Washington State

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Triple-threat of viruses threaten hospitals, schools this winter

SPOKANE, Wash. — A triple-threat of viruses is surging across the U.S., including the Inland Northwest. Flu, RSV, and COVID-19 cases are running rampant across the nation, and state and local health departments are now saying it’s more important than ever to follow virus prevention guidelines. The Washington Department of Health says they are seeing a surge of winter respiratory...
SPOKANE, WA
Chronicle

Washington Public Health Leaders Again Urge Masking Indoors Amid ‘Tripledemic’

It’s time, Washingtonians: You should resume regularly wearing a mask indoors, if you haven’t already, according to public health officials. The new guidance from 12 county health officers and 25 hospital executives is fueled by the region and country’s surge in viral respiratory illnesses — mainly influenza and RSV, though COVID-19 numbers are beginning to creep back up. Pediatric hospitals in particular, including Seattle Children’s, have been overcapacity for months with the highest patient volumes many longtime staffers say they’ve ever seen.
WASHINGTON STATE
q13fox.com

Washington DOH gives update on respiratory virus season ahead of holidays

SEATTLE - The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) delivered an update on respiratory virus season and other health topics on Tuesday. According to the DOH, flu infections have spiked across the state, threatening to overwhelm hospitals already struggling with capacity. Health officials have warned of a ‘tripledemic’—hospitalizations fueled by a combination of flu, RSV and COVID-19 illness.
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

Puget Sound Energy Substations Among Five Attacked in Pacific Northwest in November

At least five attacks at electricity substations in Washington and Oregon, including two at Puget Sound Energy substations, have been reported to the FBI in recent weeks. Spokespeople for Puget Sound Energy, the Cowlitz County Public Utility District and Bonneville Power Administration confirmed the attacks happened in November, according to emails sent in response to Seattle Times inquiries.
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
WOLF

Biden admin approves Washington state's request to give non-citizens Obamacare access

OLYMPIA, Wash. (TND) — Illegal immigrants who are residing in the state of Washington will now be able to access health insurance through the Affordable Care Act (ACA). The move is the result of the Biden administration’s Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and Department of the Treasury approving the state’s request “to expand access to qualified health plans (QHPs), stand-alone qualified dental plans (QDPs), and a state affordability program (Cascade Care Savings) to Washington residents regardless of immigration status.”
WASHINGTON STATE
KUOW

Where are you when it comes to masking?

The conversation around masking is once again bubbling to the surface as Washington state deals with the triple threat of Covid-19, flu, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). This comes at a time when the health-care system is already under immense strain. Hospitals are often running at, or over, capacity and...
WASHINGTON STATE
nwnewsradio.com

Long COVID sufferers fear being “left behind”

(SEATTLE) As COVID-19 numbers rise elsewhere in the country, they have remained fairly level here in Washington. The angst and worry of contracting the virus have been replaced with an eagerness to move forward, and return to “life as it was” before the pandemic. For the majority of...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Hawaii search ends for Washington state snorkeler missing after shark spotted

The search for a 60-year-old Washington state woman whose husband couldn’t find her after spotting a shark while they were snorkeling in Hawaii was called off Friday. The woman’s husband and others reported spotting a large shark about 50 yards (45 meters) from shore at at Keawakapu Point in south Maui on Thursday, according to the state Department of Land and Natural Resources.
HAWAII STATE
Government Technology

Firefighting Foams Contaminating Drinking Water in WA

(TNS) - The water pumped from the ground here was once considered pure enough to mix with a little chlorine and then pipe directly to homes. Today, every gallon from two water district wells must first be flushed through six enormous tanks, each filled with 40,000 pounds of specially treated coal, to remove contaminants.
WASHINGTON STATE
MyNorthwest.com

Gross: Attack nearly claims life of WA social worker

A social worker was beaten within inches of her life, yet she wants to return to work, despite a system that put her in a horrible position and left her both physically and mentally rattled. The social worker requested AM 770 KTTH not to use her name. The victim and...
WASHINGTON STATE

