ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Apple workers in Australia plan Christmas strike

By Reuters
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dfg64_0jeKmo7A00

SYDNEY — Hundreds of Apple workers in Australia are preparing to go on a strike ahead of Christmas to demand better working conditions and wages, union leaders and staff said, a move likely to hurt the iPhone maker’s sales and services in the country.

The less than two-day strike by about 200 of Apple’s roughly 4,000 employees in Australia comes as the US tech giant faces disruptions due to worker unrest in its main iPhone plant in China .

Members of Australia’s Retail and Fast Food Workers Union (RAFFWU) are asking Apple Inc (AAPL.O) for fixed rosters, known hours of work, weekends of two consecutive days, and an agreed annual wage rise.

“This Christmas strike is a way for our members to take back their time with family and friends while management continues to refuse to give workers the most basic minimum rostering rights,” RAFFWU secretary Josh Cullinan told Reuters, adding management would be notified on Monday of the intention to strike .

Efforts to get management to the bargaining table immediately failed earlier this week, with Apple (AAPL.O) refusing to meet until February, he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PReC3_0jeKmo7A00
Hundreds of Apple workers in Australia are preparing to go on a strike ahead of Christmas to demand better working conditions and wages.
Getty Images

Striking workers would walk out of Apple’s retail outlets at 3 p.m. (0400 GMT) on Dec. 23 and stay away throughout Christmas Eve, usually a peak time for sales of Apple iPhones, watches, and other products.

The action would be nationwide but would have the greatest impact at two retail outlets in Brisbane, and one each in Adelaide and Newcastle where RAFFWU have the most members.

An Apple spokesperson declined to comment on the negotiations but said the company was “proud to reward our valued team members in Australia with strong compensation and exceptional benefits.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EgdP2_0jeKmo7A00
Efforts to get management to the bargaining table immediately failed earlier this week, with Apple refusing to meet until February.
AP

In June this year, Apple workers in Maryland became the first retail employees of the tech giant to unionize in the United States. On Thursday, the union set formal dates in January to start negotiations with Apple.

Apple workers staged a full-day strike in October and also a one-hour walkout later that month.

“You can’t put a price on work-life balance,” said one Apple employee, who will join the strike but did not want to be identified over fears of being targeted by management.

“What we have ended up with Apple is an arrangement where all the non-mandatory benefits that allow a work-life balance to workers have been taken off.”

Other strike actions that have been continuing from earlier this year will also be escalated, RAFFWU said, including a ban on iPhone repair and Apple Watch repairs for certain hours in some outlets, bans on answering the door in others, bans on conducting any sales, and bans on wearing the company’s festive red t-shirt.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Teen who irked Elon Musk by tracking billionaires’ private jets says he’s been shadowbanned on Twitter

Jack Sweeney, the man behind the Twitter account tracking Elon Musk’s private jet, says the account has been “shadowbanned” following the Tesla CEO’s platform takeover. Mr Sweeney, a programmer who set up the account @ElonJet, said in a Twitter thread on Sunday that the platform had taken action against the automated account. He also said that an anonymous Twitter staffer told him that the plane-tracking account was “visibility limited/restricted to a severe degree internally” on 2 December. As of 12 December, the account has more than 517,000 followers. Mr Sweeney shared what seemed to be a message sent internally...
New York Post

Domino’s driver demands tip as they hand over a pizza: ‘The entitlement is killing me’

This pizza delivery driver gave a customer a piece of their mind — saying to leave a tip or pick up your own pie. “Tip?” a delivery person asks as they hand over the pizza box to a woman in a now-viral video posted on TikTok. But when the customer appears to say no, the delivery driver sarcastically responds “Do you have a car?” suggesting she drives to pick up her pizza next time. The customer appears to disregard the delivery person’s forward request for gratuity, instead replying: “I’m paying for the convenience, though. Thank you, have a nice day. Take care.”...
BBC

National Grid: Coal plants stood down to supply electricity

National Grid has stood down two coal plants that it had put on standby to generate electricity in case supplies were disrupted because of cold weather. The company had asked Drax, which owns Britain's biggest power station, to prepare two coal-fired units on Monday. It is still planning to run...
Reuters

Foreigners offload Chinese bonds for 10th straight month in Nov

SHANGHAI, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Foreign holdings of yuan-denominated bonds traded on China's interbank market stood at 3.33 trillion yuan ($477.31 billion) at end-October, down from 3.38 trillion yuan a month earlier, the central bank's Shanghai head office said on Thursday.
Reuters

China pushes vaccines as retreat from 'zero-COVID' turns messy

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Dec 15 (Reuters) - China raced to vaccinate its most vulnerable people on Thursday in anticipation of waves of COVID-19 infections, with some analysts expecting the death toll to soar after it eased strict controls that had kept the pandemic at bay for three years.
AFP

Developing nations demand more money at crunch UN biodiversity talks

The thorny issue of how much money wealthy countries are willing to pony up to protect the world's remaining biodiversity took center stage Wednesday at UN talks in Montreal aimed at creating a "peace pact with nature." A long pause in technical talks on other items was resolved after China, the chair, held an hours-long meeting of the heads of delegations Wednesday, though the finance issue isn't yet settled.
Axios

Exclusive: Behind Biden's overseas mining funding

The Biden administration is looking at funding roughly a dozen mineral projects overseas in a bid for more resources used in lower-carbon technologies. Why it matters: Supporting more mining overseas could ease a raw material squeeze hurting electric vehicles, but it could also have a side effect: giving Biden’s foes fodder against him for rejecting mines at home.
The Associated Press

Global Food Tech Unicorn NotCo Closes $70M in Funding to Fuel New B2B Platform

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 12, 2022-- NotCo, the fast-growing food tech company with a first-of-its-kind patented A.I. technology, Giuseppe, today announced it has closed $70M in new funding as a Series D1. The new capital will catapult the company’s new B2B Unit which will enable other CPG brands, ingredient suppliers and technology providers to leverage Giuseppe for their own innovation purposes and exponentially accelerate the transformation of the plant-based industry. NotCo will continue to operate its branded business, NotCo Food, offering products like NotMilk™, NotBurger™ and NotChicken™ through retail and food service businesses nationwide. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221212005094/en/ Karim Pichara, CTO, co-founder, NotCo; Matias Muchnick, CEO, co-founder, NotCo (Photo: Business Wire)
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
110K+
Followers
67K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy