Read full article on original website
Related
q13fox.com
Twins wanted for murder in Lacey
In Lacey, Washington, the search is on for a set of twins wanted for murder. 32-year-old Nicholas and Alexander Vanduren are accused of shooting a man outside a hotel in Lacey back in August.
One twin arrested as Lacey police seek second twin brother wanted for murder
The suspects wanted in the death of a Kenmore man are twin brothers, according to the Lacey Police Department. At about 9:26 p.m. on Aug. 30, officers with the Lacey Police Department responded to a report of a physical disturbance at a hotel in the 100 block of College Street Southeast.
q13fox.com
Lacey Police looking for brothers suspected in August homicide
LACEY, Wash. - Lacey Police are looking for two brothers they say were involved in a homicide from the end of August. On Aug. 30, Lacey Police were called to a hotel in the 100 block of College Street SE for a fight. Witnesses told police that one man was lying in the parking lot behind the hotel and two men involved in the disturbance left in a gray Toyota Camry with temporary plates.
Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer found not guilty on two charges connected to 2021 incident
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash — Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer was found not guilty Wednesday on two charges connected to a January 2021 incident involving a Black newspaper carrier. It took the jury less than a day to make its decision. Troyer faced one charge of false reporting and one...
q13fox.com
Tacoma Police investigating early morning homicide
TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in the 1100 block of S. Cushman Ave. This marks over 40 homicides in the city of Tacoma for 2022. The Tacoma Fire Department responded to Cushman Ave. around 10:43 a.m. for reports of an...
q13fox.com
Car crashes through main entrance of Bonney Lake middle school
BONNEY LAKE, Wash. - A car crashed through the front entrance of Mountain View Middle School in Bonney Lake, according to school officials. Principal Amy Montgomery said the car crashed through the main entrance and into the 200 wing Saturday evening. The main entry is "extensively damaged" and carpet, doors and frames were trashed in the crash.
Tri-City Herald
Jury acquits Sheriff Troyer of false reporting in case involving newspaper carrier
A jury acquitted Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer on Wednesday of two gross misdemeanors stemming from a 2021 confrontation in his northwest Tacoma neighborhood where his report that a newspaper carrier threatened to kill him triggered a massive police response. Troyer’s defense team, led by celebrity attorney Anne Bremner, rested...
GraysHarborTalk
Ken Balsley Suggests Taking a Historically Reflective Trip along Old Highway 99
Early discussions entertained a more easterly route for a bigger, more direct highway through southern Thurston County. Such a direction would have meant a different scene today. The presence, or absence, of main roadways throughout the county has dictated the fate of whole towns and individual businesses. Some grew or disappeared completely because of the path a road took or ceased to take. Ken Balsley suggests taking a drive along Old Highway 99 to get a feel for its original path, what a road trip or commute may have been like when there was not an alternate. A number of the places people often stopped along the way, in the 1930s, 40s or early 50s when there was no such thing as a six-lane interstate freeway option, can still be seen.
thejoltnews.com
Tumwater gets ready to claim Lacey’s portion of the Olympia Brewery Wellfield
The Tumwater City Council authorized Mayor Debbie Sullivan on December 6 to sign a memorandum of agreement with Lacey and Olympia, paving the way for Tumwater’s takeover of Lacey’s portion of the Brewery Wellfield site. The agreement outlines how the three cities may transfer water rights, land, wells,...
q13fox.com
Olympia Police investigate robbery at Walgreens, suspect remains at-large
OLYMPIA, Wash. - Detectives are investigating after a Walgreens in Olympia was robbed Monday night. Roadways were closed for multiple hours, but a suspect was nowhere to be found. According to the Olympia Police Department (OPD), just after 8:00 p.m., officers responded to the Walgreens on the corner of Cooper...
South Sound couple’s car stolen from hospital parking garage
A Yelm couple, already reeling over the premature birth of their twin daughters, is now stuck without a working vehicle. Their vehicle was stolen Saturday night out of the parking garage at Tacoma General Hospital. It was recovered a couple of hours later. But nearly everything in it, including their...
Chronicle
Coroner Confirms Cause of Death, Officially IDs Thurston County Mother
An autopsy has confirmed the cause of death for the 21-year-old mother who was found in a Thurston County apartment early Monday. Rayandalee Perez died from a gunshot wound to the head, Coroner Gary Warnock told The Olympian on Thursday. Her autopsy was on Wednesday. Prosecutors charged Marquan Elizah Bryant,...
q13fox.com
Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer testifies in criminal trial against him
TACOMA, Wash. - Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer's testimony and cross examination from state prosecutors will continue Monday in the criminal trial against him. Washington State Attorney General’s Office charged Troyer with misdemeanor counts of false reporting and making a false or misleading statement to a public servant for claiming his life was threatened. Troyer has pleaded not guilty.
Tumwater Canyon closes after avalanche
CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. — Tumwater Canyon near US Highway 2 closed late Saturday night due to an avalanche, Washington State Patrol announced. US 2 was closed in both directions just after midnight Saturday morning due to avalanche danger, westbound at milepost 99 near Icicle Road and eastbound at milepost 84.75 near Coles Corner.
KING-5
High praise for Puyallup pizza served from a Shell station - Fuel Up
PUYALLUP, Wash. — It’s Puyallup’s best kept secret. “If you know, you know,” said Leena Kaur. The best pizza in town. At a Shell station on 84th Street East and Canyon Road. "So we're at Canyon Pizza and Mini Mart in Puyallup. It's owned by my...
Two suspects arrested after attempted ATM theft at Port Orchard bank
PORT ORCHARD, Wash. — Two Port Orchard residents suspected of attempting to rip out an ATM with a tow truck were arrested early Monday morning, according to the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a report of a theft in progress at a Chase bank on Southeast...
gograysharbor.com
Aberdeen Fire Department Saddened By The Loss Of One Of Their Own
Richard “Dick” Allen Seaman was a long-time chaplain for the Aberdeen Fire Department. The Aberdeen Fire Department is saddened by the loss of one of their own. Richard “Dick” Allen Seaman was a long-time chaplain for the Aberdeen Fire Department. The chaplain, who moved here in 1990, also preached at Stafford Creek Correctional Facility as well as the county and city jails. Richard passed away on December 4th, He was 88 years old. There will be a celebration of life this Thursday at 11 AM at Harbor Assembly of God Church in Hoquiam. Aberdeen Fire will have a procession from the Fern Hill Funeral Home to the Harbor Assembly of God Church.
q13fox.com
PHOTOS: Crews use Jaws of Life to rescue driver from crashed U-Haul in Federal Way
FEDERAL WAY, Wash - Police are investigating a crash that happened in the Kitts Corner neighborhood on Monday. According to the Federal Way Police Department (FWPD), just after 8:00 a.m., officers responded to the 34500 block of 16th Ave. S for reports of a crash. When crews arrived, the driver...
MyNorthwest.com
Gee: Why didn’t police arrest carrier if he threatened to kill Troyer?
Gee Scott wants to know why, when detectives showed up at Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer’s house, they didn’t arrest the newspaper carrier if he threatened to kill a law enforcement officer. On the stand Thursday, Troyer testified that newspaper carrier Sedrick Altheimer said he was going “to...
southsoundbiz.com
Doing Business in ... Centralia and Chehalis
Centralia and Chehalis are nestled along Interstate 5, roughly halfway between Seattle and Portland. But these neighboring cities are much more than pit stops for motorists. Drawn to the convenient location and small-town feel, a growing number of businesses and families are calling the area home. “A lot of companies...
Comments / 0