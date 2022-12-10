ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Elon Musk threatens Twitter employees with legal action if they leak to press

By Jon Levine
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gAgZR_0jeKmnER00

Elon Musk issued a sharply worded email to Twitter employees warning of severe legal consequences should they violate their nondisclosure agreements by leaking company information to the media.

“As evidenced by the many detailed leaks of confidential Twitter information, a few people at our company continue to act in a manner contrary to the company’s interests and in violation of their NDA,” Musk wrote to employees according to Platformer , a tech newsletter.

“This will be said only once: If you clearly and deliberately violate the NDA that you signed when you joined, you accept liability to the full extent of the law & Twitter will immediately seek damages.”

Musk said he could forgive occasional slips ups. but that “sending detailed info to the media … will receive the response it deserves.”

Employees were asked to sign a pledge showing they understood Musk’s directive and were given until 5 p.m. Saturday to respond.

While Musk may be committed to guarding Twitter’s current secrets, he has made it his mission to released documents and internal files from the company’s former owners in a series of bombshell disclosures that has roiled the platform for more than week.

Comments / 5

Related
TheStreet

Elon Musk Announces His Choice for President

Elon Musk has already made his choice for the 2024 presidential election. After having voted Democrat in the last three presidential elections, the billionaire has already announced that, in two years, he will vote for the Republican candidate. The question remains for which Republican candidate when former President Donald Trump...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

US military is creating fake Facebook and Instagram accounts to try and trick people, Meta says

The US military has been creating fake accounts on Facebook and Instagram in an attempt to trick people, parent company Meta has said.Security experts at Meta found “several clusters” of fake accounts on the platform, which posed as apparently legitimate accounts.The accounts were present not only on Meta’s own platforms but across a range of other networks, including Twitter, YouTube and Telegram, it said.They were used to push pro-Western narratives across the world, over a series of years, according to an investigation into the campaign.“Although the people behind this operation attempted to conceal their identities and coordination, our investigation found...
Business Insider

A former Twitter employee who is a cancer survivor is suing the company after Elon Musk targeted remote work, claiming the abrupt policy change was discriminatory

A former Twitter employee with a disability has mounted a class action suit against the company. The ex-employee claimed Elon Musk's U-turn on the company's remote work policy was discriminatory. In the lawsuit, he also claimed that promises that were made when Musk bought Twitter were not kept. An engineer...
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
110K+
Followers
67K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy