Former Clemson DE announces transfer destination
Former Clemson defensive end Kevin Swint has announced where he is headed next. Swint has committed to Georgia State, he revealed on Twitter Monday afternoon. The Georgia native is transferring back to his home state after spending three seasons with the Tigers. Swint appeared in all 13 games this season,...
Nick Saban releases statement on Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach
Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach is dealing with a serious medical issue. This has led to an outpouring of support for one of college football’s most iconic figures, the Pirate. Now, the Alabama football account has announced a message in support of Mike Leach from Crimson Tide head...
Female College Football Staffer Reportedly Arrested
A female college football staffer was reportedly arrested earlier this month. According to a report from TMZ Sports, a female staffer at Tennessee State was reportedly arrested after allegedly ramming her car into a player's vehicle. The female staffer allegedly spotted the team's running back with his new girlfriend. "According...
Beloved Doctor Vanishes After Memphis Grizzlies Game At The Pyramid Arena In Memphis
Dr. Cherryl Lamont Pearson graduated from Jackson Central Merry High School, the University of Tennessee, and Meharry Medical College. She moved to Memphis, Tennessee in the late 1990s and Cherryl is a well-loved pediatric doctor in the area. On the evening of January 4, 2002, Cherryl attended a Grizzlies basketball game at the Pyramid Arena in Memphis. She was a season ticket holder and decided to go alone. Afterward, some friends met her at her home on Daybreak Drive in Bartlett, Tennessee. The friends left Cherryl’s around 1:00 am, the morning of January 5, 2002. Cherryl was supposed to watch her sister’s children on the 5th, but when her sister, Laurinda Hildreth, arrived to drop her children off at their aunt, Cherryl and her car were gone, NBC News reports. When her family was unable to locate or contact her, Laurinda called the Bartlett Police Department and reported Cherryl missing.
Recruit Who Decommitted From Deion Sanders, Colorado Reportedly Announces New Commitment
Former Colorado tight end commit Tucker Ashcraft has flipped his commitment from the Buffaloes and pledged his intent to join Luke Fickell and the Wisconsin Badgers in 2023. Ashcraft re-opened his college recruitment just two days after Deion Sanders accepted the Colorado head coaching job. He originally committed back in April.
Alabama JuCo LB commit Justin Jefferson reassured of decision following Bama official visit
Alabama linebacker commit Justin Jefferson officially visited his future school this past weekend. He spoke with BamaInsider about the experience, time with the coaches and players, and why he remains solid with the Tide.
Arch Manning comes clean on Texas commitment
When Arch Manning picked the Texas Longhorns as the team he’ll play college football for, there weren’t a lot of details as to why he’d chosen Steve Sarkisian’s program over Georgia, Alabama, and others. Now, the latest quarterback in the Manning family dynasty is talking about why he committed to play in Austin, Texas. “I Read more... The post Arch Manning comes clean on Texas commitment appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Longtime College Football Coach Was Fired In Locker Room
Navy wasted no time moving on from head coach Ken Niumatalolo after Saturday's double-overtime loss to Army. Niumatalolo was in Navy's locker room on Saturday when athletic director Chet Gladchuk walked in and fired him. "First of all, we just got kicked in the gut," Niumatalolo said, via ESPN. "I...
Disturbing Details Emerge From College Basketball Coach's Arrest
More details are coming out about the incident that led to the arrest of Texas head basketball coach Chris Beard and they are troubling to say the least. Ryan Autullo of the Austin American-Statesman reported that the outlet has obtained the arrest affidavit. Per the report, a woman told police that Beard "choked me, threw me off the bed, bit me, bruises all over my leg, throwing me around, and going nuts."
REPORT: Texas Head Coach Chris Beard Arrested
According to Tony Plohetski of the Austin American-Statesman, University of Texas men's basketball head coach Chris Beard was arrested early Monday morning. In a separate report by FOX Sports, officials from the Travis County Sheriff's Office stated that Beard was arrested by Austin police and booked at 4:18 a.m. on a charge of assault on a family or household member in which their breath was impeded.
College Basketball Coach Is Reportedly Still In Jail
Texas Longhorns head coach Chris Beard remains in jail as of Monday afternoon. Beard was reportedly arrested on disturbing charges on Monday morning, less than 24 hours before his team's game later this evening. As of this morning, Beard remained in jail. "As of 9 a.m., Beard remains in the...
Michigan defensive lineman enters NCAA Transfer Portal
Another reserve on the Michigan football team entered the Transfer Portal Monday evening, as redshirt freshman and former four-star recruit George Rooks has entered the portal, according to 247Sports sources. Rooks, a 6-foot-5, 278-pound defensive lineman hailing from Jersey City, New Jersey, recorded one tackle this season in six games.
WFAA
Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs 'proud' of Kelvin Joseph against Texans
DALLAS — Kelvin Joseph was getting his first start of the season against the Houston Texans. The Dallas Cowboys lost their starting cornerback opposite of All-Pro Trevon Diggs during the 54-19 beating of the Indianapolis Colts in Week 13. Anthony Brown tore his Achilles, which elevated Joseph into the starting role.
2023 college football team recruiting rankings following five-star's commitment
We’re under 10 days until college football’s early signing period is set to begin. It certainly feels a bit different these days with the growth of the transfer portal in recent years but don’t get it confused. Recruiting is the lifeblood of a program and if you’re not doing it well, chances are you aren’t going to win big.
Husker Dan: Matt Rhule Is Off and Running
But the new Nebraska head coach must face some challenges.
Texas, Oklahoma could join SEC earlier than expected: report
Oklahoma and Texas kicked off the most recent phase of college football realignment by announcing a move to the SEC by 2025, but there's now growing sentiment that the schools could make the jump a year sooner. There is renewed momentum suggesting the schools are trying to orchestrate their move to ...
Michigan Transfer Tight End Erick All Jr. Announces Big Ten Commitment
A former Michigan team captain is staying in the Big Ten. Tight end Erick All Jr., who entered the NCAA transfer portal earlier this month, has found a new home. All committed to Iowa on Wednesday, he announced via his Twitter account. He should have two seasons of eligibility remaining. All ...
2022 Texas high school football playoffs: UIL Class 2A Division II state championship preview
SBLive Texas previews the sixth and final round of the 2022 Texas high school football playoffs by taking a closer look at the UIL’s Class 2A DII state championship matchup between the Albany Lions and the Mart Panthers
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Area Schools Advance to State Finals
The Dallas area will have three teams competing for UIL state football championships at AT&T Stadium in Arlington this week. Duncanville (6A-I), DeSoto (6A-II), and South Oak Cliff (5A-II) — all within 12 miles of each other in the southern section of Dallas County — each captured semifinal wins over the weekend.
Click2Houston.com
North Shore HS Mustangs’ road to state
HOUSTON – The journey to Arlington is old hat for the North Shore Mustangs and as the holidays soon arrive so too will the Mustangs at AT&T Stadium on Saturday night. North Shore is unbeaten at 15-0 on the year and once again will collide with the Duncanville Panthers. These two now are meeting for the third time since 2018 with a 6A Division 1 state title on the line. The Mustangs are again the favorites to hoist the UIL trophy but when anywhere from 40-50 thousand people fill the stadium at this prestigious event every December and the bright lights are on we all know anything goes.
