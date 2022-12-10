Read full article on original website
Zacks.com
TD SYNNEX (SNX) New Brand and BIOkey International Team Up
TD SYNNEX’s (. SNX - Free Report) government solutions aggregator, TD SYNNEX Public Sector, recently inked a partnership with BIOkey International to help introduce BIOkey’s PortalGuard identity and access management (IAM) solution, featuring Identity-Bound Biometrics (IBB) to federal, state and local organizations, agencies and contractors. BIOkey PortalGuard platform...
Citi to wind down consumer banking in China, affecting about 1,200 staff
SINGAPORE, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc (C.N) will wind down its consumer banking business in China in a move that will affect about 1,200 local employees, the bank said on Thursday.
Zacks.com
Agilent (A) Boosts DGG Offerings With ctDx FIRST Approval
A - Free Report) received approval for its Resolution ctDx FIRST from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The approval is about utilizing ctDx FIRST as a companion diagnostic (CDx) in the identification of advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with KRAS G12C mutations. Moreover, ctDx FIRST marks...
Australia's ANZ shareholders vote to amend corporate holding structure
(Reuters) - Australia and New Zealand Banking Group said on Thursday its shareholders voted to establish a new holding company to separate its banking and non-banking businesses into two different groups.
Zacks.com
Aptiv (APTV) Rides on Liquidity Despite Escalating Costs
APTV - Free Report) is currently benefiting from lucrative connected cars market and sound liquidity position. However, escalation in cost is worrisome. Aptiv reported better-than-expected third-quarter 2022 results. Adjusted earnings of $1.28 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 23.1% and increased more than 100% on a year-over-year basis. Revenues of $4.6 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.7% and increased 26.3% year over year.
Zacks.com
Williams (WMB) Executes Contracts for Low-Emission Next-Gen Gas
WMB - Free Report) recently announced that it is executing agreements with Coterra Energy and Dominion Energy to set up the industry's first next-generation natural gas certification process across all the segments of the value chain. The process will start with production through gathering and transmission, with deliveries through 2023.
Markets Insider
Elon Musk just cashed in another $3.6 billion of Tesla stock as he wrestles with mounting interest payments at Twitter and a looming recession
The Tesla, SpaceX, and Twitter CEO sold 22 million shares of his electric-vehicle company in three days, cutting his stake to 424 million shares.
Zacks.com
Time to Buy AMD or Intel Stock for 2023?
AMD - Free Report) and Intel (. INTC - Free Report) are names that will draw interest. The two companies have battled for market share in the industry becoming somewhat fierce competitors. AMD had momentarily and monumentally passed Intel in terms of market cap earlier in the year. Let’s see...
Zacks.com
Are Utilities Stocks Lagging Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY) This Year?
DTEGY - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Deutsche Telekom AG is one of 104 companies...
Zacks.com
Singapore-Based Tech Stock Completes Powerful Cup-With-Handle Pattern
The economy moves in reasonably predictable cycles. As the economy expands and contracts, so do the financial performances of companies across our 16 Zacks sectors. Given a positive outlook, economically-sensitive companies perform better and investors are prompted to buy their shares. As the outlook shifts to more bearish, investors may opt for investments that can better weather economic downturns.
Zacks.com
Here's What Could Help Northwest Pipe Co. (NWPX) Maintain Its Recent Price Strength
When it comes to short-term investing or trading, they say "the trend is your friend." And there's no denying that this is the most profitable strategy. But making sure of the sustainability of a trend to profit from it is easier said than done. The trend often reverses before exiting...
Zacks.com
Apollo Commercial (ARI) Stock Jumps 5.4%: Will It Continue to Soar?
ARI - Free Report) shares rallied 5.4% in the last trading session to close at $8.86. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 27.6% loss over the past four weeks. Apollo...
See the spiderlike robots built to help pack your e-commerce orders and ease the labor shortage
After two years of supply-chain challenges, retailers are looking for control, Jonathan Morav, Fabric's head of product strategy, told Insider.
Zacks.com
Quanta Services (PWR) Amaze Investors With 14% Dividend Hike
PWR - Free Report) announced a 14% hike in its quarterly dividend payout, enhancing stockholders’ value. This hike is reflective of its confidence in the stability of the base business, long-term prospects and solid financial position. The company boosted its quarterly dividend to 8 cents per share (32 cents...
Zacks.com
Dycom (DY) Sinks Despite Solid Q3 Performance: Here's Why
Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) dropped 16.6% post its third-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings release on Nov 22. The Zacks Building Products - Heavy Construction industry registered a fall of 3.1% in the same time frame. This Florida-based specialty contracting service provider has been witnessing higher fuel costs, labor woes and supply constraints. Also, seasonal impacts on fiscal fourth-quarter are concerning the company despite continuous contract flow and backlog.
Zacks.com
Enphase's (ENPH) Energy System Demand Intensifies in Florida
ENPH - Free Report) recently announced that homeowners in Florida have been increasingly adopting the Enphase Energy System as they seek energy independence and stable power amid destructive natural disasters. Going forward, Enphase may continue to witness the increased adoption of its products in Florida as the region boasts solid...
Zacks.com
Why Is Dentsply (XRAY) Up 1% Since Last Earnings Report?
XRAY - Free Report) . Shares have added about 1% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Dentsply due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
Zacks.com
Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Upside for DocuSign (DOCU) Stock
DOCU - Free Report) appears an attractive pick given a noticeable improvement in the company's earnings outlook. The stock has been a strong performer lately, and the momentum might continue with analysts still raising their earnings estimates for the company. Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this provider...
Zacks.com
Here's Why Hold is an Apt Strategy for Nasdaq (NDAQ) Now
NDAQ - Free Report) accelerating organic growth, focus on ramping up the on-trading revenue base, favorable growth estimates, effective capital deployment make it worth retaining in one’s portfolio. Earnings Surprise History. Nasdaq has a decent earnings surprise history. It beat estimates in each of the last four quarters, with...
Zacks.com
Here's Why Terex (TEX) is a Strong Value Stock
Taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for new and old investors, and Zacks Premium offers many different ways to do both. The popular research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor, giving you access to daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens.
