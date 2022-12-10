Read full article on original website
L.A. Clippers 99, Minnesota 88
Percentages: FG .419, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 4-22, .182 (Edwards 2-7, Nowell 1-4, Rivers 1-4, Forbes 0-1, Garza 0-1, Anderson 0-2, McDaniels 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Gobert 2, Edwards, Moore Jr.). Turnovers: 17 (Edwards 5, Nowell 4, Anderson 3, Gobert 3, Moore Jr., Reid).
USC 88, LONG BEACH STATE 78
Percentages: FG .411, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 4-11, .364 (Tsohonis 3-7, Rotegaard 1-1, Hunter 0-1, Murray 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Hunter). Turnovers: 13 (Hunter 5, A.Traore 3, Tsohonis 3, Murray 2). Steals: 6 (Tsohonis 3, George, Polynice, Stroud). Technical Fouls: None. FG FT Reb.
SAINT MARY'S 81, NEW MEXICO STATE 68
Percentages: FG .396, FT .759. 3-Point Goals: 4-12, .333 (Washington 2-3, Avery 1-2, Pinson 1-4, Feit 0-1, Gordon 0-1, Muhammad 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Avery 2, Pinson). Turnovers: 6 (Gordon 3, Washington 2, Pinson). Steals: 9 (Washington 4, Gordon 3, Beck, Feit). Technical Fouls:...
Prep Roundup: Ashley Mullet nets 26 in Hiland's win
Wednesday, Dec. 14 GIRLS BASKETBALL Hiland 50, Ridgewood 15 Hiland's Ashley Mullet got it heated up as she scored a game-high 26 points, dished out four assists and snared four steals...
