It’s time, Washingtonians: You should resume regularly wearing a mask indoors, if you haven’t already, according to public health officials. The new guidance from 12 county health officers and 25 hospital executives is fueled by the region and country’s surge in viral respiratory illnesses — mainly influenza and RSV, though COVID-19 numbers are beginning to creep back up. Pediatric hospitals in particular, including Seattle Children’s, have been overcapacity for months with the highest patient volumes many longtime staffers say they’ve ever seen.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO