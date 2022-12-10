ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

On3.com

Former Clemson DE announces transfer destination

Former Clemson defensive end Kevin Swint has announced where he is headed next. Swint has committed to Georgia State, he revealed on Twitter Monday afternoon. The Georgia native is transferring back to his home state after spending three seasons with the Tigers. Swint appeared in all 13 games this season,...
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

Female College Football Staffer Reportedly Arrested

A female college football staffer was reportedly arrested earlier this month. According to a report from TMZ Sports, a female staffer at Tennessee State was reportedly arrested after allegedly ramming her car into a player's vehicle. The female staffer allegedly spotted the team's running back with his new girlfriend. "According...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Beloved Doctor Vanishes After Memphis Grizzlies Game At The Pyramid Arena In Memphis

Dr. Cherryl Lamont Pearson graduated from Jackson Central Merry High School, the University of Tennessee, and Meharry Medical College. She moved to Memphis, Tennessee in the late 1990s and Cherryl is a well-loved pediatric doctor in the area. On the evening of January 4, 2002, Cherryl attended a Grizzlies basketball game at the Pyramid Arena in Memphis. She was a season ticket holder and decided to go alone. Afterward, some friends met her at her home on Daybreak Drive in Bartlett, Tennessee. The friends left Cherryl’s around 1:00 am, the morning of January 5, 2002. Cherryl was supposed to watch her sister’s children on the 5th, but when her sister, Laurinda Hildreth, arrived to drop her children off at their aunt, Cherryl and her car were gone, NBC News reports. When her family was unable to locate or contact her, Laurinda called the Bartlett Police Department and reported Cherryl missing.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Comeback

Arch Manning comes clean on Texas commitment

When Arch Manning picked the Texas Longhorns as the team he’ll play college football for, there weren’t a lot of details as to why he’d chosen Steve Sarkisian’s program over Georgia, Alabama, and others. Now, the latest quarterback in the Manning family dynasty is talking about why he committed to play in Austin, Texas. “I Read more... The post Arch Manning comes clean on Texas commitment appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

Longtime College Football Coach Was Fired In Locker Room

Navy wasted no time moving on from head coach Ken Niumatalolo after Saturday's double-overtime loss to Army. Niumatalolo was in Navy's locker room on Saturday when athletic director Chet Gladchuk walked in and fired him. "First of all, we just got kicked in the gut," Niumatalolo said, via ESPN. "I...
The Spun

Disturbing Details Emerge From College Basketball Coach's Arrest

More details are coming out about the incident that led to the arrest of Texas head basketball coach Chris Beard and they are troubling to say the least. Ryan Autullo of the Austin American-Statesman reported that the outlet has obtained the arrest affidavit. Per the report, a woman told police that Beard "choked me, threw me off the bed, bit me, bruises all over my leg, throwing me around, and going nuts."
AUSTIN, TX
MountaineerMaven

REPORT: Texas Head Coach Chris Beard Arrested

According to Tony Plohetski of the Austin American-Statesman, University of Texas men's basketball head coach Chris Beard was arrested early Monday morning. In a separate report by FOX Sports, officials from the Travis County Sheriff's Office stated that Beard was arrested by Austin police and booked at 4:18 a.m. on a charge of assault on a family or household member in which their breath was impeded.
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

College Basketball Coach Is Reportedly Still In Jail

Texas Longhorns head coach Chris Beard remains in jail as of Monday afternoon. Beard was reportedly arrested on disturbing charges on Monday morning, less than 24 hours before his team's game later this evening. As of this morning, Beard remained in jail. "As of 9 a.m., Beard remains in the...
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

Michigan defensive lineman enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Another reserve on the Michigan football team entered the Transfer Portal Monday evening, as redshirt freshman and former four-star recruit George Rooks has entered the portal, according to 247Sports sources. Rooks, a 6-foot-5, 278-pound defensive lineman hailing from Jersey City, New Jersey, recorded one tackle this season in six games.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WFAA

Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs 'proud' of Kelvin Joseph against Texans

DALLAS — Kelvin Joseph was getting his first start of the season against the Houston Texans. The Dallas Cowboys lost their starting cornerback opposite of All-Pro Trevon Diggs during the 54-19 beating of the Indianapolis Colts in Week 13. Anthony Brown tore his Achilles, which elevated Joseph into the starting role.
HOUSTON, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dallas Area Schools Advance to State Finals

The Dallas area will have three teams competing for UIL state football championships at AT&T Stadium in Arlington this week. Duncanville (6A-I), DeSoto (6A-II), and South Oak Cliff (5A-II) — all within 12 miles of each other in the southern section of Dallas County — each captured semifinal wins over the weekend.
DALLAS, TX
Click2Houston.com

North Shore HS Mustangs’ road to state

HOUSTON – The journey to Arlington is old hat for the North Shore Mustangs and as the holidays soon arrive so too will the Mustangs at AT&T Stadium on Saturday night. North Shore is unbeaten at 15-0 on the year and once again will collide with the Duncanville Panthers. These two now are meeting for the third time since 2018 with a 6A Division 1 state title on the line. The Mustangs are again the favorites to hoist the UIL trophy but when anywhere from 40-50 thousand people fill the stadium at this prestigious event every December and the bright lights are on we all know anything goes.
ARLINGTON, TX

