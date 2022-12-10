Watch: Tchouameni Goal Gives France The Lead Against England In World Cup Quarter Final

Watch Tchouameni's world class strike which gave France the lead here.

Aurelien Tchouameni has given France a one-goal lead in the World Cup quarter-final against England in Qatar.

After an even opening quarter of an hour, France broke up field in the 17th minute and one time Liverpool target Tchouameni smashed home from 30 yards after receiving a short pass from Antoine Griezmann.

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

England may wish to see the action again as they claimed Bukayo Saka was fouled in the lead-up to the goal.

Watch the fine strike from Tchouameni here:

Option #1:

Option #2:

How To Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on ITV1 and can also be watched on ITVX.

For viewers in the United States , the match can be watched on fuboTV .

Viewers in India can watch the match on Sports18, Sports18 HD, and JioTV.

In Canada , the match can be watched on TSN, RDS, TSN.ca, and the TSN, and RDS apps.

In Australia , the game will be shown on SBS and SBS On Demand.

Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on Supersport.

[ Get PureVPN to access BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub outside the UK and watch the FIFA World Cup for free]

