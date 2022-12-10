SEATTLE - Police are investigating after a man crashed his car through a home in Seattle’s Rainier View neighborhood Monday morning. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers responded to reports of a crash at S. Bangor St. and Renton Ave. S at around 2:41 a.m. When they arrived, they found a Dodge Charger with its emergency lights on, resting next to a Christmas tree in the living room of a house.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 20 HOURS AGO