves, and not her dad Hunter Biden, in the spotlight. Anyone who has followed politics over the past few years knows that Republican Party has made Joe Biden’s youngest son the target of their ire. From tweets about “Hunter Biden’s laptop” to questions about his business dealings, the upcoming GOP-controlled House is going to make an investigation a top priority — and...
msn.com

Team Biden’s 401(k) heist could raid your retirement for a woke agenda

President Joe Biden is threatening the returns of 401(k) savings accounts, risking millions of workers’ comfortable retirements. If you put money into a 401(k), beware. Until now, the law always required fund managers entrusted with your savings to invest the money where it’s expected to get the top profit for you. Period. But late last month, Biden’s Labor Department announced a rule change that goes into effect at the end of January. It will allow fund managers to invest your money in the stocks of companies that favor left-wing policies, even if they earn a lower return.
Daily Mail

Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities

Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
The List

Donald Trump Is Demanding To Be Put Back In The White House After Elon Musk's Twitter Exposé

Donald Trump's reaction to a Twitter exposé was one for the history books. On December 2, "Chief Twit" Elon Musk promised a breaking news story showing that Twitter stopped "free speech" before the 2020 presidential election, according to The Washington Post. Before the internal files were shared, Musk tweeted, "This will be awesome." However, the nearly 40-tweet storm posted by journalist Matt Taibbi turned out to be less exciting than advertised.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Michelle Obama reveals whether she'd run for US president

Michelle Obama has addressed a question she has repeatedly been asked over the years - whether or not she will run for president.The former first lady has already had experience in the White House, during her husband Barack Obama’s presidency from 2009 to 2017.Speaking to Naga Munchetty on BBC Breakfast, Ms Obama admitted that she “detests” being asked whether she would ever consider running for the top position herself, and gave a straightforward answer.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
RadarOnline

'YOU Deliver Opening Remarks': President Joe Biden CAUGHT Using 'Cheat Sheet' During G20 Summit

President Joe Biden was caught using a “cheat sheet” instructing him how and when to act during this week’s G20 summit in Indonesia, RadarOnline.com has learned. The president’s surprising move came on Wednesday, marking at least the second time President Biden has accidentally shown reporters such a sheet while delivering important remarks to citizens and world leaders alike.According to Daily Mail, the instructions provided to Biden instructed the nearly 79-year-old president when to sit down, when to speak, when to take photos alongside other world leaders, and a synopsis of what he should say once he has the floor.“YOU will...
LOUISIANA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Musician Announces He Is Running for President

Famed musician Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, has announced that he once again plans to run for President of the United States in 2024, according to the New York Post. West, 45, said in a video that known far-right figure Milo Yiannopoulos is working on his campaign.
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
110K+
Followers
67K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy