Seattle police investigate Tuesday night stabbing
Detectives with the Seattle Police Department are investigating after a man was stabbed in the Central District on Tuesday night. At 6:53 p.m. on Tuesday, police responded to a report of a man who had been stabbed in the 500 block of 31st Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a...
q13fox.com
Seattle Police arrest DUI driver who crashed through Rainier View home
SEATTLE - Police are investigating after a man crashed his car through a home in Seattle’s Rainier View neighborhood Monday morning. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers responded to reports of a crash at S. Bangor St. and Renton Ave. S at around 2:41 a.m. When they arrived, they found a Dodge Charger with its emergency lights on, resting next to a Christmas tree in the living room of a house.
capitolhillseattle.com
911 | Gunfire outside E Madison Safeway sends bullet through window
See something others should know about? Email CHS or call/txt/Signal (206) 399-5959. You can view recent CHS 911 coverage here. Hear sirens and wondering what’s going on? Check out Twitter reports from @jseattle or join and check in with neighbors in the CHS Facebook Group. Stabbing: Neighbors came to...
Chronicle
Seattle Police Arrest Prolific Taggers Who Caused Over $300K in Damage, Prosecutors Say
Seattle police last week arrested two prolific graffiti taggers accused of causing more than $300,000 in damage citywide, according to prosecutors. Casey Cain, 36, and Jose Betancourth, 37, were charged Monday with first-degree malicious mischief after they were found late Dec. 7 in paint-splattered clothing as they emerged from behind a Capitol Hill apartment building where police located wet graffiti and paint buckets, say the charges.
Twin brothers wanted for murder in Lacey, one arrested
After a lengthy investigation, detectives were able to identify the suspects in the death of 36-year-old Sean Shay of Kenmore, WA. Arrest warrants for murder in the second degree have been issued for Nicholas VanDuren and his fraternal twin, Alexander VanDuren. Update (1 p.m.) Nicholas VanDuren’s whereabouts are currently unknown....
q13fox.com
Olympia Police investigate robbery at Walgreens, suspect remains at-large
OLYMPIA, Wash. - Detectives are investigating after a Walgreens in Olympia was robbed Monday night. Roadways were closed for multiple hours, but a suspect was nowhere to be found. According to the Olympia Police Department (OPD), just after 8:00 p.m., officers responded to the Walgreens on the corner of Cooper...
q13fox.com
Courthouse standoff suspect appears before judge
Were getting new details about the incident that caused an hours-long standoff at the Snohomish County Courthouse earlier this week. David Hsu brought six guns and hundreds of rounds of ammo into the courthouse in Everett.
19-year-old man shot in Parkland road rage incident
A teen was shot during a road rage incident in Parkland, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department. At about 5:51 p.m. on Monday, a 911 caller reported that he had been shot in the 1900 block of 112th Street East in Parkland. Deputies responded to the scene and...
q13fox.com
Bail set at $500K for couple accused of killing 4-year-old boy
We're learning more about the mysterious death of a 4-year-old boy in Seattle's Queen Anne Neighborhood. Police say the boy wasn't breathing when police arrived. Court documents show he had bruises and swelling on his face and head.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Lynnwood police arrest 15 in organized retail theft sting operation Tuesday
Lynnwood police Tuesday arrested 15 people during an organized retail theft sting at the Lynnwood Lowe’s, Target and Kohl’s stores, including three from a Michigan-based organized retail theft group who had stolen over $8,100 in merchandise from Target. During the emphasis, officers were placed in the store with...
q13fox.com
Armed suspect in custody after standoff inside Snohomish County Courthouse; no injuries
EVERETT, Wash. - An armed suspect was taken into custody after barricading himself inside the Snohomish County Courthouse, leading to a lockdown and a three-hour-long standoff. According to the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), the government campus at 3000 Rockefeller was on lockdown shortly before 1:00 p.m. Monday. Dozens of...
Police searching for suspect in North Bend after hit-and-run
Officers with the Snoqualmie Police Department are searching for a man after a suspected hit-and-run and crash in North Bend, according to police. According to police, a white Ford F-250 was stolen Sunday in Covington, where it was involved in a hit-and-run on Highway 18 and Interstate 90. According to...
q13fox.com
Seattle couple accused of murdering 4-year-old boy
A Seattle woman and her boyfriend are expected in court this morning. They're accused of murdering her 4-year-old son.
lynnwoodtimes.com
15 arrested by LPD including members of retail theft ring
LYNNWOOD, Wash., December 14, 2022—The Lynnwood Police Department conducted an emphasis operation with Lowes, Target, and Kohls yesterday where officers were placed in the store with Asset Protection personnel. This was done to immediately detain and charge subjects for theft and/or other charges associated with shoplifting or other crimes associated with theft.
q13fox.com
Person found dead inside burning semi-truck in Everett
EVERETT, Wash. - Everett Police are investigating a possible arson after a body was found inside a burning semi-truck. Fire and police crews responded to calls of a truck fire in the 1200 block of 108th St. SW in Everett, just off of Highway 99. Crews were able to put...
KOMO News
'Prolific' Seattle taggers charged with malicious mischief for graffiti damage
SEATTLE — On Monday, the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office charged two "prolific" taggers with malicious mischief for causing more than $5,000 in damage from graffiting an apartment building in Capitol Hill. Seattle Police arrested the two men last week after they were reportedly seen spray painting the Pivot...
Seattle, Washington
Police Seize Gun, Variety of Narcotics in Downtown Arrest
Police arrested a man Downtown for dealing drugs and illegally carrying a firearm Monday afternoon. At about 4:30 p.m., officers working a Downtown emphasis shift at 3rd Avenue and Pike Street saw a suspect conduct several narcotics transactions. Officers arrested the 38-year-old man and seized the following items from him:
q13fox.com
Twins wanted for murder in Lacey
In Lacey, Washington, the search is on for a set of twins wanted for murder. 32-year-old Nicholas and Alexander Vanduren are accused of shooting a man outside a hotel in Lacey back in August.
q13fox.com
Mother, boyfriend arrested after death of 4-year-old
Seattle police said they arrested the child's 23-year-old mother and her 20-year-old boyfriend. They were booked in to King County Jail for investigation of murder.
Two suspects arrested after attempted ATM theft at Port Orchard bank
PORT ORCHARD, Wash. — Two Port Orchard residents suspected of attempting to rip out an ATM with a tow truck were arrested early Monday morning, according to the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a report of a theft in progress at a Chase bank on Southeast...
