ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakville, WA

Comments / 0

Related
q13fox.com

Twins wanted for murder in Lacey

In Lacey, Washington, the search is on for a set of twins wanted for murder. 32-year-old Nicholas and Alexander Vanduren are accused of shooting a man outside a hotel in Lacey back in August.
LACEY, WA
q13fox.com

Lacey Police looking for brothers suspected in August homicide

LACEY, Wash. - Lacey Police are looking for two brothers they say were involved in a homicide from the end of August. On Aug. 30, Lacey Police were called to a hotel in the 100 block of College Street SE for a fight. Witnesses told police that one man was lying in the parking lot behind the hotel and two men involved in the disturbance left in a gray Toyota Camry with temporary plates.
LACEY, WA
q13fox.com

Tacoma Police investigating early morning homicide

TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in the 1100 block of S. Cushman Ave. This marks over 40 homicides in the city of Tacoma for 2022. The Tacoma Fire Department responded to Cushman Ave. around 10:43 a.m. for reports of an...
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Car crashes through main entrance of Bonney Lake middle school

BONNEY LAKE, Wash. - A car crashed through the front entrance of Mountain View Middle School in Bonney Lake, according to school officials. Principal Amy Montgomery said the car crashed through the main entrance and into the 200 wing Saturday evening. The main entry is "extensively damaged" and carpet, doors and frames were trashed in the crash.
BONNEY LAKE, WA
Tri-City Herald

Jury acquits Sheriff Troyer of false reporting in case involving newspaper carrier

A jury acquitted Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer on Wednesday of two gross misdemeanors stemming from a 2021 confrontation in his northwest Tacoma neighborhood where his report that a newspaper carrier threatened to kill him triggered a massive police response. Troyer’s defense team, led by celebrity attorney Anne Bremner, rested...
TACOMA, WA
GraysHarborTalk

Ken Balsley Suggests Taking a Historically Reflective Trip along Old Highway 99

Early discussions entertained a more easterly route for a bigger, more direct highway through southern Thurston County. Such a direction would have meant a different scene today. The presence, or absence, of main roadways throughout the county has dictated the fate of whole towns and individual businesses. Some grew or disappeared completely because of the path a road took or ceased to take. Ken Balsley suggests taking a drive along Old Highway 99 to get a feel for its original path, what a road trip or commute may have been like when there was not an alternate. A number of the places people often stopped along the way, in the 1930s, 40s or early 50s when there was no such thing as a six-lane interstate freeway option, can still be seen.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Olympia Police investigate robbery at Walgreens, suspect remains at-large

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Detectives are investigating after a Walgreens in Olympia was robbed Monday night. Roadways were closed for multiple hours, but a suspect was nowhere to be found. According to the Olympia Police Department (OPD), just after 8:00 p.m., officers responded to the Walgreens on the corner of Cooper...
OLYMPIA, WA
q13fox.com

Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer testifies in criminal trial against him

TACOMA, Wash. - Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer's testimony and cross examination from state prosecutors will continue Monday in the criminal trial against him. Washington State Attorney General’s Office charged Troyer with misdemeanor counts of false reporting and making a false or misleading statement to a public servant for claiming his life was threatened. Troyer has pleaded not guilty.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KING 5

Tumwater Canyon closes after avalanche

CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. — Tumwater Canyon near US Highway 2 closed late Saturday night due to an avalanche, Washington State Patrol announced. US 2 was closed in both directions just after midnight Saturday morning due to avalanche danger, westbound at milepost 99 near Icicle Road and eastbound at milepost 84.75 near Coles Corner.
TUMWATER, WA
gograysharbor.com

Aberdeen Fire Department Saddened By The Loss Of One Of Their Own

Richard “Dick” Allen Seaman was a long-time chaplain for the Aberdeen Fire Department. The Aberdeen Fire Department is saddened by the loss of one of their own. Richard “Dick” Allen Seaman was a long-time chaplain for the Aberdeen Fire Department. The chaplain, who moved here in 1990, also preached at Stafford Creek Correctional Facility as well as the county and city jails. Richard passed away on December 4th, He was 88 years old. There will be a celebration of life this Thursday at 11 AM at Harbor Assembly of God Church in Hoquiam. Aberdeen Fire will have a procession from the Fern Hill Funeral Home to the Harbor Assembly of God Church.
ABERDEEN, WA
southsoundbiz.com

Doing Business in ... Centralia and Chehalis

Centralia and Chehalis are nestled along Interstate 5, roughly halfway between Seattle and Portland. But these neighboring cities are much more than pit stops for motorists. Drawn to the convenient location and small-town feel, a growing number of businesses and families are calling the area home. “A lot of companies...
CENTRALIA, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy