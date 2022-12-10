Read full article on original website
KHQ Right Now
Masks recommended, but won't be required with respiratory illnesses in WA, officials say
With COVID-19, RSV and flu cases brewing across Yakima County and the state, officials recommend people wear masks, avoid large crowds and wash their hands as often as possible. Though case numbers continue to rise, giving credence to the fears of a “triple-demic” earlier this fall, DOH officials said multiple...
Triple-threat of viruses threaten hospitals, schools this winter
SPOKANE, Wash. — A triple-threat of viruses is surging across the U.S., including the Inland Northwest. Flu, RSV, and COVID-19 cases are running rampant across the nation, and state and local health departments are now saying it’s more important than ever to follow virus prevention guidelines. The Washington Department of Health says they are seeing a surge of winter respiratory...
q13fox.com
Number of deadly crashes rising in Washington
Experts say they have seen an increasing number of deadly crashes this year. A WA Sen. is looking to lower BAC levels.
Chronicle
Washington Public Health Leaders Again Urge Masking Indoors Amid ‘Tripledemic’
It’s time, Washingtonians: You should resume regularly wearing a mask indoors, if you haven’t already, according to public health officials. The new guidance from 12 county health officers and 25 hospital executives is fueled by the region and country’s surge in viral respiratory illnesses — mainly influenza and RSV, though COVID-19 numbers are beginning to creep back up. Pediatric hospitals in particular, including Seattle Children’s, have been overcapacity for months with the highest patient volumes many longtime staffers say they’ve ever seen.
beckersasc.com
Washington hospital to discontinue cardiology services due to staffing, supply costs
Sunnyside, Wash.-based Astria Health will no longer offer certain cardiology services, including invasive and interventional cardiology, due to staffing issues and rising labor costs, according to a Dec. 13 report from NBC Right Now. Astria Health launched its cardiology line in 2014, and has served hundreds of patients in the...
q13fox.com
Washington DOH gives update on respiratory virus season ahead of holidays
SEATTLE - The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) delivered an update on respiratory virus season and other health topics on Tuesday. According to the DOH, flu infections have spiked across the state, threatening to overwhelm hospitals already struggling with capacity. Health officials have warned of a ‘tripledemic’—hospitalizations fueled by a combination of flu, RSV and COVID-19 illness.
KOMO News
Walmart could pay Washington state $62.6 million for role in opioid epidemic
SEATTLE — Walmart must pay $62.6 million to Washington state as part of a lawsuit settlement over the toll of opioids if a combined 43 states and 85% of local governments join the resolution. If approved, the money will be split between state, county and city governments similar to...
q13fox.com
WDFW protecting local steelhead fish
Our native steelhead population is steadily declining. That's why the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife just unveiled a new plan to protect them.
Chronicle
Washington Hospitals Start Cutting Services as Huge Financial Losses Continue
Washington hospital leaders are pleading for help from the state as they're hit with massive financial losses for the third quarter in a row — a deficit they say is due to continued rising costs of labor, supplies, and patients staying for long lengths of time. Health care systems...
Chronicle
Puget Sound Energy Substations Among Five Attacked in Pacific Northwest in November
At least five attacks at electricity substations in Washington and Oregon, including two at Puget Sound Energy substations, have been reported to the FBI in recent weeks. Spokespeople for Puget Sound Energy, the Cowlitz County Public Utility District and Bonneville Power Administration confirmed the attacks happened in November, according to emails sent in response to Seattle Times inquiries.
WOLF
Biden admin approves Washington state's request to give non-citizens Obamacare access
OLYMPIA, Wash. (TND) — Illegal immigrants who are residing in the state of Washington will now be able to access health insurance through the Affordable Care Act (ACA). The move is the result of the Biden administration’s Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and Department of the Treasury approving the state’s request “to expand access to qualified health plans (QHPs), stand-alone qualified dental plans (QDPs), and a state affordability program (Cascade Care Savings) to Washington residents regardless of immigration status.”
KUOW
Where are you when it comes to masking?
The conversation around masking is once again bubbling to the surface as Washington state deals with the triple threat of Covid-19, flu, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). This comes at a time when the health-care system is already under immense strain. Hospitals are often running at, or over, capacity and...
nwnewsradio.com
Long COVID sufferers fear being “left behind”
(SEATTLE) As COVID-19 numbers rise elsewhere in the country, they have remained fairly level here in Washington. The angst and worry of contracting the virus have been replaced with an eagerness to move forward, and return to “life as it was” before the pandemic. For the majority of...
This Is Washington State's Poorest City
That's why 24/7 Wall St found the poorest city in every state.
This Is The Coldest City In Washington
Grab your coats! Stacker found the coldest city in every state.
Hawaii search ends for Washington state snorkeler missing after shark spotted
The search for a 60-year-old Washington state woman whose husband couldn’t find her after spotting a shark while they were snorkeling in Hawaii was called off Friday. The woman’s husband and others reported spotting a large shark about 50 yards (45 meters) from shore at at Keawakapu Point in south Maui on Thursday, according to the state Department of Land and Natural Resources.
KEPR
State and local health leaders warn of facility overcrowding due to early flu season
Tri-Cities Wash. — Doctors and Public Health Leaders from across the state, and all four major Health-Care Providers here in Tri-Cities say that hospitalizations from the flu are at an all time high this year. According to Doctors, this years flu season is the worst since 2011, and the...
WA Gov. Inslee's equity summit tells state agencies 'objectivity,' 'individualism' rooted in 'White supremacy'
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee's equity summit included a presentation telling state agencies that ideas like "objectivity" and "individualism" are rooted in White supremacy.
Government Technology
Firefighting Foams Contaminating Drinking Water in WA
(TNS) - The water pumped from the ground here was once considered pure enough to mix with a little chlorine and then pipe directly to homes. Today, every gallon from two water district wells must first be flushed through six enormous tanks, each filled with 40,000 pounds of specially treated coal, to remove contaminants.
MyNorthwest.com
Gross: Attack nearly claims life of WA social worker
A social worker was beaten within inches of her life, yet she wants to return to work, despite a system that put her in a horrible position and left her both physically and mentally rattled. The social worker requested AM 770 KTTH not to use her name. The victim and...
